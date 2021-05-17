Golden Predator Mining Corp. Files Notice of Civil Claim Against Christman and Yukon Government

VANCOUVER, May 17, 2021 - Golden Predator Mining Corp. (TSX.V: GPY; OTCQX: NTGSF) ("Golden Predator") announces that the Company has filed a Notice of Civil Claim in the Supreme Court of British Columbia on behalf of Janet Lee-Sheriff, CEO, and Golden Predator, Plaintiffs, against the Government of Yukon and Paul Christman (who was at all material times employed as the Chief Mine Engineer for the Government of Yukon) Defendants. The claim alleges that Mr. Christman, in the course of his employment with the Government of Yukon in 2020, falsely and maliciously spoke of and concerning Ms. Lee-Sheriff and Golden Predator. Mr. Christman has since left the position of Chief Mine Engineer for the Government of Yukon. The claim seeks relief against Mr. Christman and the Government of Yukon, including declarations concerning the defamations alleged, production of documents relating to Mr. Christman's dealings and influence arising from his role in the Government of Yukon affecting Golden Predator, and general damages arising from the misconduct alleged. The allegations have not yet been proven in Court.



Golden Predator will continue to focus on advancing its Brewery Creek project in the Yukon through the permitting renewal process.

ABOUT GOLDEN PREDATOR MINING CORP.

Golden Predator is advancing the past-producing Brewery Creek Mine towards a timely resumption of mining activities in Canada's Yukon. The project has established resources grading over 1.0 g/t Gold and both a technical report and Bankable Feasibility Study underway to define the economics of a restart of heap leach operations at the Brewery Creek Mine. The 180 km2 brownfield property is located 55 km by road from Dawson City, Yukon and operates under a Socio-Economic Accord with the Tr'ond?k Hw?ch'in First Nation. The Company also holds the Marg Project, with a 43-101 compliant resource, the Gold Dome Project and Grew Creek Project. For additional information on Golden Predator and the Brewery Creek Mine, please visit our website: www.goldenpredator.com.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Golden Predator Mining Corp.

William Harris, Independent Director

(604) 260-0289

info@goldenpredator.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.