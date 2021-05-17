Ur-Energy to Present on May 20 at the Sidoti Virtual MicroCap Conference

LITTLETON, May 17, 2021 - Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) announces that its Chairman and CEO, Jeffrey Klenda, will present at 9:30 a.m. MT / 11:30 a.m. ET on May 20, 2021 at the Sidoti Virtual MicroCap Conference to be held May 19-20, 2021.

Mr. Klenda will provide an overview of the Company's business during the presentation and will be available to participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.

Ur-Energy's presentation will begin at 11:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 20, 2021. You may join the webcast at https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_rZEnNrrwRWKkbrXmSQrm-Q.

If you would like to participate in the Sidoti Virtual MicroCap Conference, including scheduling a time to meet with Mr. Klenda, please click on this link to register.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. We have produced, packaged, and shipped approximately 2.6 million pounds U 3 O 8 from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Ur-Energy now has all major permits and authorizations to begin construction at Shirley Basin, the Company's second in situ recovery uranium facility in Wyoming and is in the process of obtaining remaining authorizations for expansion of Lost Creek. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The primary trading market for Ur-Energy's common shares is on the NYSE American under the symbol "URG." Ur-Energy's common shares also trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "URE." Ur-Energy's corporate office is in Littleton, Colorado and its registered office is in Ottawa, Ontario.

