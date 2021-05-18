White Metal Reports 23.0 Metres of 2.31% Cu, 46.3 g/t Ag Including 4.0 Metres of 4.74% Cu, 65.1 g/t Ag from Final RC Drilling Results, Taranis Copper-Silver Project, Namibia

Thunder Bay, May 18, 2021 - White Metal Resources Corp. (TSXV: WHM) (FSE: CGK1) ("White Metal" or the "Company") is pleased report that it has received the final batch of assay results from the remaining 15 reverse circulation ("RC") drill holes from its January-February 2021 drilling program (28 drill holes totalling 3,226 m) (Table 1). The Company previously announced results from 13 drill holes (see Company news releases 23 March 2021 and 8 April 2021). All drill holes from the current program targeted the area of the historical Okohongo Cu-Ag Deposit ("Okohongo"). The 95% owned Taranis Copper-Silver Project (the "Project" or "Property"), which includes the historical Okohongo Copper-Silver Deposit, is located in northwestern Namibia and is defined by Exclusive Prospecting Licence ("EPL") 7071, covering about 19,850 hectares.

Michael Stares, President & CEO of the Company stated, "We see again that the RC drill holes from Okohongo are confirming the historical results and we look forward to completing a current NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate and technical report very soon. Strong copper and silver prices have given this project a robust valuation and we look forward to receiving our Property renewal in the coming months. We will be working aggressively to maximise the value of our Namibian copper projects, while maintaining our focus on our flagship property, the Tower Stock Gold Property, located in northwestern Ontario, Canada."

Table 1. Summary of all drill holes completed in Phase 1 RC drilling program.

Drill Hole No. Samples *UTM_X *UTM_Y *Elev. (m) Az Dip Length (m) Section OK20-P01 31 378051.664 7941471.357 1602.130 270 -65 53.00 1450 OK20-P02 40 378242.969 7941461.932 1606.870 270 -65 111.00 1450 OK20-P03 23 378474.104 7941466.053 1615.420 270 -60 201.00 1450 OK20-P04 31 378370.290 7941465.475 1624.669 270 -65 180.00 1450 OK20-P05 47 378047.821 7941552.193 1602.493 270 -65 89.00 1550 OK20-P06 12 378148.684 7941548.958 1607.783 270 -70 100.00 1550 OK20-P07 15 378423.230 7941555.137 1612.192 270 -80 197.00 1550 OK20-P08 9 378274.993 7941560.460 1609.976 270 -70 115.00 1550 OK20-P09 0 377947.871 7941547.662 1600.070 270 -70 100.00 1550 OK20-P10 0 378128.181 7941644.238 1606.108 270 -70 38.00 1650 OK20-P011 7 378218.374 7941657.274 1612.069 270 -70 120.00 1650 OK20-P012 34 378002.120 7941648.965 1619.098 270 -80 95.00 1650 OK20-P013 26 378317.677 7941645.360 1614.443 270 -70 160.00 1650 OK20-P014 5 378115.797 7941756.740 1610.638 270 -70 119.00 1750 OK20-P015 0 378221.077 7941758.902 1621.247 270 -70 95.00 1750 OK20-P016 0 378482.096 7941364.785 1618.086 270 -70 199.00 1350 OK20-P017 20 378055.934 7941350.870 1623.923 270 -65 70.00 1350 OK20-P018 47 378348.414 7941349.796 1637.169 270 -65 171.00 1350 OK20-P019 35 378221.057 7941349.919 1610.698 270 -70 109.00 1350 OK20-P020 40 378165.287 7941350.504 1607.957 270 -69 80.00 1350 OK20-P022 33 378363.972 7941245.554 1642.715 270 -70 172.00 1250 OK20-P023 14 378059.842 7941251.587 1632.337 270 -70 66.00 1250 OK20-P024 35 378215.194 7941247.782 1613.410 270 -70 100.00 1250 OK20-P025 30 378154.588 7941457.803 1604.565 270 -70 75.00 1450 OK20-P026 6 378361.575 7941144.705 1645.809 270 -70 135.00 1150 OK20-P027 47 378223.803 7941158.224 1618.148 270 -70 103.00 1150 OK20-P028 6 378101.417 7941155.752 1635.271 270 -70 65.00 1150 OK20-P029 28 378127.567 7941637.621 1605.923 270 -70 108.00 1650 28 621

3,226.00



*determined by DGPS survey (WGS84 UTM Zone 33S)

The recently completed RC drilling program (OK20-P series holes) on the Property was aimed at twinning, as close as possible and as reflected in Table 2, many of the RC drill holes that were used to calculate the 2011 historical mineral resource estimate, but did include some newly located holes.

Table 2. Selected intercepts from the final batch of RC drill holes.

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Int. (m) Ag (ppm) Cu (ppm) Pb (ppm) Zn (ppm) Cu (%) Historical Drill Hole OK20-P04 138.00 142.00 4.00 2.4 1602 3443 111 0.16 New Hole and 145.00 171.00 26.00 45.2 15962 326 115 1.60

incl. 151.00 157.00 6.00 151.8 54733 426 124 5.47

incl. 153.00 154.00 1.00 137.0 124000 71 105 12.40

OK20-P017 40.00 41.00 1.00 2.6 12500 20 65 1.25 New Hole and 57.00 63.00 6.00 31.6 21823 526 99 2.18

OK20-P019 68.00 101.00 33.00 14.1 9198 955 101 0.92 INVR-012 incl. 75.00 92.00 17.00 19.2 11775 1694 106 1.18

OK20-P020 28.00 31.00 3.00 1.7 1642 13 66 0.16 INVR-011 and 39.00 48.00 9.00 13.1 10453 26 76 1.05

incl. 44.00 46.00 2.00 41.3 28800 16 117 2.88

and 56.00 70.00 14.00 15.4 6956 1024 106 0.70

incl. 63.00 66.00 3.00 17.0 13533 959 119 1.35

OK20-P024 43.00 47.00 4.00 8.3 12330 119 94 1.23 INVR-013 incl. 43.00 45.00 2.00 13.5 20300 211 75 2.03

and 73.00 94.00 21.00 28.2 17734 145 97 1.77

incl. 79.00 91.00 12.00 44.2 28465 142 93 2.85

incl. 79.00 87.00 8.00 60.6 39488 193 98 3.95

OK20-P025 36.00 38.00 2.00 3.1 5575 149 67 0.56 INVR-001 and 47.00 70.00 23.00 46.3 23130 1108 110 2.31

incl. 57.00 61.00 4.00 65.1 47425 2113 98 4.74

OK20-P026 123.00 126.00 3.00 32.3 24212 100 94 2.42 INVR-066 OK20-P027 40.00 47.00 7.00 2.9 1875 104 135 0.19 INVR-014 and 55.00 60.00 5.00 1.2 1450 21 30 0.15

and 63.00 70.00 7.00 2.9 2670 19 62 0.27

and 74.00 98.00 24.00 16.6 11134 19 101 1.11

incl. 81.00 90.00 9.00 32.8 20890 22 110 2.09

OK20-P028 45.00 48.00 3.00 5.0 4420 48 33 0.44 INVR-018 OK20-P029 22.00 30.00 8.00 4.5 2737 55 86 0.27 INVR-008 and 88.00 104.00 16.00 18.7 12500 21 140 1.25

incl. 99.00 102.00 3.00 73.0 49567 17 122 4.96



There were no significant intersections in drill hole OK20-P013 and drill holes OK20-P09, -010, -015, and -016 did not intersect visible copper mineralization and were therefore not sampled. Intervals shown in Table 2 are not true widths but rather, refer to the RC chip sample intervals that were assayed.

Now that the Company has received all the results from the recently completed drilling program it will begin the process of updating the historical mineral resources from the Okohongo Cu-Ag Deposit to a current National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") mineral resource estimate and technical report.

The historical Okohongo Cu-Ag Deposit has been outlined by historical and current drilling which shows that it extends for 600+ metres in strike length, 400 metres down-dip, and is open in all directions (see INV Metals news release dated August 3, 2011). The Okohongo, situated within the Kaoko Belt of northwest Namibia about 700 km northwest of Windhoek, is hosted by metasedimentary stratigraphy and is considered to be analogous with the stratiform sediment-hosted Central African Copperbelt deposits of Zambia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. This deposit contains historical Inferred Mineral Resources of 10.2 million tonnes grading 1.12% Cu and 17.75 g/t Ag, using a 0.3% Cu cut-off (Table 3; INV Metals Inc. NI 43-101 Technical Report, Effective Date March 31, 2011).

Table 3. Cut-off sensitivity for historical mineral resources (2011), Okohongo Cu-Ag Deposit, Namibia.

Cut-off Specific Gravity Tonnes Cu (%) Ag (g/t) Cu (tonnes) Ag (ounces) Category 0.0 2.45 11,691,539 1.01 15.85 117,645 5,957,874 Inferred 0.1 2.45 11,682,796 1.01 15.86 117,640 5,957,640 Inferred 0.2 2.45 11,453,414 1.02 16.13 117,219 5,940,047 Inferred 0.3 2.45 10,196,456 1.12 17.75 114,046 5,818,534 Inferred 0.4 2.45 9,535,538 1.17 18.66 111,731 5,719,226 Inferred 0.5 2.45 8,705,239 1.24 19.73 107,993 5,522,454 Inferred 0.6 2.45 8,142,684 1.29 20.50 104,877 5,366,572 Inferred 0.7 2.45 7,366,110 1.35 21.61 99,810 5,116,714 Inferred 0.8 2.45 6,379,793 1.45 23.16 92,402 4,750,190 Inferred

source: NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Okohongo Copper-Silver Property in Northwest Namibia, INV Metals Inc.; Prepared By: Caracle Creek International Consulting (Pty) Ltd., South Africa, Effective March 31, 2011.

The Company is treating the tonnages and grades reported in Table 3 as historical mineral resources. The Inferred mineral resource estimate reported in Table 3 for the Okohongo Copper-Silver Deposit was prepared by qualified authors in 2011, conforming to CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves as outlined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects at the time of disclosure. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and the Company is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. Investors are cautioned that the historical estimates do not mean or imply that economic deposits exist on the Property. The Company has not undertaken any independent investigation of the historical estimates or other information contained in this news release nor has it independently analyzed the results of the previous exploration work in order to verify the accuracy of the information. The Company believes that this historical estimate and other information contained in this news release are relevant to continuing exploration on the Property.

Sample Analysis

RC chip samples were sent to the Activation Laboratories Ltd. ("Actlabs") preparation lab in Windhoek, Namibia and once prepared were sent to Actlabs in Ancaster, Ontario, Canada for analyses. The samples were first analysed with 4-Acid "Near Total" Digestion (1F2) with ICP-OES finish for Ag, Cu and a suite of 33 other elements. Subsequently, samples with Ag greater than 100 ppm (above Ag upper detection limit) were analysed with Fire Assay Gravimetric (8-Ag) and Cu greater than 10,000 ppm (above Cu upper detection limit) were analysed with sodium peroxide fusion with ICP-OES finish (8-Peroxide ICP). A Quality Control/Quality Assurance ("QA/QC") program consisting of the regular insertion of Certified Reference Material copper-silver standards and blanks into the sample stream by the Company was in place as was the industry standard internal QA/QC practices used by Actlabs.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans (P.Geo.), Vice President Exploration and a Director of White Metal, who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by the NI 43-101.

About White Metal Resources Corp:

White Metal Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company exploring in Canada and southern Africa. For more information about the Company please visit www.whitemetalres.com.

