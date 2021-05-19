Fireweed Provides AGM Details

VANCOUVER, May 19, 2021 - Fireweed Zinc Ltd. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ) provides details for participation in its virtual Annual General Meeting ("AGM") scheduled for May 27, 2021 at 10:00am (Vancouver Time).



Due to the COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings and in the best interest of the health of all participants in the Company's AGM, the Company will be holding the AGM on a virtual platform as noted in the Notice of Annual General Meeting issued April 20, 2021 and posted on www.sedar.com. The Company requests that shareholders who wish to participate in the AGM, contact the Company by May 25, 2021 at info@fireweedzinc.com to be included in the teleconference for the meeting. The Company will arrange for teleconference participation for all shareholders who have requested it by May 25, 2021. However, the Company strongly recommends that shareholders vote by Proxy or VIF in advance to ease the voting tabulation at the meeting by Computershare Investor Services Inc. who will serve as scrutineer at the meeting.

About Fireweed Zinc Ltd. (TSXV: FWZ): Fireweed Zinc is a public mineral exploration company focused on zinc-lead-silver and managed by a veteran team of mining industry professionals. The Company is advancing its district-scale 940 km2 Macmillan Pass Project in Yukon, Canada, which is host to the 100% owned Tom and Jason zinc-lead-silver deposits with current Mineral Resources and a PEA economic study (see Fireweed news releases dated January 10, 2018, and May 23, 2018, respectively, and reports filed on www.sedar.com for details) as well as the Boundary Zone, Tom North Zone and End Zone which have significant zinc-lead-silver mineralization drilled but not yet classified as mineral resources. The project also includes large blocks of adjacent claims (MAC, MC, MP, Jerry, BR, NS, Oro, Sol, Ben, and Stump) which cover exploration targets in the district where previous and recent work identified zinc, lead and silver prospects, and geophysical and geochemical anomalies in prospective host geology.

Additional information about Fireweed Zinc and its Macmillan Pass Zinc Project including maps and drill sections can be found on the Company's website at www.FireweedZinc.com and at www.sedar.com.

ON BEHALF OF Fireweed Zinc Ltd.

"Brandon Macdonald"

CEO & Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Brandon MacDonald

Phone:(604) 646-8361

