Manning Ventures Reports High Grade Gold Results from Flint Lake Sampling Program

Vancouver, June 1, 2021 - Manning Ventures Inc. (the "Company" or "Manning") (CSE:MANN) (CNSX:MANN.CN) (Frankfurt:1H5) is pleased to announce results from a ground exploration program at the Flint Lake gold project, located in Ontario, Canada. The Flint Lake property is subject to an option agreement with Metals Creek Resources whereby Manning has the right to earn a 100% interest of Metals Creeks 81.3 % interest in the Flint Lake project. The other 18.7% joint-venture interest is owned by Endurance Gold Corp

Geologists conducted a sampling program focused on modest sized rock piles representing "stockpiles" from historic underground excavations at the Flint Lake Mine (Thomas Edison Occurrence) as well as prospecting and soil sampling within the Flint Lake claim block. The program was designed to sample and test the gold grades of the 'underground rock stockpiles' that remain at the west end of the historic mine. Three separate piles of broken quartz/carbonate material were sampled. A fourth pile of material is composed mainly of host chlorite schist from trenching in 2016 and was not sampled in this program.

Ten (10) random, unbiased samples were grabbed from each of the three quartz/carbonate piles with an additional five samples collected from loose muck lying on the ground for a total of thirty-five samples. Samples were bagged and labelled individually for assay and sent to Actlabs in Thunder Bay for gold analysis.

The stockpile sampling program resulted in assays from detection limit (<5 ppb) to 350.0 grams-per-tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au"). The piles are considered to be well mixed and therefore the random sampling from each is considered to represent approximate grades of each. Based upon the assay results and type of material the gold is hosted in, it appears the gold is coarser free gold that should be amenable to extraction via normal milling methods.

All samples were processed at Actlabs by fire assay. The fire assays have an upper limit of 5 g/t. Protocol used for gold analysis at Actlabs ensure that any samples >1 g/t Au are to have gravimetric analysis and any samples >5 g/t Au are to have pulp metallic analysis to determine if any coarse gold is getting caught in the screens.

Sample location breakdown in the following table:

SP1 - SP10: Stockpile 1

SP11 - SP20: Stockpile 2

SP21 - SP30: Stockpile 4

SP31 - SP35: from outside the piles

The 35 individual samples were sent to Actlabs in Thunder Bay for gold analysis. Note: The surface grab samples described in this news release are selective by nature and are unlikely to represent average grades of the property.

Table of Sample #'s, UTM Coordinates and Assay Values:





---------------------------------------------------------------

|Sample|Easting |Northing |Au |Fire |Gravimetric|Metallic|

|ID | | |PPB |Assay Au|Au g/t |Au g/t |

| | | | |g/t | | |

|-------------------------------------------------------------|

|SP1 |440372.7|5466281.2|225 |0.225 | | |

|-------------------------------------------------------------|

|SP2 |440373.1|5466282.1|<5 |<0.005 | |

|

|-------------------------------------------------------------|

|SP3 |440373.1|5466281.5|70 |0.07 | | |

|-------------------------------------------------------------|

|SP4 |440373.6|5466281.9|100 |0.1 | | |

|-------------------------------------------------------------|

|SP5 |440374.6|5466282.1|39 |0.039 | | |

|-------------------------------------------------------------|

|SP6 |440375.1|5466282.5|3320 |3.32 |2.47 | |

|-------------------------------------------------------------|

|SP7 |440375.1|5466282 |24 |0.024 | | |

|-------------------------------------------------------------|

|SP8 |440377.2|5466281.9|3220 |3.22 |3.59 | |

|-------------------------------------------------------------|

|SP9 |440375.7|5466281 |>5000|>5.000 |19.5 |22.7 |

|-------------------------------------------------------------|

|SP10 |440375.9|5466281.4|4270 |4.27 |4.43 | |

|-------------------------------------------------------------|

|SP11 |440380 |5466281.3|4030 |4.03 |3.21 | |

|-------------------------------------------------------------|

|SP12 |440379.4|5466281 |320 |0.32 | | |

|-------------------------------------------------------------|

|SP13 |440379.8|5466280.7|1580 |1.58 |2.05 | |

|-------------------------------------------------------------|

|SP14 |440379.6|5466280.2|24 |0.024 | | |

|-------------------------------------------------------------|

|SP15 |440380.5|5466280.9|61 |0.061 | | |

|-------------------------------------------------------------|

|SP16 |440378.8|5466279 |>5000|>5.000 |14.6 |15 |

|-------------------------------------------------------------|

|SP17 |440379.3|5466279.4|2820 |2.82 | | |

|-------------------------------------------------------------|

|SP18 |440379.3|5466278.9|>5000|>5.000 |6.13 |9.52 |

|-------------------------------------------------------------|

|SP19 |440378.4|5466279.5|37 |0.037 | | |

|-------------------------------------------------------------|

|SP20 |440378.9|5566280.4|50 |0.05 | | |

|-------------------------------------------------------------|

|SP21 |440374.1|5466276.8|>5000|>5.000 |37.4 |46.3 |

|-------------------------------------------------------------|

|SP22 |440375.6|5466276.5|1440 |1.44 |1.68 | |

|-------------------------------------------------------------|

|SP23 |440376.4|5466275.9|2540 |2.54 |2.88 | |

|-------------------------------------------------------------|

|SP24 |440373.1|5466275.9|>5000|>5.000 |13 |14.6 |

|-------------------------------------------------------------|

|SP25 |440374.4|5466275.8|>5000|>5.000 |36.6 |40.4 |

|-------------------------------------------------------------|

|SP26 |440373.2|5466275.7|>5000|>5.000 |46 |54.2 |

|-------------------------------------------------------------|

|SP27 |440373.6|5466275.8|2730 |2.73 |2.46 | |

|-------------------------------------------------------------|

|SP28 |440375.4|5466275 |2040 |2.04 |2.33 | |

|-------------------------------------------------------------|

|SP29 |440375.9|5466275.3|>5000|>5.000 |4.49 |4.78 |

|-------------------------------------------------------------|

|SP30 |440376.5|5466275 |>5000|>5.000 |8.58 |8.76 |

|-------------------------------------------------------------|

|SP31 |440371.7|5466275.1|>5000|>5.000 |28.9 |32.3 |

|-------------------------------------------------------------|

|SP32 |440371.6|5466276.1|250 |0.25 | | |

|-------------------------------------------------------------|

|SP33 |440371.2|5466275.3|>5000|>5.000 |324 |350 |

|-------------------------------------------------------------|

|SP34 |440370.5|5466276.1|>5000|>5.000 |87.7 |115 |

|-------------------------------------------------------------|

|SP35 |440370.5|5446276.5|358 |0.358 | | |

---------------------------------------------------------------



Based upon the analytical evidence, it appears the gold is coarser free gold, as gold grades increased with gravimetrics and furthermore by metallic analysis. The results show an average increase in gravimetric grade of 3.7% over fire assay results. When comparing gravimetric results of samples >5 g/t Au to the pulp metallic analysis, the average gold grade increases by 13%.

Prospecting took place along strike of the historic mine (trench) by traversing in a zipper pattern; back and forth across what is thought to be the extension of the high-grade quartz/carbonate veining. There is a coincident and fairly moderate northwest striking magnetic low along strike that is interpreted to be the deformation zone hosting the quartz/carbonate veining. The traverse was entirely in thick cedar swamp with no knobs of outcrop.

The Technical Information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Wayne Reid, who is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Manning

Manning is a broad-based mineral exploration and development company with a focus in Canada. Manning holds a 100% interest in two mineral properties located in the province of Quebec, namely the Lac Simone Project and the Hope Lake Iron Ore Projects. The Company is also currently earning towards a majority interest in the Squid East Silver-Gold Property, located in the Yukon, and the Flint Lake Gold Project located in Ontario.

For further information contact:

Manning Ventures Inc.

Alex Klenman - CEO

Email: info@manning-ventures.com

Telephone: (604) 681-0084

www.manning-ventures.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Completion of the Acquisition is subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of appropriate regulatory approvals. The Acquisition cannot close until all such conditions are satisfied. There can be no assurance that the Acquisition will be completed as proposed or at all.

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the relevant securities exchange(s) and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.