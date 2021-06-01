Trillium Gold Mines Initiates Phase 1 exploration program on its Confederation Belt properties, east of Red Lake, Ontario

VANCOUVER, June 1, 2021 - Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: TGM) (OTCQX: TGLDF) (FRA:0702) ("Trillium Gold" or the "Company") announces that field work has commenced on its Confederation greenstone belt properties. These properties all lie within the Confederation greenstone belt and span approximately 65 kilometres of gold and base-metal prospective ground. They include the Confederation Belt, Copperlode West, Karas Lake and Moose Creek, and the Caribou Creek properties (Fig. 1). The majority of the Confederation greenstone belt properties are accessible by vehicle or boat and lie adjacent to a hydro line that parallels the Wenasaga Road, between Ear Falls and Pickle Lake, Ontario.

Historically, the belt in this region was explored primarily for base metals, however, compiled historical data shows elevated gold values along several stratigraphic and structural trends within the belt, in addition to previous base metal exploration work. Given the recent gold exploration success to the southwest at Great Bear Resources' Dixie project, these project areas are now considered highly prospective and attractive.

Russell Starr, CEO of Trillium Gold commented, "Our strategy to consolidate the Red Lake Gold Camp and acquire 100% ownership along the majority of our 55,000-hectare land assemblage in the Confederation greenstone belt, gives Trillium Gold a district-scale advantage. With the potential to host "LP Zone" style gold mineralization, our active exploration programs both grassroots and drilling proximal to world-class operations make for a very exciting year."

A comprehensive exploration program has been developed for widespread coverage of the properties to test for gold mineralization in high priority areas. This work will include soil sampling, prospecting work, rock sampling, mapping and airborne magnetic surveys (Fig. 2). Fladgate Exploration Consulting has been contracted for the soil sampling in conjunction with Activation Laboratories of Ancaster, ON.

"The summer grassroots exploration has kicked off on our Confederation greenstone belt properties. Our compilation work has shown us that there are a number of prospective trends throughout the group and we are anticipating positive results from this initial phase of work. The relatively little gold exploration work done in the area points to untapped gold potential and we are looking forward to outlining several drill targets for follow-up", stated Bill Paterson, Trillium Gold's Vice President of Exploration.

Trillium Gold's Confederation belt properties are hosted in the Archean Birch-Uchi greenstone belt of the Superior Province. The majority of the properties are underlain by the arcuate 2745-2735 Ma Confederation assemblage comprised of mainly mafic to felsic volcanic and epiclastic rocks, and spatially associated Neoarchean plutons and intrusive rocks.

Great Bear's LP Fault Zone likely has numerous unidentified analogues throughout the Confederation greenstone belt. It is hosted in a high strain zone at the contact between mafic volcanic and felsic volcanic/sedimentary stratigraphy. The rocks show strong flattening of stratigraphy, mylonitic textures, transposition of primary features, and widespread alteration. The contact is a deep-seated structure allowing for high fluid flows from great depths resulting in metamorphic grades, higher than that typically seen in the District, at amphibolite to upper greenschist levels.

Much of the above-described stratigraphy and structure has been identified throughout many of the Confederation belt properties, most notably on the Moose Creek, Caribou Creek, Joy, Lucky 7 properties and the entire group in the northeast (Fly Moth and Blocks 1-3). There has been much base metal exploration throughout the belt but lesser gold exploration. Table 1 lists the more notable gold results from both surface sampling and historical drilling.

Provenance From

(m) To (m) Au_ppm Joy ddh - JW-1993-07 245.6 246.7 1.764 Joy ddh - JW-1994-12 253.85 254.2 1.490 Joy ddh - JW-1994-18 270.1 270.6 1.800 Joy ddh - JW-1995-22 170.9 171.6 0.55 Fly-Moth-Block 3 historical surface - - 0.23 Fly-Moth-Block 3 historical surface - - 0.21 Fly-Moth-Block 3 historical surface - - 0.19 Fly-Moth-Block 3 historical surface - - 0.18 Fly-Moth-Block 3 historical surface - - 0.11 Fly-Moth-Block 3 historical surface - - 0.1 Garnet Lake historical ddh 474.4 474.8 6.63 Garnet Lake historical ddh 456.1 457.1 22.3 Garnet Lake historical ddh 584.5 585 4.54 Garnet Lake historical ddh 478 478.5 7.98 Garnet Lake historical ddh 320.9 321.3 69.8

Table 1: Selected gold values from historical work on the Confederation Belt properties. The Garnet Lake samples are not on TGM claims but show the tenor of gold values on trend from Trillium Gold ground.

Study of the surficial morphology over much of the project areas has revealed that there are numerous surficial deposit types, many not amenable to conventional soil sampling. To address this, the Company has initiated Spatiotemporal Geochemical Hydrocarbon (SGH) sampling. Hydrocarbon compounds biologically released from a mineral target at depth are adsorbed onto surficial material. Surface samples (of any medium) are collected, and an extensive set of heavy hydrocarbons are analysed at the laboratory to provide an identification of mineralization at depth. This method eliminates the problem of sampling in most transported surficial material and mobilized anomalies. Past case studies of SGH have proven to be successful in difficult terrain and in identifying buried targets. Work conducted by Great Bear Resources on the nearby Dixie property showed SGH surveying is capable of detecting bedrock gold mineralization along their Hinge and LP Fault zones (Great Bear Resources Ltd., Aug. 1, 2019 press release).

The Company believes the successful completion of airborne magnetics and SGH surveying over targets developed last winter and early spring will produce additional and refined targets. Concurrently, prospecting, mapping, sampling, and possibly detailed grid geophysics will be undertaken throughout the summer field season. The results from this Phase 1 exploration program will provide the company with an enhanced geological understanding of the properties and will lead to the development of a Phase 2 exploration program including drill targets later in 2021.

The technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by William Paterson QP, PGeo, VP of Exploration of Trillium Gold Mines, as defined by NI 43-101. The qualified person has not verified the data disclosed from previous reports, including sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the information or opinions contained in the written disclosure.

