Exploits Discovery Announces William M. Sheriff, Director, Appointed Interim President and CEO

Vancouver, June 4th, 2021 - Exploits Discovery Corp. ("Exploits" or the "Company") (CSE:NFLD) (CNSX:NFLD.CN) (OTC:NFLDF) (FSE:634-FF) announces that Michael Collins has resigned from his positions as President and CEO, effective immediately. William M. Sheriff, Director, has been appointed interim President and CEO.

Mr. Sheriff comments "The current drilling program at Schooner, five permitted drill targets, and substantial land package in highly prospective ground are the cornerstones of this company. Current exploration and operational activities at Exploits will continue uninterrupted as we remain committed to the exciting opportunities in front of us. The ongoing exploration work and thesis on which this company was built form a strong foundation for continuing discovery."

An entrepreneur and visionary with over 30 years' experience in the minerals industry and the securities industry and has been responsible for capital raises in excess of $300 million. Mr. Sheriff was a pioneer in the uranium renaissance as co founder and Chairman of Energy Metals Corp. and was responsible for compiling the largest domestic uranium resource base in US history before the company was acquired by Uranium One Corp for $1.8 Billion. Mr. Sheriff presently serves as the Executive Chairman of enCore Energy Corp. and Chairman of Golden Predator Mining Corp. Mr. Sheriff also serves as a Director of Ely Gold Corp. and Director of Group 11 Technologies Inc, a private company committed to the development and application of environmentally and socially responsible precious metals mineral extraction as an alternate to conventional mining methods. Mr. Sheriff previously served as a Director of Western Lithium USA Inc., Uranium One Inc., Midway Gold Corp., Eurasian Minerals Inc. and Starcore International Mines Ltd. Mr. Sheriff was also a registered representative, holding positions with A.G.Edwards and Mitchum Jones and Templeton, in addition to having his own securities firm. Mr. Sheriff holds a B.Sc. degree (Geology) from Fort Lewis College, Colorado and an MSc in Mining Geology from the University of Texas El Paso and compiled one of the largest privately held mining databases in the world.

About Exploits Discovery Corp.

Exploits Discovery is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in Newfoundland, Canada. The Company currently holds the Jonathan's Pond, Dog Bay, Mt. Peyton, Middle Ridge, True Grit, Great Bend, Gazeebow covering over 2,000 square kilometres of mineral tenements. The PB Hill projects syndicate covers an additional area of almost 2,000 square kilometres.

With five permitted drill targets, ample cash reserves, and a drill working and committed through the summer 2021, Exploits is positioned for discovery.

Exploits believes that the Exploits Subzone Gold Belt, which runs 200 km from Dog Bay southwest to Bay d'Espoir, has been neglected since the last major exploration campaigns in the 1980s. The last 40 years have seen incremental advancements in the understanding of gold mineralization in the camp. The sum of this knowledge is now coming together in discrete and effective exploration models that have delivered results including New Found Gold's 2019 discovery hole. The Exploits Subzone and GRUB regions have been the focus of major staking and financing since late 2019.

The team at Exploits, with significant local experience and knowledge, have studied the entirety of the Exploits Subzone and surrounding regions, and have picked individual land packages for staking or joint ventures, where there are opportunities for world class discoveries and mine development. Exploits intends to leverage its local team and the larger shift in geologic understanding and become one of the most extensive explorers in the Exploits Subzone.

