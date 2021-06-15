Yamana Gold Releases 2020 Material Issues Report

TORONTO, June 15, 2021 - Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY; LSE:AUY) ("Yamana" or "the Company") has published its 2020 Material Issues Report ("MIR"), it's fifteenth such report. The MIR provides a comprehensive overview of the Company's environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") performance, and the approach and philosophy that underpins our commitment to ESG excellence.



Highlights Include:

Our rapid and comprehensive responses to protect our workers, host communities and business from COVID-19 and logistical support for the distribution of vaccines.

Our fourth consecutive year with a decrease in our Total Recordable Incident Rate.

Adoption of a board-approved climate action strategy in early 2021 that guides our short-, medium- and long-term activities as part of our commitment to a low-carbon future.

Zero discharges of process water and sixth consecutive year without any material spills across our operations

Best-in-class tailings governance and management practices.

Increasing levels of trust and acceptance in host communities according to our Social License to Operate Index.

The 2020 MIR can be accessed here.

About Yamana

Yamana Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with significant gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina. Yamana plans to continue to build on this base through expansion and optimization initiatives at existing operating mines, development of new mines, the advancement of its exploration properties and, at times, by targeting other consolidation opportunities with a primary focus in the Americas.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor Relations

416-815-0220

1-888-809-0925

Email: investor@yamana.com

FTI Consulting (UK Public Relations)

Sara Powell / Ben Brewerton

+44 7931 765 223 / +44 203 727 1000

Peel Hunt LLP (Joint UK Corporate Broker)

Ross Allister / David McKeown / Alexander Allen

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Berenberg (Joint UK Corporate Broker)

Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Wyllie / Detlir Elezi

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Credit Suisse (Joint UK Corporate Broker)

Ben Lawrence / David Nangle

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7888 8888

