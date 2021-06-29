TRU Precious Metals Appoints Veteran Mining Executive Colin Sutherland, CPA, CA to its Board of Directors

Fredericton, June 29, 2021 - TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: TRU) (OTCQB: TRUIF) (FSE: 706) ("TRU" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Colin Sutherland, CPA, CA to its Board of Directors. TRU now has 5 directors, 3 of whom are independent.

Mr. Sutherland is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over 20 years of financial and operational experience in the mining industry with exploration and development-stage companies. He has held senior executive roles globally, currently with Magna Gold Corp. as its Chief Financial Officer and a director, and recently with Arizona Metals Corp., NQ Minerals Plc, Amarillo Gold Corporation, and McEwen Mining Inc. Over his career, Mr. Sutherland has led several M&A, equity and debt transactions, and has returned significant value to shareholders. Mr. Sutherland holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Saint Francis Xavier University.

Along with his appointment as a director of the Company, Mr. Sutherland has also been appointed to the Company's audit committee, which is now comprised entirely of independent directors. This is consistent with the Company's broader commitment to strong corporate governance, to which end TRU has also previously adopted a Code of Business Conduct as well as a Corporate Disclosure Policy.

TRU Co-Founder and CEO Joel Freudman commented: "Colin is an excellent complement to our existing Board, bringing demonstrated and relevant mining experience, in-depth knowledge of the natural resource capital markets, and an accounting background. We believe Colin's experience and connections will further support our strategy to deliver value to our shareholders through good governance, operational excellence, and enhanced market presence."

The Company also announces that, subject to regulatory approval, it has granted an aggregate of 280,000 incentive stock options ("Options") to a director, an officer, and an employee in accordance with the Company's stock option plan. These Options have an exercise price of $0.34 each and a 3-year term, and vest immediately.

About TRU Precious Metals Corp.

TRU has assembled a portfolio of 5 gold exploration properties in the highly prospective Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. The Company has an option with a subsidiary of TSX-listed Altius Minerals Corporation to purchase 100% of the Golden Rose Project, located along the deposit-bearing Cape Ray - Valentine Lake Shear Zone. TRU also owns 100% of the Twilite Gold Project, located along the same Shear Zone, and 3 under-explored properties including its Rolling Pond Property (under option) bordering New Found Gold Corp.'s high-grade Queensway Project. TRU's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "TRU", on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "TRUIF", and on the Frankfurt exchange under the symbol "706".

TRU is a portfolio company of Resurgent Capital Corp. ("Resurgent"), a merchant bank providing venture capital markets advisory services and proprietary financing. Resurgent works with promising public and pre-public micro-capitalization Canadian companies. For more information about Resurgent, please visit Resurgent's LinkedIn profile at https://ca.linkedin.com/company/resurgent-capital-corp

For further information about TRU, please contact:

Joel Freudman

Co-Founder, President & CEO

TRU Precious Metals Corp.

Phone: 1-855-760-2TRU (2878)

Email: ir@trupreciousmetals.com

Website: www.trupreciousmetals.com

To connect with TRU via social media, below are links:

Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/TRU-Precious-Metals-Corp-100919195193616

Twitter

https://twitter.com/corp_tru

LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/tru-precious-metals-corp

YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHghHMDQaYgS1rDHiZIeLUg/

Cautionary Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to regulatory approvals and the impact of additions to the TRU leadership team. These statements are based on numerous assumptions believed by management to be reasonable in the circumstances and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation: challenges executing on corporate strategy and business plans; regulatory approval processes; and those other risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements herein. Investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements herein except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/88955