Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Aranjin Resources Provides Update on Acquisition of Sharga Copper Project

04:00 Uhr  |  Newsfile
Ulaanbaatar, July 19, 2021 - Aranjin Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARJN) (the "Company" or "Aranjin Resources") is pleased to provide an update on its proposed acquisition of the highly prospective Sharga Copper Project (the "Sharga Project" or "Project") previously announced by the Company on May 19, 2021.

The completion of the acquisition remains on track. The Company has received conditional approval of the acquisition from the TSXV Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and is in the process of satisfying the conditions stipulated by the TSXV approval letter. Closing the acquisition is subject to final approval of the TSXV.

The proposed US$1.5 million unsecured convertible debenture financing to be used to fund the cash portion of the acquisition consideration remains on course. The debenture will have a term of 12 months and bear interest at a rate of 15% per annum to be accrued and paid at maturity in cash, or at the option of the Company, in common shares. The principal amount of the debenture will be convertible at any time during the term into common shares of the Company at a price of $0.055 per share. In addition, the Company has agreed to grant the debenture holder a 1% net smelter returns royalty over the Sharga Project. The financing will be completed concurrently with the completion of the acquisition. The financing remains subject to TSXV approval.


On behalf of the Board

Matthew Wood, Chairman
Aranjin Resources Ltd.
+976 7732 1914



NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Aranjin Resources Ltd.

Aranjin Resources Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2P6V2
CA03853W1014
www.aranjinresources.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2021.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap