Renforth Completes Surimeau Drill Program with Visible Nickel and Copper Mineralization

July 20, 2021 - Renforth Resources Inc. (CNSX:RFR.CN) (OTC:RFHRF) (FSE:9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") has completed the planned four drill hole program at the 5 km long nickel, copper and zinc mineralized Victoria West target on our wholly owned 260 km2 Surimeau District Property. Visible massive pentlandite was encountered within a vein in SUR-21-20 located 160m down the hole, an approximate vertical depth of 139m. This occurrence is the highest concentration of visible nickel encountered in Renforth's drilling at Victoria West, following the highest concentration of visible copper intersected to date seen in SUR-21-19, the first hole in this program.



"The visible pentlandite in the second hole of our just completed program, along with the visible copper in the first hole, which was pictured in our last press release, is exciting to me as it is occurring as we drill deeper that we have before at Surimeau. Unfortunately, equipment issues affected the end of this program, however, it is incredibly exciting to create new data on our battery metals project. The core will be detail logged and samples submitted for assay, we are still waiting for our assay results from our previous program as well, we look forward to the receipt of both" states Nicole Brewster, President and CEO of Renforth.

Program Summary

Details of the 4 holes, located within the 2.2kms of mineralized strike length drilled off by Renforth earlier this year, are as follows:





----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

|Drillhole|Rationale

|Length|Azimuth|Dip|

| |

|(m) | | |

|--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

|SUR-21-19|Drilled from SUR-21-12 collar due north for deeper

intercept of structure and mineralization.|237.7 |0 |-60|

|--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

|SUR-21-20|Drilled north from SUR-21-07 for a deeper intercept of

structure and mineralization |213 |0 |-60|

|--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

|SUR-21-22|Drilled north, located 150m due south of SUR-21-17

|138.5 |0 |-60|

| |for deep intercept of structure and mineralization

| | | |

|--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

|SUR-21-21|Drilled north from SUR-21-09 for a deeper intercept of

structure and mineralization |186 |0 |-60|

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



The holes drilled in the June/July 2021 program are indicated in green in the map below, using pads cut for the prior 2021 drilling where each hole drilled over a 2.2 km strike, within the 5km Victoria West target, intersected visible nickel, copper and zinc sulphides. The Victoria West target area is located within the western 5km of a 20km magnetic anomaly that hosts proven mineralization at either end, with the Colonie Target area at its' eastern end.

June/July 2021 Surimeau Drill Holes



Victoria West is one of 6 polymetallic target areas on Renforth's wholly owned 260km2 Surimeau property historically documented as hosting mineralization, with several targets confirmed as mineralized and explored by Renforth. Results are still outstanding from the April/May drill program at Victoria West. The first drilling at Surimeau by Renforth occurred in October 2020 with 2.5 short holes completed, those results supported the April/May drilling, the visual results from that program supported the June/July drilling.

Technical disclosure in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Francis R. Newton P.Geo (OGQ#2129), a "qualified person" pursuant to NI 43-101

About Renforth

Renforth holds the Parbec open pit constrained gold deposit in Malartic Quebec, contiguous to the Canadian Malartic mine, with a 2020 resource estimate of 104,000 indicated ounces of gold at a grade of 1.78 g/t Au and 177,000 inferred ounces of gold at a grade of 1.78 g/t Au. This resource estimate is now considered by Renforth to be out of date due to the results received in a 15,569m drill program which has been recently completed. This program was planned to twin, infill and undercut existing drill holes at Parbec, to support a rebuild of the geological model and a resource estimate restatement. In addition to this Renforth has discovered a nickel bearing ultramafic, coincident with a copper/zinc VMS, over ~5km of strike in the western end of the 20km central anomaly at Renforth's wholly owned 215 km2 Surimeau property. This prospect was discovered on surface and the subject of a very short, shallow drill program, a more robust drill program is planned for Spring 2021. Renforth also holds the Malartic West property, the site of a copper/silver discovery, and Nixon-Bartleman, west of Timmins Ontario, with gold present on surface over a strike length of ~500m. Renforth is well funded, with ~$5 million in cash and securities on hand (*as at 05/14/21), in addition to the gold contained in our gold deposit.

