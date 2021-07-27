Wiluna Mining Corporation Ltd: AMEC Investor Briefing Presentation

Perth, Australia - Wiluna Mining Corp. Ltd (ASX:WMC) (FRA:NZ3) (OTCMKTS:WMXCF) is located in the middle of the prolific Western Australia gold district and among the most attractive mining investment jurisdictions in the world.With over 400 million ounces discovered to date, it is one of the most richly gold-endowed districts globally, owning a vast 1600 km2 of this blue-chip real estate.The operation is the 8th largest in Australia by Mineral Resources under single ownership (and it remains relatively unexplored), surrounded by multiple million-ounce mines and excellent infrastructure.To view the presentation, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/KC26X1PX





Wiluna Mining Corp. (ASX:WMC) (OTCMKTS:WMXCF) is a Perth based, ASX listed gold mining company that controls over 1,600 square kilometres of the Yilgarn Craton in the Northern Goldfields of WA. The Yilgarn Craton has a historic and current gold endowment of over 380 million ounces, making it one of most prolific gold regions in the world. The Company owns 100% of the Wiluna Gold Operation which has a defined resource of 8.04M oz at 1.67 g/t au. In May 2019, a new highly skilled management team took control of the Company with a clear plan to leverage the Wiluna Gold Operation's multi-million-ounce potential.





