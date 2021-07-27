Spey Resources Lithium Brines Samples from Incahuasi Salar Argentina Arrives at University of Melbourne Australia for Processing

Vancouver, July 27, 2021 - Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTCQB: SPEYF) (FSE: 2JS) ("Spey" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the lithium brine samples from the Incahuasi Salar, Argentina have been received by the University of Melbourne. There are three grades of brine to be processed.

Nader Vatanchi CEO commented, "We are excited that the brines are in Melbourne as we can now process the brines from Incahuasi using the Ekosolve™️ Lithium Solvent Exchange Direct Lithium Extraction process with the aim of producing a battery grade Lithium sample from our brine. Phillip Thomas, Project Director is in discussion with several battery producers and having a sample of lithium carbonate will assist greatly with the objective of attaining an off-take agreement."

Qualified Person

Phillip Thomas, BSc Geol, MBusM, FAusIMM, MAIG, MAIMVA, (CMV), a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 regulations, has reviewed the technical information that forms the basis for portions of this news release, and has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Thomas is independent of the Company but discloses that he is a shareholder of SPEY.

About Spey Resources Corp.

Spey Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company which holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Candela II lithium brine project located in the Incahuasi Salar, Salta Province, through its wholly owned subsidiary Tech One Lithium Resources Corp and Pocitos Salar lithium project in Argentina. Spey also holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in the Silver Basin Project located in the Revelstoke Mining Division of British Columbia as well as an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Kaslo Silver project, west of Kaslo, British Columbia.

