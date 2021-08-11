Osino Extends High-Grade Mineralization to Depth at Clouds East

Further Expansion and Infill Assay Results From Bulge and Twin Hills Central

Twin Hills Gold Project, Namibia

Highlights



Clouds East high-grade shoot extended down to 200m below surface; grade and width of mineralization improves with depth and indicates the potential to substantially increase the size of the resource at this deposit. New results include: OKD148 - 50m @ 1.82g/t Au (196-246m) incl. 16m @ 3.16g/t Au, 4m @ 3.94g/t Au and 3m @ 6.20g/t Au OKD211 - 41m @ 1.27g/t Au (107-148m) incl. 6m @ 2.28g/t Au and 9m @ 1.73g/t Au OKR291 - 43m @ 1.49g/t Au and 10m @ 1.64g/t Au within 99m @ 0.93g/t Au (26-125m) OKR284 - 42m @ 1.07g/t Au (136-177m) incl. 13m @ 2.26g/t Au

Wide zone of >1g/t delineated from near surface at Twin Hills Central with new results including: OKR307 - 83m @ 1.10g/t Au (21-104m) incl. 13m @ 3.24g/t Au and 8m @ 2.10g/t Au OKR302 - 65m @ 1.14g/t Au (34-99m) incl. 20m @ 1.59g/t Au OKR350 - 51m @ 1.42g/t Au (84-135m) incl. 12m @ 1.81g/t Au, 10m @ 2.19g/t Au and 13m @ 1.73g/t Au OKR319 - 68m @ 1.05g/t Au (76-144m) incl. 15m @ 2.08g/t Au



Wide zone at Bulge down to 400m below surface (and still open at depth). New results include: OKR181 - 124m @ 1.03g/t Au (18-142m) OKD149 - 169m @ 0.89g/t Au (184-353m) incl. 13m @2.83g/t Au, 18m @ 1.54g/t Au and 9m @ 1.35g/t Au



Approximately 115,000m of drilling is planned to be completed during 2021 (70,000m completed to date). Most of this drilling is not included in the current MRE but offers potential to grow the Project's mineral resources.

Drilling is ongoing with 10 rigs (7 DD and 3 RC) active in resource, exploration and hydrology drilling.

Improved understanding of structural controls of mineralization due completion of detailed mapping of geology and structure below the calcrete cover using drill hole data

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 11, 2021 -- Osino Resources Corp. (TSXV:OSI) (FSE:RSR1) (OTCQX:OSIIF) ("Osino" or "the Company") is pleased to announce further results from the infill and expansion drill campaign at the Twin Hills project, Namibia. There are currently 7 diamond and 3 RC rigs on site to complete the infill and expansion drill campaign by November 2021.

A total 70,000m of in-fill and expansion drilling has been completed to date on the three zones of mineralization at Bulge, Twin Hills Central and Clouds East - which together make up the Twin Hills gold resource. The drilling is focused on converting the bulk of the resource (reported on April 12, 2021) to the Measured and Indicated categories as well as expanding the mineralization down dip. As expected, the infill drilling has filled in several gaps in the previous grade shell and will add greater confidence to the next iteration of the Twin Hills mineral resource. The campaign of expansion drilling has taken the mineralization at Clouds East from 150m to over 200m below surface and the deep drilling at Bulge indicates that the deposit is open below 400m.

David Underwood, Osino's VP Exploration commented: "Recent results at the Clouds East deposit indicate that the previously intersected high-grade shoot increases in width and grade with depth. This expansion at Clouds East offers potential for significant additional ounces when the next resource estimate is published, as intended for early 2022. The deep drilling at Bulge has also extended the consistently wide mineralized zone down to 400m below surface with no indication of it closing off. This development also indicates the possibility of taking the pit to greater depths in the next resource estimate. With 11 drill rigs active at the moment we continue to generate a wealth of geological and assay data, and our understanding of the Twin Hills gold system and its growth potential continues to evolve. We are excited about what the next few months of infill, extension and brownfields exploration drilling will reveal."

Clouds East

The recent drilling at Clouds East confirms that the grade and width of mineralization improves with depth and indicates the potential to increase the size of the resource at this orebody. Hole OKD148 returned an intercept of 50m @ 1.82g/t Au at approximately 200m below surface while OKD211 returned 41m @ 1.27g/t Au at 100m below surface. Higher up-dip, this same mineralized zone is much narrower and only returned an intercept of 16m @ 1.31g/t Au (OKR271) clearly illustrating the increasing size of the ore shoot with depth. Please refer to Figure 1 below for further details.

Several additional holes are currently being drilled along strike to define this high-grade zone at depth. A hole at the northeastern corner of Clouds East (OKD206) appears to have just clipped the top of the high-grade shoot and returned 5m @ 7.86g/t Au, indicating that the high grade extends in this direction as well, as indicated in Figure 2 below.

Figure 1 accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/737ac77e-97e4-4c5d-b964-95ea384f6802

The section through Clouds East in Figure 1 above indicates the parameters used in Osino's Technical Report describing the Twin Hills Gold Project, Namibia, dated effective April 1, which describes the Twin Hills Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE").

The greywacke syncline constraining the mineralization model is represented in dark blue and the grade shell which contains 0.4g/t Au and higher, is shown in orange.

Since publishing the MRE, the infill drilling has identified extensive additional mineralization at Clouds East that is likely to increase the size and grade of the mineralization within the grade shell, to be included in the next resource update.

The current MRE pit shell and the PEA pit design (please refer to the press release dated 14 July 2021) with benches are indicated on the section. The width and grade of the deeper mineralization discovered during the current phase of infill and step out drilling is likely to increase the depth of the pit bottom.

Twin Hills Central

The infill drilling at Twin Hills Central is nearing completion with the dense drill spacing resolving the mineralized deposit into a series of high grade, northeast plunging shoots, surrounded by lower grade material. The Twin Hills Central drilling, together with the additional infill and step-out drill assays received since the last press release is indicated in Figure 2 below.

Figure 2 accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6a2edfac-0478-4b2e-9394-bcce2b723110

Of particular note is the shallow nature of the mineralization particularly at THC where some of the higher-grade shoots come close to surface below the calcrete cover, which is only about 5m thick at OKR307 as opposed to the average calcrete thickness of 20m over most of the remainder of the deposit.

Bulge

The infill drilling at Bulge will take longer to complete than the other areas, as it needs to be carried out primarily using diamond drilling, to minimize deviation in the deep holes. The denser drill spacing is helping to fill in the previously reported gaps in the grade shell, which were due to the lack of data - see arrows pointing to gaps on OKD149 in Figure 3.

The section through the Bulge in Figure 3 illustrates the consistency of the wide mineralized zone from surface to 400m deep, and open to depth. The current phase of drilling is focused on filling in the gaps in the grade shell due to low data density, like those indicated by arrows on the figure.

In addition, there are holes being drilled from north of the MRE holes (e.g. OKD217) to intersect the mineralization further down dip. These holes are designed to confirm the continuation of the mineralized zone and the possibility of taking the pit deeper.

Figure 3 accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/378c44cd-2546-4fe8-b281-19bc9c9b98c3

Improvements in Geological and Structural Understanding

A geological map of the bedrock beneath the calcrete cover has been compiled from the drill hole data, structural measurements on core and the detailed ground magnetic data. The contact between the meta-greywacke and the underlying cordierite schist was mapped in detail and offsets in the contact logged as displacement along structures.

A series of three holes were previously drilled in an east-west direction to cross over and map prominent structures. The east-west holes confirmed two prominent structures; one separating Bulge and THC and a second in the middle of THC - see Figure 1. Further prominent northeast striking structures have been inferred from borehole lithological data west of Bulge and west of Clouds East - see Figure 1.

These structures appear to control the higher-grade shoots that lie directly to the east of the structure. The plunge of the mineralized shoots (which is approximately 580 towards 0280) coincides with the intersection lineation of the northeast structures and the axial plane of the syncline hosting the mineralization.

This new understanding of the structural controls will help prioritize extension drilling as well as future brownfields exploration targets at Twin Hills.

2021 Drill Program Summary

Drilling is ongoing with 11 drill rigs (8 DD and 3 RC) which are active in resource, exploration and hydrology drilling and Osino expects to complete approximately 115,000m of combined DD and RC drilling during 2021.

Approximately 70,000m of RC and DD drilling has been completed for the year-to-date although a significant portion of the infill and expansion assay results are still outstanding. The completed drill meters are as follows:

12,000m of resource drilling completed in Q1 and already included in the published MRE and PEA

40,000m of completed infill and expansion drilling, awaiting some assays, not included in the MRE

18,000m of brownfields exploration drilling completed year-to-date



A further 45,000m of drilling is planned for the remainder of 2021, comprising the following:

20,000m of additional resource drilling (mainly deep DD holes up to 400m depth) is ongoing

25,000m of additional exploration, grade control and technical study drilling is ongoing

Table of Significant New Intercepts from Twin Hills Infill & Expansion Drill Program

A selection of previously unreleased intercepts is presented in Table 1 below. The full table of assays is available on the website by following this link.

Table 1 - List of Significant Intercepts - Infill Drill Program since News Release dated May 19, 2021

Hole From To Width

(m) Grade

(g/t) X Y GM GM_Class

(m x g/t) Location DIAMOND DRILL HOLES OKD143 79 131 52 0.76 600763 7584888 39.52 25-50 THC and 157 198 41 0.63 THC incl. 15 1.14 THC OKD146 231 303 72 0.46 600877 7584964 33.12 25-50 THC incl. 6 1.23 THC incl. 9 0.8 THC OKD148 110 122 12 0.73 602408 7585453 91.00 50-100 Cloud East and 196 246 50 1.82 Cloud East incl. 16 3.16 Cloud East incl. 4 3.94 Cloud East incl. 3 6.2 Cloud East OKD149 184 353 169 0.89 600098 7584593 150.41 >100 Bulge incl. 9 1.35 Bulge incl. 13 2.83 Bulge incl. 18 1.54 Bulge OKD157 21 156 135 0.4 600280 7584561 54.00 50-100 Bulge incl. 11 0.83 Bulge incl. 6 1.15 Bulge incl. 2 1.47 Bulge OKD169 179 379 200 0.54 600312 7584735 108.00 >100 Bulge incl. 9 0.74 Bulge incl. 37 0.81 Bulge incl. 12 0.68 Bulge OKD193 171 209 38 1.07 601048 7584919 40.66 25-50 THC incl. 7 2.8 THC OKD202 175 207 32 1.04 602577 7585492 33.28 25-50 Clouds East and 229 242 13 1.38 Clouds East OKD204 241 302 61 0.88 600968 7584997 53.68 50-100 THC incl. 22 1.81 THC OKD205 110 153 43 0.89 602205 7585351 38.27 25-50 Clouds East incl. 25 1.24 Clouds East OKD206 178 183 5 0.83 602671 7585526 39.15 25-50 Clouds East and 207 212 5 0.44 Clouds East and 248 253 5 7.83 Clouds East OKD211 34 62 28 0.47 602439 7585358 52.07 50-100 Clouds East and 107 148 41 1.27 Clouds East incl. 6 2.28 Clouds East incl. 9 1.73 Clouds East OKD213 58 85 27 0.8 601040 7584894 39.44 25-50 THC incl. 9 1.22 THC incl. 7 1.26 THC and 134 174 40 0.95 THC incl. 6 2.24 THC and 194 228 34 1.16 THC incl. 6 1.53 THC incl. 2 4.88 THC incl. 6 1.48 THC incl. 7 1.3 THC RC Drill Holes OKR181 18 142 124 1.03 600136 7584417 127.10 >100 Bulge OKR205 73 157 84 0.81 600228 7584453 68.04 50-100 Bulge and 29 46 17 1.08 Bulge OKR283 35 147 112 0.52 600518 7584686 58.24 50-100 THC incl. 25 1.02 THC incl. 13 0.76 THC incl. 8 1.16 THC OKR284 136 177 42 1.07 602456 7585391 44.94 25-50 Clouds East incl. 13 2.26 Clouds East OKR288 11 109 98 0.58 600795 7584797 56.84 50-100 THC incl. 13 1.81 THC incl. 7 2.10 THC incl. 6 1.01 THC OKR290 26 83 57 0.74 600532 7584637 42.18 25-50 THC incl. 19 1.61 THC OKR291 26 125 99 0.93 602519 7585364 92.07 50-100 Clouds East incl. 43 1.49 Clouds East incl. 10 1.64 Clouds East OKR295 129 158 29 1.24 600825 7584858 35.96 25-50 THC incl. 8 1.26 THC incl. 16 1.56 THC OKR300 85 145 60 0.74 600843 7584805 44.40 25-50 THC incl. 15 0.96 THC incl. 12 1.44 THC incl. 5 1.34 THC OKR301 18 125 107 0.73 600561 7584705 78.11 50-100 THC Incl. 43 1.17 THC OKR302 34 99 65 1.14 600860 7584767 74.10 50-100 THC incl. 23 1.20 THC incl. 20 1.59 THC OKR307 21 104 83 1.10 600925 7584737 91.30 50-100 THC incl. 13 3.24 THC incl. 2 3.50 THC incl. 8 2.10 THC OKR309 21 65 44 0.88 600573 7584651 38.72 25-50 THC incl. 3 1.23 THC incl. 14 1.26 THC incl. 5 1.55 THC incl. 3 1.75 THC OKR319 76 144 68 1.05 600601 7584781 71.40 50-100 THC incl. 15 2.08 THC incl. 2 2.17 THC incl. 8 1.13 THC and 51 55 4 1.31 THC OKR341 41 142 101 0.68 600686 7584811 68.68 50-100 THC incl. 8 1.00 THC incl. 13 0.87 THC incl. 18 1.09 THC incl. 6 2.01 THC OKR350 8 13 5 0.94 600956 7584806 72.42 50-100 THC and 42 47 5 0.72 THC and 84 135 51 1.42 THC incl. 12 1.81 THC incl. 10 2.19 THC incl. 13 1.73 THC OKR351 28 32 4 0.85 600647 7584778 36.26 25-50 THC and 53 86 33 0.98 THC incl. 7 2.19 THC incl. 3 1.25 THC incl. 3 1.76 THC and 106 143 37 0.98 THC incl. 15 1.12 THC and 5 2.92 THC

Notes on Drill Assay Reporting:

Total intercepts reported are unconstrained - all combined intercepts above 0.4g/t Au reported. GM values based on unconstrained intercepts. All reported intercepts are apparent widths rounded to the nearest meter. Included (incl.) intercepts are constrained at 0.4g/t Au cut-off, minimum 2m wide and no more that 2m internal dilution. True widths are unknown at this stage. Collar positions are in UTM WGS84 surveyed by digital GPS. The GM number indicated in column 8 above is a commonly used short-hand method of representing gold grade (g/t) and unconstrained intercept width (m) as a single metric by multiplying the average intercept grade with the intercept width. The borehole collar color-coding in Figure 1 uses the same metric, with different colours according to the GM_Class metric indicated in column 9 above.

Osino Resources Announces Entering into of Purchase Agreement

The Company is also pleased to announce that Osino Prospect Holdings (Pty) Ltd ("Osino Prospect") and Terrace Minerals Exploration (Pty) Ltd ("Terrace"), each a subsidiary of the Company, entered into an agreement with Cedric Shilongo (the "Seller") under which Osino Prospect is to acquire shares in the capital of Terrace held and beneficially owned by the Seller constituting 20% of all the issued and outstanding shares in Terrace (the "Agreement"). Terrace holds a 100% interest in exclusive prospecting license number 5658 in the Erongo Region, Namibia

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement and subject to the policies of the TSXV, the consideration to be paid is comprised as follows: (1) Osino Prospect is to cause the Company to issue to the Seller such number of common shares in the capital of the Company having value of $1,000,000 Namibian Dollars based on the market price as at the date of this news release; and (2) Terrace is to pay $1,500,000 Namibian Dollars to the Seller. This is equivalent to $87,565 and $131,348 Canadian Dollars respectively at the current exchange rate of 11.42 Namibian Dollars per Canadian Dollar. The Agreement contains representations and warranties, covenants, and conditions and indemnities for the benefit of each of the parties as are customary for transactions of this nature.

A further press release will be disseminated upon closing of the transaction in accordance with the policies of the TSXV.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

All Osino sample assay results have been independently monitored through a quality assurance / quality control ("QA/QC") program including the insertion of blind standards, blanks and duplicate samples. QA/QC samples make up 10% of all samples submitted. Logging and sampling is completed at Osino's secure facility located in Omaruru, Namibia, near the Twin Hills Project. Drill core is sawn in half on site and half drill-core samples are securely transported to the Activation Laboratories Ltd. sample prep facility in Windhoek, Namibia. The core is dried, crushed to 90% -10mesh, split to 350g and pulverized to 90% -140mesh. Sample pulps are sent to Activation Laboratories Ltd. in Ontario, Canada for analysis. Gold analysis is by 30g fire assay with AA finish and automatically re-analyzed with Gravimetric finish if Au >5g/t. In addition, pulps undergo 4-Acid digestion and multi-element analysis by ICP-AES or ICP-MS. RC drill samples are prepared at Activation Laboratories Ltd. sample prep facility in Windhoek, Namibia. The RC chips are dried, crushed to 90% -10mesh, split to 350g and pulverized to 90% -140mesh. Sample pulps are sent to Activation Laboratories Ltd. in Ontario, Canada for analysis. Gold analysis is by 30g fire assay with AA finish and automatically re-analyzed with Gravimetric finish if Au >5g/t.

Qualified Person's Statement

David Underwood, BSc. (Hons) is Vice President Exploration of Osino Resources Corp. and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release and is a registered Professional Natural Scientist with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (Pr. Sci. Nat. No.400323/11) and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

About Osino Resources

Osino is a Canadian gold exploration and development company focused on the development of our Twin Hills gold discovery in central Namibia. The Twin Hills Gold Project is at an advanced stage of exploration with various advanced development studies underway with the aim of fast-tracking the project.

Osino has a large ground position of approximately 6,700km2 located within Namibia's prospective Damara sedimentary mineral belt, mostly in proximity to the producing Navachab and Otjikoto Gold Mines. The Company is actively advancing a range of gold prospects and targets along the belt by utilizing a portfolio approach geared towards discovery, targeting gold mineralization that fits the broad orogenic gold model.

Our core projects are favorably located north and north-west of Namibia's capital city Windhoek. By virtue of their location, the projects benefit significantly from Namibia's well-established infrastructure with paved highways, railway, power and water in close proximity. Namibia is mining-friendly and lauded as one of the continent's most politically and socially stable jurisdictions.

Osino continues to evaluate new ground with a view to expanding our Namibian portfolio.

Further details are available on the Company's website at https://osinoresources.com/

