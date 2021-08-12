Medaro Mining Commences Work Program on CYR South Lithium Property

VANCOUVER, August 12, 2021 - Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE:MEDA) ("Medaro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of its Phase 1 exploration work program (the "Program") on its CYR South Lithium Property (the "Property") located in James Bay, Quebec, Canada.

Program Description

The Program will take place in two stages across two exploration work areas (see map below). The first stage will consist of ground soil and rock sampling and geological mapping, aimed at sampling, mapping and identifying a group of pegmatites for their potential to host lithium mineralization. The second stage will consist of a ground geophysical survey aimed at lithium and rare metals exploration.

Program Schedule

The soil and rock sampling and geological mapping work has commenced and the ground geophysical work is expected to commence in September and take three to four weeks. Once assays have been received from the laboratories (expected in mid- to late November 2021), a 43-101F1 technical report will be prepared respecting the Property.

Qualified Person

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About the Company

The Company is a lithium exploration company based in Vancouver, BC. and holds options over the Superb Lake lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario and the CYR South lithium property located in James Bay, Quebec. The Company is a party to a joint venture agreement that engages the Company in the development and commercialization of a new process to extract lithium from spodumene concentrate.

For more information, investors should review the Company's filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the Program's composition and the timing thereof are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

