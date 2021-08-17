Mawson Drills 3.6 metres at 7.4 g/t gold and 2,290 ppm cobalt at the Hut Prospect, Finland

VANCOUVER, August 17, 2021 - Mawson Gold Ltd. ("Mawson") or (the "Company") (TSX:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) is pleased to announce drill results from the final 36 drill holes totaling 8,756.5 metres from the Company's 76 hole, 19,422 metre 2020/21 drill program at the Company's 100%-owned Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland (Figure 1).

Highlights:

At the Hut prospect: PAL0301 drilled 3.6 metres @ 7.4 g/t Au, 2,290 ppm Co, 9.4 g/t AuEq from 207.7metres; PAL0291 drilled 1.0 metre @ 11.2 g/t Au, 28 ppm Co, 11.2 g/t AuEq from 106.9 metres and 14.2 metres @ 1.2 g/t Au, 353 ppm Co, 1.5 g/t AuEq from 284.5 metres;

At the Rumajärvi prospect: PAL0258 drilled 3.0 metres @ 8.3 g/t Au, 283 ppm Co, 8.6 g/t AuEq from 66.9 metres PAL0267 drilled 27.5 metres @ 0.7 g/t Au, 443 ppm Co, 1.0 g/t AuEq from 30.3 metres

At the South Palokas prospect: PAL0308 drilled 22.3 metres @ 0.6 g/t Au, 751 ppm Co, 1.3 g/t AuEq from 439.5metres and 8.5 metres @ 3.1 g/t Au, 866 ppm Co, 3.9 g/t AuEq from 492.6metres;

At the Palokas prospect: PAL0283 drilled 1.0 metre @ 8.2 g/t Au, 52 ppm Co, 8.3 g/t AuEq from 222.8 metres; PAL0293 drilled 7.1 metres @ 1.7 g/t Au, 466 ppm Co, 2.1 g/t AuEq from 260.2 metres and 13.8 metres @ 1.0 g/t Au, 899 ppm Co, 1.7 g/t AuEq from 274.2 metres;

At Terry's Hammer prospect: PAL0273 drilled 9.3 metres @ 1.5 g/t Au, 422 ppm Co, 1.9 g/t AuEq from 14.6 metres



Mr. Hudson, Chairman and CEO, states "A wealth of grade with good thickness from drill results extending from near surface to depth, contained within a 1.8-kilometre-long trend at Rajapalot, to complete our reporting for the 19.4 km 2021 drill program. Our 2021 drilling program has delivered more economic/grade width intersections than ever before, with the discovery of 2 new resource areas, and the extension of a further 4 more resource areas. With all results now received, we eagerly await the finalization of our next resource upgrade, due before the end of August."

Gold and cobalt assay results are reported here from the final 36 drill holes totaling 8,756.5 metres from the 2020/21 drill program (Figure 1). In total, since drilling commenced in September 2020, Mawson has drilled 76 drillholes for 19,422 metres. All holes released in this and earlier news releases on Nov 10,2020, Nov 18, 2020, Nov 25, 2020, Dec 21, 2020, Apr 12, 2021, Jun 29, 2021, Jul 13, 2021 and Aug 03, 2021 are shown in Tables 2 and 3. Intersections are reported with a lower cut of 0.3 g/t AuEq over a two metre lower cut. No upper cut-off was applied. Higher-grade intersections use a 1.1 g/t AuEq lower cut over two metres. A resource upgrade at Rajapalot is scheduled during August 2021.

Technical and Environmental Background

Four diamond drill rigs from Kati Oy, Nivalan Timanttikairaus Oy and MK Core Drilling Oy all with water recirculation and drill cuttings collection systems are used in the drill program. Core diameter is NQ2 (50.7 mm). Core recoveries are excellent and average close to 100% in fresh rock. After photographing and logging in Mawson's Rovaniemi facilities, core intervals averaging 1 metre for mineralized samples and 2 metres for barren samples are cut in half at the Geological Survey of Finland (GTK) core facilities in Rovaniemi, Finland. The remaining half core is retained for verification and reference purposes. Analytical samples are transported by commercial transport from site to the CRS Minlab Oy facility in Kempele, Finland. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the PAL1000 technique which involves grinding the sample in steel pots with abrasive media in the presence of cyanide, followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (including cobalt) are pulped at CRS Minlab, then transported by air to the MSA labs in Vancouver, Canada and analyzed using four acid digest ICP-MS methods. The QA/QC program of Mawson consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, duplicate samples by quartering the core, and blanks the within interpreted mineralized rock. In addition, CRS inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.

Spot gold and cobalt prices have been used to calculate AuEq values according to the following:

Average gold price US$1,599 per oz

Average cobalt price US$19.93 per pound

Resulting in gold equivalent formula of AuEq g/t = Au g/t + (Co ppm/1,170).

The host rocks to the gold and cobalt mineralization comprise sulphides (pyrrhotite>>pyrite) with biotite-muscovite-chlorite schists and Mg-Fe amphibole-biotite-chlorite rocks. Veining and fracture fill minerals include pyrrhotite, magnetite and magnetite-pyrrhotite (+/- quartz, tourmaline). Retrograde chlorite after biotite, generations of secondary muscovite ("sericite") and vein-controlled chlorite+/- tourmaline and magnetite are also present. Preliminary hand-held XRF analysis confirms the presence of associated scheelite and molybdenite, the former visible under UV light as tiny veinlets and disseminations. The silicate mineral alteration assemblages associated with the gold are clearly post-metamorphic, reduced, and most likely driven by hydrothermal fluids from nearby granitoid intrusions. Chlorite and fine muscovite are regarded as the lowest temperature silicate minerals with gold, structurally controlled in apparent spatial association with quartz and/or K-feldspar veins. Altered rocks enclosing the mineralized package contain locally abundant talc and tourmaline.

All maps have been created within the KKJ3/Finland Uniform Coordinate System (EPSG:2393).

Tables 1-2 provide collar and assay data. Assuming a predominant stratabound control, the true thickness of the mineralized interval is interpreted to be approximately 90% of the sampled thickness. Table 3 gives detailed individual assays of all intervals reported in this press release. Intersections are reported with a lower cut of 0.3 g/t AuEq over 2 metre lower cut. No upper cut-off was applied, and higher-grade intersections use a 1.1 g/t AuEq lower cut over 2 metres.

NI 43-101 Technical Report: On September 14, 2020, an updated resource estimation was completed by Rodney Webster of AMC of Melbourne, Australia, and Dr. Kurt Simon Forrester of Arn Perspective of Surrey, England. Each of Mr. Webster and Dr. Forrester are independent "qualified persons" as defined by NI 43-101. The NI 43-101 technical report is entitled "Rajapalot Property Mineral Resource Estimate NI 43-101 Technical Report" and dated September 14, 2020 (the "Updated Technical Report"). The Updated Technical Report may be found on the Company's website at www.mawsongold.com or under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are encouraged to read the entire Updated Technical Report.

Qualified Person

Dr. Nick Cook (FAusIMM), Chief Geologist for the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure or Mineral Projects and has prepared or reviewed the preparation of the scientific and technical information in this press release.

About Mawson Gold Limited (TSX:MAW, FRANKFURT:MXR, OTCPINK:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Limitedis an exploration and development company. Mawson has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic Arctic exploration company with a focus on the flagship Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland. Mawson also owns or is joint venturing into three high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields covering 470 square kilometres in Victoria, Australia and is well placed to add to its already significant gold-cobalt resource in Finland.

On behalf of the Board,





"Michael Hudson"

Michael Hudson, Chairman & CEO

www.mawsongold.com

1305 - 1090 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7

Mariana Bermudez (Canada), Corporate Secretary,

+1 (604) 685 9316, info@mawsongold.com

Forward-Looking Statement This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based upon various estimates and assumptions including, without limitation, the expectations and beliefs of management, including that the Company can access financing, appropriate equipment and sufficient labor. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate, and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Mawson cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates; changes in world metal markets; changes in equity markets; ability to achieve goals; that the political environment in which the Company operates will continue to support the development and operation of mining projects; the threat associated with outbreaks of viruses and infectious diseases, including the novel COVID-19 virus; risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; reliance on a single asset; planned drill programs and results varying from expectations; unexpected geological conditions; local community relations; dealings with non-governmental organizations; delays in operations due to permit grants; environmental and safety risks; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mawson's most recent Annual Information Form filed on www.sedar.com. While these factors and assumptions are considered reasonable by Mawson, in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, Mawson can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Mawson disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Figure 1: Plan of Rajapalot showing only results from 2021 drill program. Results in red are those reported in this press release. Dashed red rectangles show focus of 2021 resource expansion drilling program with historic drilling, resource areas and EM geophysical plates.

Table 1: Collar Information from 2020-21 drilling program at the Rajapalot Project (Finnish Grid, Projection KKJ3)

Hole ID East North Azimuth Dip RL Depth (m) Prospect Comment PAL0235 3408208.1 7373667.8 047 -81.0 172.7 176.9 to 522.0 South Palokas reported 29 June 2021 PAL0237 3409690 7374570 220 -61 180.4 68.5 Hirvimaa reported 25 Nov 2020 PAL0238 3409662 7374613 220 -77 180.9 149.7 Hirvimaa reported 25 Nov 2020 PAL0239 3410303.4 7372642.9 060 -66.0 151.0 41.7 Joki East Abandoned, reported 25 Nov 2020 PAL0240 3410305.1 7372643.6 060 -66.0 151.2 281.7 Joki East reported 25 Nov 2020 PAL0241 3410337.8 7372661.1 060 -66.0 151.3 236.4 Joki East reported 25 Nov 2020 PAL0242 3410364.0 7372674.9 060 -66.0 150.6 236.8 Joki East reported 25 Nov 2020 PAL0243 3410309.3 7372708.5 060 -67.5 151.4 239.7 Joki East reported 21 Dec 2020 PAL0244 3410337.3 7372726.2 062 -68.0 151.4 251.7 Joki East reported 21 Dec 2020 PAL0245 3410275.0 7372690.0 060 -66.0 151.4 257.5 Joki East reported 21 Dec 2020 PAL0246 3410266.1 7372744.7 060 -71.0 152.3 287.6 Joki East reported 21 Dec 2020 PAL0247 3410211.8 7372728.5 061 -64.0 151.5 293.4 Joki East reported 21 Dec 2020 PAL0248 3411714.7 7371404.9 065 -60.0 124.9 323.6 Regional reported 12 April 2021 PAL0249 3410204.0 7372724.3 064 -72.0 151.6 269.6 Joki East reported 12 April 2021 PAL0250 3410404.0 7372632.2 060 -66.0 151.2 195.3 Joki East reported 12 April 2021 PAL0251 3410374.9 7372616.9 060 -66.0 151.0 179.9 Joki East reported 12 April 2021 PAL0252 3410435.4 7372651.2 060 -66.0 149.5 155.9 Joki East reported 12 April 2021 PAL0253 3410154.1 7372819.7 061 -78.5 153.8 359.7 Joki East reported 12 April 2021 PAL0254 3410153.2 7372821.5 061 -70.5 155.0 320.9 Joki East reported 12 April 2021 PAL0255 3408125.6 7373140.2 090 -85.0 172.5 347.9 Hut reported 12 April 2021 PAL0256 3408125.6 7373140.2 088 -72.0 172.5 272.6 Hut reported 12 April 2021 PAL0257 3408126.6 7373140.2 087 -58.0 172.5 230.4 Hut reported 12 April 2021 PAL0258 3407835.1 7372449.6 039 -85.0 172.3 389.8 Rumajärvi Reported here PAL0259 3408064.0 7372937.0 057 -61.5 173.4 299.9 Hut reported 12 April 2021 PAL0260 3408089.4 7373033.5 059 -70.0 173.1 320.6 Hut reported 12 April 2021 PAL0261 3408064.0 7372937.0 057 -74.0 173.4 311.7 Hut Reported here PAL0262 3408463.9 7373910.4 139 -73.0 173.6 358.9 Palokas Reported here PAL0263 3408089.4 7373033.5 059 -84.0 173.1 329.8 Hut reported 12 April 2021 PAL0264 3407834.0 7372449.7 039 -68.0 172.8 125.5 Rumajärvi Reported here PAL0265 3407956.6 7373143.7 143 -49.0 172.1 301.8 Hut reported 12 April 2021 PAL0266 3407835.1 7372448.6 210 -78.0 172.3 149.7 Rumajärvi Reported here PAL0267 3407840.8 7372408.1 065 -48.2 172.7 268.9 Rumajärvi Reported here PAL0268 3408186.3 7372767.6 060 -80.0 178.7 131.5 Terry's Hammer Reported here PAL0269 3407956.6 7373143.7 126 -46.0 172.1 268.5 Hut reported 12 April 2021 PAL0270 3408463.9 7373910.4 124 -59.0 173.6 289.8 Palokas Reported here PAL0271 3408186.3 7372767.6 210 -85.0 178.7 120.0 Terry's Hammer Reported here PAL0272 3407840.8 7372408.1 065 -73.0 172.7 302.6 Rumajärvi Reported here PAL0273 3408215.8 7372746.9 119 -54.0 177.3 82.1 Terry's Hammer Reported here PAL0274 3407956.6 7373143.7 114 -45.0 172.1 280.2 Hut Reported here PAL0275 3408089.4 7373033.5 240 -81.0 173.1 161.8 Hut Reported here PAL0276 3408467.8 7373868.1 128 -50.0 172.0 23.9 Palokas Reported here PAL0277 3408090.7 7373033.0 056 -81.5 173.6 257.3 Hut Reported here PAL0278 3407956.6 7373143.0 150 -50.0 172.1 280.0 Hut Reported here PAL0279 3408467.8 7373868.1 128 -50.0 172.0 287.9 Palokas Reported here PAL0280 3407641.8 7372426.8 061 -38.0 173.0 342.9 Rumajärvi Reported here PAL0281 3408544.8 7373674.7 116 -60.0 173.5 146.3 South Palokas Reported here PAL0282 3407941.4 7373070.5 061 -67.0 172.7 341.9 Hut Reported here PAL0283 3408467.8 7373868.1 141 -52.1 173.5 277.9 Palokas Reported here PAL0284 3408521.2 7373606.0 062 -79.0 173.6 146.6 South Palokas Reported here PAL0285 3407641.8 7372426.9 061 -47.0 173.0 314.2 Rumajärvi Reported here PAL0286 3408521.2 7373606.0 240 -69.0 173.6 149.4 South Palokas reported 03 August 2021 PAL0287 3407941.4 7373070.5 061 -76.0 172.7 346.7 Hut Reported here PAL0288 3408521.2 7373606.0 240 -57.0 173.6 172.8 South Palokas reported 29 June 2021 PAL0289 3408467.8 7373868.1 155 -52.0 172.0 305.2 Palokas Reported here PAL0290 3408410.5 7373660.5 235 -78.0 174.0 335.6 South Palokas reported 29 June 2021 PAL0291 3407941.4 7373070.5 061 -85.0 172.7 329.3 Hut Reported here PAL0292 3408112.4 7372770.1 060 -61.0 172.4 149.1 Terry's Hammer Reported here PAL0293 3408467.8 7373868.1 061 -68.0 172.0 344.3 Palokas Reported here PAL0294 3407941.4 7373070.5 220 -87.0 172.7 353.7 Hut Reported here PAL0295 3408821.1 7372287.6 058 -80.0 172.7 140.2 Raja reported 13 July 2021 PAL0296 3408410.5 7373660.5 241 -71.5 174.0 368.7 South Palokas reported 03 August 2021 PAL0297 3408821.1 7372287.6 058 -66.0 172.7 169.4 Raja reported 13 July 2021 PAL0298 3408466.5 7373867.0 128 -65.0 173.9 305.1 Palokas Reported here PAL0299 3408410.5 7373660.5 241 -64.5 174.0 394.7 South Palokas reported 03 August 2021 PAL0300 3408821.1 7372287.6 245 -80.0 172.7 142.5 Raja reported 13 July 2021 PAL0301 3407999.2 7373194.3 115 -57.0 172.1 335.0 Hut Reported here PAL0302 3408912.5 7372341.5 238 -73.0 172.3 163.8 Raja reported 13 July 2021 PAL0303 3407712.4 7373644.2 044 -75.5 172.7 629.2 South Palokas reported 03 August 2021 PAL0304 3407681.1 7373602.7 160 -58.0 173.6 125.2 South Palokas Reported here PAL0305 3407649.8 7373660.5 050 -82.0 174.0 281.5 South Palokas reported 03 August 2021 PAL0306 3407843 7372798 60 -45 172.4 280.6 Rumajärvi Reported here PAL0307 3408273 7373630 66 -85 174.66 352.9 South Palokas reported 03 August 2021 PAL0308 3408134 7373634 50 -77 173 515.6 South Palokas reported 03 August 2021 PAL0309 3407850 7372499 81 -74 172.5 202.5 Rumajärvi Reported here PAL0310 3408610 7373895 167 -76 174.86 209.5 Palokas Reported here PAL0311 3408610 7373895 96 -55 174.86 78.9 Palokas Abandoned due to snow melt

Table 2: Intersections from the 2020-21 Winter Drill Program. Intersections are reported with a lower cut of 0.3 g/t AuEq (using long term forecast gold and cobalt prices of $1,599 per ounce and $19.93 per pound respectively) over 2 metre lower cut. No upper cut-off was applied. "<" is below detection limit of 0.05 g/t Au.

Prospect Hole ID From (m) To (m) Width (m) Au g/t Co ppm AuEq g/t South Palokas PAL0235 439.5 454.7 15.3 3.0 998 3.9 South Palokas PAL0235 494.1 495.3 1.2 0.3 < 0.3 Joki East PAL0240 148.8 149.8 1.0 0.9 5 0.9 Joki East PAL0240 165.1 167.5 2.4 0.1 1187 1.1 Joki East PAL0241 168.6 170.2 1.6 28.3 1190 29.3 Joki East PAL0242 154.0 158.5 4.4 7.3 735 7.9 Joki East PAL0243 193.0 195.9 2.9 0.6 574 1.1 Joki East PAL0245 177.1 178.4 1.3 25.3 2327 27.3 Joki East PAL0245 191.0 191.5 0.5 23.0 3974 26.4 Joki East PAL0245 194.8 196.9 2.1 2.8 806 3.5 Joki East PAL0246 188.6 189.2 0.6 10.3 725 10.9 Joki East PAL0246 204.4 212.4 7.9 0.7 323 1.0 Joki East PAL0247 216.6 218.5 1.9 0.7 103 0.7 Joki East PAL0247 220.9 230.0 9.1 4.3 457 4.7 Joki East PAL0249 177.3 178.3 1.0 2.5 344 2.8 Joki East PAL0250 87.5 89.2 1.7 2.0 159 2.1 Joki East PAL0250 120.5 121.5 1.0 0.8 130 0.9 Joki East PAL0250 125.2 128.1 2.9 1.5 782 2.2 Joki East PAL0250 136.6 137.6 1.0 1.8 33 1.8 Joki East PAL0251 146.5 146.9 0.5 0.4 15 0.4 Joki East PAL0251 152.8 153.9 1.2 0.4 29 0.4 Joki East PAL0252 117.0 118.5 1.5 18.1 1696 19.6 Joki East PAL0254 215.0 218.1 3.1 0.4 107 0.5 Joki East PAL0254 288.5 290.0 1.5 1.3 167 1.4 Hut PAL0255 78.8 90.1 11.4 0.4 123 0.5 Hut PAL0255 102.5 103.5 1.1 0.1 314 0.3 Hut PAL0255 106.6 110.5 4.0 0.1 222 0.3 Hut PAL0255 212.7 213.8 1.1 0.1 609 0.6 Hut PAL0255 236.6 237.7 1.1 0.2 268 0.4 Hut PAL0255 312.1 313.1 1.0 1.0 44 1.1 Hut PAL0256 79.4 83.0 3.7 0.2 67 0.3 Hut PAL0256 95.9 96.9 1.0 0.2 382 0.5 Hut PAL0256 100.2 101.2 1.0 0.3 127 0.4 Hut PAL0256 110.0 113.0 3.0 0.9 549 1.3 Hut PAL0256 115.1 119.0 3.9 0.3 223 0.5 Hut PAL0256 121.4 125.0 3.7 0.1 234 0.3 Hut PAL0256 140.0 142.0 2.0 0.0 385 0.4 Hut PAL0257 47.0 48.0 1.0 0.1 219 0.3 Hut PAL0257 174.5 175.5 1.0 0.1 429 0.4 Rumajärvi PAL0258 44.5 46.0 1.5 0.0 675 0.6 Rumajärvi PAL0258 66.9 69.9 3.0 8.3 283 8.6 Rumajärvi PAL0258 94.0 108.6 14.6 0.6 1094 1.5 Hut PAL0259 95.8 124.0 28.3 1.0 1090 2.0 Hut PAL0259 126.3 150.3 24.0 1.0 1104 2.0 Hut PAL0259 153.3 154.3 1.0 1.7 10 1.7 Hut PAL0259 159.0 166.0 7.0 1.1 31 1.2 Hut PAL0260 89.8 97.8 8.0 0.4 83 0.5 Hut PAL0260 109.0 114.4 5.4 3.0 262 3.2 Hut PAL0260 290.5 291.5 1.0 0.1 1357 1.2 Hut PAL0261 126.3 127.3 1.0 0.0 1644 1.4 Palokas PAL0262 331.0 333.0 2.0 0.3 < 0.3 Palokas PAL0262 338.0 340.0 2.0 0.3 < 0.3 Hut PAL0263 98.7 99.9 1.1 2.2 473 2.6 Hut PAL0263 103.0 116.6 13.6 1.2 98 1.3 Hut PAL0263 121.5 125.8 4.3 2.3 26 2.3 Hut PAL0263 222.3 231.5 9.2 1.1 256 1.3 Rumajärvi PAL0264 43.8 45.7 2.0 0.4 1541 1.7 Rumajärvi PAL0264 92.3 93.2 1.0 0.3 104 0.4 Rumajärvi PAL0264 100.2 110.1 9.9 1.0 803 1.7 Hut PAL0265 203.2 204.2 1.0 1.0 11 1.0 Hut PAL0265 231.6 241.6 10.0 0.8 406 1.1 Rumajärvi PAL0267 30.3 57.8 27.5 0.7 443 1.0 Rumajärvi PAL0267 62.8 76.9 14.2 0.4 383 0.8 Rumajärvi PAL0267 81.5 84.0 2.5 0.4 108 0.5 Terry's Hammer PAL0268 26.8 28.8 2.0 0.8 122 0.9 Terry's Hammer PAL0268 54.4 56.2 1.8 0.0 754 0.7 Hut PAL0269 185.7 186.7 1.0 0.1 461 0.5 Hut PAL0269 191.7 193.8 2.1 5.2 275 5.5 Hut PAL0269 195.9 210.9 15.0 1.0 307 1.3 Hut PAL0269 214.9 215.9 1.0 0.6 14 0.6 Hut PAL0269 219.4 222.4 3.0 3.1 13 3.1 Hut PAL0269 250.0 250.9 0.8 1.8 66 1.9 Palokas PAL0270 216.0 218.4 2.4 0.3 328 0.6 Palokas PAL0270 222.4 223.4 1.0 1.1 47 1.1 Rumajärvi PAL0272 182.5 183.5 1.0 0.0 364 0.3 Terry's Hammer PAL0273 14.6 23.9 9.3 1.5 422 1.9 Terry's Hammer PAL0273 26.2 29.2 3.0 0.8 380 1.1 Hut PAL0274 270.1 272.1 2.0 0.4 100 0.5 Hut PAL0275 156.5 158.5 2.0 0.7 49 0.8 Hut PAL0278 101.0 102.3 1.3 0.5 71 0.6 Hut PAL0278 170.8 172.8 2.0 0.2 560 0.6 Hut PAL0278 174.8 175.8 1.0 0.1 694 0.7 Hut PAL0278 220.5 223.6 3.2 1.4 168 1.6 Palokas PAL0279 192.6 193.6 1.0 0.4 484 0.8 Palokas PAL0279 219.2 220.2 1.0 0.3 14 0.4 Palokas PAL0279 223.2 224.2 1.0 0.3 132 0.4 Palokas PAL0279 227.9 231.9 4.1 0.3 76 0.3 Palokas PAL0279 250.0 252.0 2.0 0.0 666 0.6 Rumajärvi PAL0280 240.5 241.0 0.5 0.0 434 0.4 Rumajärvi PAL0280 247.0 253.4 6.4 1.0 1302 2.1 Hut PAL0282 123.1 125.1 2.0 0.5 58 0.5 Hut PAL0282 140.0 141.0 1.0 0.0 349 0.3 Hut PAL0282 174.3 175.3 1.0 0.0 480 0.4 Palokas PAL0283 205.0 209.3 4.3 0.3 118 0.5 Palokas PAL0283 222.8 223.8 1.0 8.2 52 8.3 Rumajärvi PAL0285 239.0 240.0 1.0 0.1 750 0.7 South Palokas PAL0286 100.6 115.6 15.0 0.2 669 0.8 South Palokas PAL0288 119.0 130.0 11.0 4.0 756 4.6 South Palokas PAL0288 134.0 140.0 6.0 0.3 448 0.7 Palokas PAL0289 195.0 198.0 3.0 0.0 241 0.2 Palokas PAL0289 200.1 201.2 1.1 0.0 366 0.3 South Palokas PAL0290 186.0 194.0 8.0 0.3 394 0.6 South Palokas PAL0290 197.0 198.0 1.0 0.7 142 0.8 South Palokas PAL0290 201.0 203.0 2.0 0.0 372 0.3 South Palokas PAL0290 229.8 230.8 1.0 0.1 444 0.4 South Palokas PAL0290 240.0 260.0 20.0 1.7 529 2.1 Hut PAL0291 106.9 107.9 1.0 11.2 28 11.2 Hut PAL0291 213.2 215.2 2.0 0.2 1187 1.2 Hut PAL0291 284.5 298.7 14.2 1.2 353 1.5 Palokas PAL0293 260.2 267.3 7.1 1.7 466 2.1 Palokas PAL0293 274.2 288.0 13.8 1.0 899 1.7 Palokas PAL0293 291.2 295.2 4.0 1.2 321 1.5 Hut PAL0294 206.9 209.9 3.0 0.1 931 0.9 Hut PAL0294 213.9 219.9 6.0 0.1 1006 1.0 Hut PAL0294 249.8 253.8 4.0 0.1 540 0.5 Raja PAL0295 31.6 37.6 6.0 0.0 1054 0.9 Raja PAL0295 40.7 41.7 1.0 0.0 930 0.8 Raja PAL0295 49.3 50.3 1.0 0.7 175 0.8 Raja PAL0295 53.3 69.0 15.7 3.8 783 4.5 South Palokas PAL0296 203.5 204.5 1.0 0.3 194 0.5 South Palokas PAL0296 254.0 278.0 24.0 1.3 538 1.8 South Palokas PAL0296 281.0 291.4 10.4 0.4 141 0.5 South Palokas PAL0296 322.5 329.5 7.0 1.8 288 2.0 Raja PAL0297 40.9 45.9 5.0 0.0 1127 1.0 Raja PAL0297 65.4 68.4 3.0 2.8 263 3.0 Raja PAL0297 74.0 94.7 20.7 7.4 111 7.5 Raja PAL0297 97.7 106.2 8.5 2.3 812 3.0 Palokas PAL0298 232.4 236.4 4.0 0.7 28 0.7 Palokas PAL0298 244.1 245.1 1.0 0.5 81 0.6 Palokas PAL0298 249.1 252.1 3.0 2.8 60 2.8 Palokas PAL0298 260.1 263.1 3.0 1.2 33 1.3 Palokas PAL0298 266.1 269.1 3.0 0.6 15 0.6 South Palokas PAL0299 339.0 341.0 2.0 0.7 167 0.8 Hut PAL0301 160.0 161.0 1.0 0.3 50 0.4 Hut PAL0301 181.3 182.3 1.0 1.3 31 1.3 Hut PAL0301 186.3 186.9 0.6 0.0 327 0.3 Hut PAL0301 207.7 211.2 3.5 7.4 2290 9.4 Hut PAL0301 251.7 252.9 1.2 0.0 551 0.5 Hut PAL0301 266.2 267.9 1.7 0.0 400 0.4 Hut PAL0301 325.8 327.8 2.0 0.5 200 0.7 Raja PAL0302 97.4 99.4 2.0 7.1 96 7.2 Raja PAL0302 125.4 126.4 1.0 0.4 33 0.4 Raja PAL0302 144.0 148.4 4.4 1.6 512 2.0 South Palokas PAL0303 553.2 584.0 30.8 3.9 1403 5.1 South Palokas PAL0303 597.8 600.8 3.0 0.0 498 0.5 South Palokas PAL0303 613.7 616.2 2.6 0.0 1703 1.5 South Palokas PAL0304 56.2 61.1 5.0 0.3 43 0.3 South Palokas PAL0305 190.7 192.7 2.0 0.5 15 0.5 South Palokas PAL0305 196.7 197.7 1.0 0.4 80 0.5 South Palokas PAL0305 201.3 203.3 2.0 1.9 110 2.0 South Palokas PAL0305 220.9 237.6 16.8 0.6 663 1.1 Rumajärvi PAL0306 23.3 29.0 5.8 0.3 131 0.4 Rumajärvi PAL0306 75.8 76.8 1.1 0.3 325 0.5 South Palokas PAL0307 305.4 308.6 3.2 0.3 499 0.7 South Palokas PAL0307 312.6 316.6 4.0 0.1 334 0.4 South Palokas PAL0307 319.5 320.4 0.9 0.1 591 0.6 South Palokas PAL0308 439.5 461.7 22.3 0.6 751 1.3 South Palokas PAL0308 492.6 501.0 8.4 3.1 866 3.9 Rumajärvi PAL0309 74.2 78.0 3.8 0.0 1146 1.0 Palokas PAL0310 143.5 146.7 3.2 0.0 889 0.8 Palokas PAL0310 149.0 153.0 4.0 0.1 628 0.6 Palokas PAL0310 159.0 170.8 11.8 0.4 317 0.7

Table 3: Individual assay data from drill holes reported in this press release.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Width (m) Au g/t Co ppm AuEq g/t PAL0258 44.5 46.0 1.5 < 675 0.6 PAL0258 66.9 67.9 1.0 5.1 229 5.3 PAL0258 67.9 68.9 1.0 19.5 396 19.8 PAL0258 68.9 69.9 1.0 0.3 225 0.5 PAL0258 94.0 95.0 1.0 0.4 1819 2.0 PAL0258 95.0 96.0 1.0 0.9 1033 1.7 PAL0258 96.0 97.0 1.0 0.8 1366 1.9 PAL0258 97.0 98.2 1.2 1.9 1087 2.8 PAL0258 98.2 99.6 1.4 1.2 1363 2.3 PAL0258 99.6 101.0 1.5 0.6 567 1.0 PAL0258 101.0 102.0 1.0 0.7 1401 1.9 PAL0258 102.0 103.0 1.0 0.5 1375 1.6 PAL0258 103.0 104.0 1.0 0.3 1148 1.2 PAL0258 104.0 105.0 1.0 0.2 913 1.0 PAL0258 105.0 106.0 1.0 < 12 0.0 PAL0258 106.0 107.0 1.0 0.3 1151 1.2 PAL0258 107.0 108.6 1.6 0.2 1120 1.1 PAL0261 126.3 127.3 1.0 0.0 1644 1.4 PAL0262 331.0 333.0 2.0 0.3 0.3 PAL0262 338.0 340.0 2.0 0.3 0.3 PAL0264 43.8 44.7 1.0 0.3 1595 1.6 PAL0264 44.7 45.7 1.0 0.5 1489 1.8 PAL0264 92.3 93.2 1.0 0.3 104 0.4 PAL0264 100.2 101.1 1.0 0.2 1996 1.9 PAL0264 101.1 102.1 1.0 0.3 656 0.9 PAL0264 102.1 103.0 0.9 0.9 423 1.2 PAL0264 103.0 103.8 0.8 1.3 688 1.9 PAL0264 103.8 104.9 1.1 0.1 1520 1.4 PAL0264 104.9 105.9 1.0 2.8 1873 4.4 PAL0264 105.9 106.9 1.0 4.0 467 4.4 PAL0264 106.9 107.6 0.8 0.5 153 0.6 PAL0264 107.6 108.5 0.9 0.1 144 0.2 PAL0264 108.5 109.4 0.9 0.1 56 0.1 PAL0264 109.4 110.1 0.8 0.4 379 0.7 PAL0267 30.3 31.3 1.0 0.1 808 0.8 PAL0267 31.3 32.3 1.0 < 64 0.1 PAL0267 32.3 33.3 1.0 < 59 0.1 PAL0267 33.3 34.3 1.0 1.6 512 2.0 PAL0267 34.3 35.0 0.7 1.4 164 1.5 PAL0267 35.0 36.0 1.0 0.5 49 0.6 PAL0267 36.0 37.0 1.0 < 15 0.0 PAL0267 37.0 38.0 1.0 < 26 0.0 PAL0267 38.0 39.0 1.0 0.4 21 0.4 PAL0267 39.0 39.7 0.7 0.2 19 0.2 PAL0267 39.7 40.3 0.6 < 25 0.0 PAL0267 40.3 41.3 1.0 0.1 760 0.8 PAL0267 41.3 42.0 0.7 < 482 0.4 PAL0267 42.0 43.0 1.0 < 224 0.2 PAL0267 43.0 44.0 1.0 0.9 1176 1.9 PAL0267 44.0 45.0 1.0 2.4 784 3.0 PAL0267 45.0 46.0 1.0 0.6 515 1.1 PAL0267 46.0 47.0 1.0 0.2 788 0.9 PAL0267 47.0 48.0 1.0 4.3 782 5.0 PAL0267 48.0 49.0 1.0 1.9 593 2.4 PAL0267 49.0 50.0 1.0 0.7 581 1.2 PAL0267 50.0 51.0 1.0 < 510 0.5 PAL0267 51.0 51.8 0.8 < 390 0.4 PAL0267 51.8 52.8 1.0 0.5 679 1.1 PAL0267 52.8 53.8 1.0 0.3 724 0.9 PAL0267 53.8 54.8 1.0 0.2 608 0.7 PAL0267 54.8 55.8 1.0 0.1 147 0.2 PAL0267 55.8 56.8 1.0 0.2 542 0.6 PAL0267 56.8 57.8 1.0 1.9 411 2.3 PAL0267 62.8 63.8 1.0 0.2 643 0.8 PAL0267 63.8 64.8 1.0 0.8 1274 1.9 PAL0267 64.8 65.8 1.0 0.2 601 0.7 PAL0267 65.8 66.6 0.8 0.1 262 0.3 PAL0267 66.6 68.0 1.5 < 419 0.4 PAL0267 68.0 69.0 1.0 < 102 0.1 PAL0267 69.0 70.0 1.0 0.1 364 0.4 PAL0267 70.0 71.0 1.0 0.3 362 0.6 PAL0267 71.0 72.0 1.0 0.1 171 0.3 PAL0267 72.0 73.0 1.0 0.5 212 0.6 PAL0267 73.0 74.0 1.0 0.3 495 0.7 PAL0267 74.0 75.0 1.0 0.1 209 0.3 PAL0267 75.0 75.9 0.9 0.1 19 0.1 PAL0267 75.9 76.9 1.0 3.6 154 3.8 PAL0267 81.5 82.1 0.6 0.4 207 0.6 PAL0267 82.1 83.1 1.0 0.2 67 0.3 PAL0267 83.1 84.0 0.9 0.5 88 0.6 PAL0268 26.8 27.8 1.0 1.4 120 1.5 PAL0268 27.8 28.8 1.0 0.3 124 0.4 PAL0268 54.4 55.2 0.8 < 484 0.4 PAL0268 55.2 56.2 1.0 < 969 0.9 PAL0270 216.0 217.2 1.2 0.1 406 0.5 PAL0270 217.2 218.4 1.2 0.4 250 0.6 PAL0270 222.4 223.4 1.0 1.1 47 1.1 PAL0273 14.6 15.9 1.3 1.4 183 1.5 PAL0273 15.9 16.9 1.0 2.3 204 2.5 PAL0273 16.9 17.9 1.0 2.6 545 3.0 PAL0273 17.9 18.9 1.0 2.2 686 2.8 PAL0273 18.9 19.9 1.0 2.3 746 3.0 PAL0273 19.9 20.9 1.0 0.7 403 1.0 PAL0273 20.9 21.9 1.0 1.1 66 1.1 PAL0273 21.9 22.9 1.0 0.3 547 0.8 PAL0273 22.9 23.9 1.1 0.6 477 1.0 PAL0273 23.9 24.9 1.0 < 45 0.1 PAL0273 24.9 26.2 1.3 < 43 0.1 PAL0273 26.2 27.2 1.0 0.2 326 0.4 PAL0273 27.2 28.2 1.0 0.3 561 0.8 PAL0273 28.2 29.2 1.0 2.0 254 2.2 PAL0274 270.1 271.1 1.0 0.3 74 0.3 PAL0274 271.1 272.1 1.0 0.6 125 0.7 PAL0275 156.5 157.5 1.0 0.9 64 0.9 PAL0275 157.5 158.5 1.0 0.6 34 0.6 PAL0278 101.0 102.3 1.3 0.5 71 0.6 PAL0278 170.8 171.8 1.0 0.3 745 0.9 PAL0278 171.8 172.8 1.0 < 375 0.3 PAL0278 172.8 173.8 1.0 < 14 0.0 PAL0278 173.8 174.8 1.1 < 35 0.1 PAL0278 174.8 175.8 1.0 0.1 694 0.7 PAL0278 220.5 221.5 1.0 2.6 238 2.8 PAL0278 221.5 222.5 1.0 1.1 105 1.2 PAL0278 222.5 223.6 1.2 0.8 161 0.9 PAL0279 192.6 193.6 1.0 0.4 484 0.8 PAL0279 219.2 220.2 1.0 0.3 14 0.4 PAL0279 223.2 224.2 1.0 0.3 132 0.4 PAL0279 227.9 228.9 1.0 0.2 171 0.4 PAL0279 228.9 229.9 1.0 0.2 37 0.2 PAL0279 229.9 230.9 1.0 0.1 47 0.1 PAL0279 230.9 231.9 1.1 0.6 49 0.6 PAL0279 250.0 251.0 1.0 < 732 0.7 PAL0279 251.0 252.0 1.0 < 600 0.5 PAL0280 240.5 241.0 0.5 < 434 0.4 PAL0280 247.0 248.0 1.0 < 594 0.5 PAL0280 248.0 249.0 1.0 0.6 1833 2.2 PAL0280 249.0 250.0 1.0 0.6 1552 2.0 PAL0280 250.0 251.0 1.0 4.7 1334 5.9 PAL0280 251.0 252.0 1.0 0.2 1491 1.5 PAL0280 252.0 253.0 1.0 0.2 1200 1.2 PAL0280 253.0 253.4 0.4 0.3 817 1.0 PAL0282 123.1 124.1 1.0 0.7 60 0.8 PAL0282 124.1 125.1 1.0 0.3 57 0.3 PAL0282 140.0 141.0 1.0 < 349 0.3 PAL0282 174.3 175.3 1.0 < 480 0.4 PAL0283 205.0 206.0 1.0 < 420 0.4 PAL0283 206.0 208.0 2.0 < 35 0.1 PAL0283 208.0 209.3 1.3 1.1 12 1.1 PAL0283 222.8 223.8 1.0 8.2 52 8.3 PAL0285 239.0 240.0 1.0 0.1 750 0.7 PAL0289 195.0 196.0 1.0 < 355 0.3 PAL0289 196.0 197.0 1.0 < 43 0.1 PAL0289 197.0 198.0 1.0 < 324 0.3 PAL0289 198.0 199.1 1.1 < 233 0.2 PAL0289 199.1 200.1 1.0 < 218 0.2 PAL0289 200.1 201.2 1.1 0.0 366 0.3 PAL0291 106.9 107.9 1.0 11.2 28 11.2 PAL0291 213.2 214.2 1.0 0.4 1945 2.1 PAL0291 214.2 215.2 1.0 < 430 0.4 PAL0291 284.5 285.5 1.0 1.1 15 1.1 PAL0291 285.5 286.5 1.0 1.1 18 1.1 PAL0291 286.5 287.5 1.0 2.9 43 3.0 PAL0291 287.5 288.5 1.0 1.7 107 1.8 PAL0291 288.5 289.5 1.0 2.0 114 2.1 PAL0291 289.5 290.5 1.0 2.0 500 2.5 PAL0291 290.5 291.5 1.0 0.8 115 0.9 PAL0291 291.5 292.5 1.0 0.1 56 0.1 PAL0291 292.5 293.5 1.0 0.5 695 1.1 PAL0291 293.5 294.5 1.0 0.1 442 0.5 PAL0291 294.5 295.4 0.9 0.2 106 0.3 PAL0291 295.4 296.4 1.0 1.8 357 2.1 PAL0291 296.4 297.4 1.0 1.8 2214 3.7 PAL0291 297.4 298.7 1.3 0.4 177 0.5 PAL0293 260.2 261.2 1.0 10.1 622 10.6 PAL0293 261.2 262.2 1.0 0.6 233 0.8 PAL0293 262.2 263.2 1.0 < 161 0.2 PAL0293 263.2 264.2 1.0 < 65 0.1 PAL0293 264.2 265.3 1.1 0.8 1055 1.7 PAL0293 265.3 266.3 1.0 0.5 357 0.8 PAL0293 266.3 267.3 1.0 0.2 708 0.8 PAL0293 274.2 275.0 0.8 1.3 1479 2.5 PAL0293 275.0 276.0 1.0 0.7 1782 2.3 PAL0293 276.0 277.0 1.0 0.1 178 0.2 PAL0293 277.0 278.0 1.0 0.1 372 0.4 PAL0293 278.0 279.0 1.0 2.6 456 2.9 PAL0293 279.0 280.0 1.0 0.1 540 0.5 PAL0293 280.0 281.0 1.0 0.6 1982 2.3 PAL0293 281.0 282.0 1.0 0.4 1744 1.9 PAL0293 282.0 283.0 1.0 0.1 735 0.7 PAL0293 283.0 284.0 1.0 0.1 490 0.5 PAL0293 284.0 285.0 1.0 0.1 686 0.7 PAL0293 285.0 286.0 1.0 1.8 1148 2.8 PAL0293 286.0 287.0 1.0 2.7 773 3.3 PAL0293 287.0 288.0 1.0 3.2 340 3.5 PAL0293 288.0 289.2 1.2 < 148 0.2 PAL0293 289.2 290.2 1.0 < 134 0.1 PAL0293 290.2 291.2 1.0 < 94 0.1 PAL0293 291.2 292.2 1.0 1.2 385 1.5 PAL0293 292.2 293.2 1.0 1.7 356 2.0 PAL0293 293.2 294.2 1.0 1.2 515 1.7 PAL0293 294.2 295.2 1.0 0.7 27 0.7 PAL0294 206.9 207.9 1.0 0.1 991 1.0 PAL0294 207.9 208.9 1.0 0.1 1336 1.3 PAL0294 208.9 209.9 1.0 0.1 467 0.5 PAL0294 213.9 214.9 1.0 0.2 1010 1.0 PAL0294 214.9 215.9 1.0 0.1 1002 1.0 PAL0294 215.9 216.9 1.0 0.1 722 0.7 PAL0294 216.9 217.9 1.0 0.2 2195 2.1 PAL0294 217.9 218.9 1.0 < 678 0.6 PAL0294 218.9 219.9 1.0 < 430 0.4 PAL0294 249.8 250.8 1.0 0.1 408 0.4 PAL0294 250.8 251.8 1.0 0.1 470 0.5 PAL0294 251.8 252.8 1.0 0.1 753 0.7 PAL0294 252.8 253.8 1.0 0.1 529 0.5 PAL0298 232.4 233.4 1.0 0.3 26 0.3 PAL0298 235.4 236.4 1.0 2.2 55 2.3 PAL0298 244.1 245.1 1.0 0.5 81 0.6 PAL0298 249.1 250.1 1.0 7.2 118 7.3 PAL0298 250.1 251.1 1.0 0.9 46 0.9 PAL0298 251.1 252.1 1.0 0.3 16 0.3 PAL0298 260.1 261.1 1.0 0.8 5 0.8 PAL0298 261.1 262.1 1.0 2.3 37 2.4 PAL0298 262.1 263.1 1.0 0.6 56 0.7 PAL0298 266.1 267.1 1.0 0.5 10 0.5 PAL0298 267.1 268.1 1.0 0.4 19 0.4 PAL0298 268.1 269.1 1.0 0.9 17 0.9 PAL0301 160.0 161.0 1.0 0.3 50 0.4 PAL0301 181.3 182.3 1.0 1.3 31 1.3 PAL0301 186.3 186.9 0.6 < 327 0.3 PAL0301 207.7 208.2 0.6 3.0 452 3.4 PAL0301 208.2 209.2 1.0 2.0 1059 2.9 PAL0301 209.2 210.2 1.0 3.2 3716 6.4 PAL0301 210.2 211.2 1.0 19.5 3104 22.2 PAL0301 251.7 252.9 1.2 < 551 0.5 PAL0301 266.2 267.3 1.1 < 418 0.4 PAL0301 267.3 267.9 0.6 < 367 0.3 PAL0301 325.8 326.8 1.0 0.9 79 1.0 PAL0301 326.8 327.8 1.0 0.1 320 0.4 PAL0304 56.2 57.1 1.0 0.7 56 0.8 PAL0304 57.1 58.1 1.0 < 14 0.0 PAL0304 58.1 59.1 1.0 < 16 0.0 PAL0304 59.1 60.1 1.0 0.3 10 0.3 PAL0304 60.1 61.1 1.0 0.2 121 0.3 PAL0306 23.3 24.3 1.0 0.4 168 0.5 PAL0306 24.3 25.5 1.3 0.4 85 0.5 PAL0306 25.5 26.7 1.2 0.1 130 0.2 PAL0306 26.7 27.7 1.0 0.2 240 0.4 PAL0306 27.7 29.0 1.3 0.4 63 0.4 PAL0309 74.2 75.2 1.0 < 1419 1.2 PAL0309 75.2 76.6 1.4 < 1690 1.5 PAL0309 76.6 78.0 1.4 < 408 0.4 PAL0310 143.5 144.5 1.0 < 337 0.3 PAL0310 144.5 145.7 1.2 0.1 1701 1.5 PAL0310 145.7 146.7 1.0 < 467 0.4 PAL0310 146.7 148.0 1.3 < 24 0.0 PAL0310 148.0 149.0 1.0 < 129 0.1 PAL0310 149.0 150.0 1.0 0.2 579 0.7 PAL0310 150.0 151.0 1.0 0.1 1036 1.0 PAL0310 151.0 152.0 1.0 < 571 0.5 PAL0310 152.0 153.0 1.0 < 326 0.3 PAL0310 159.0 160.0 1.0 0.1 402 0.4 PAL0310 160.0 161.0 1.0 0.3 272 0.5 PAL0310 161.0 162.0 1.0 0.6 263 0.8 PAL0310 162.0 162.8 0.8 0.5 227 0.7 PAL0310 162.8 163.6 0.8 0.1 312 0.4 PAL0310 163.6 164.6 1.1 < 93 0.1 PAL0310 164.6 165.8 1.2 1.7 195 1.8 PAL0310 165.8 166.9 1.1 1.0 301 1.2 PAL0310 166.9 168.0 1.2 0.1 313 0.4 PAL0310 168.0 169.0 1.0 0.1 373 0.4 PAL0310 169.0 170.0 1.0 0.1 334 0.4 PAL0310 170.0 170.8 0.8 < 833 0.7

