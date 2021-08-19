Black Tusk Resources Inc. Completes Reconnaissance Exploration on South Rim Gold Project, Central British Columbia

VANCOUVER, August 19, 2021 - Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the “Company”) (CSE:TUSK)(OTC PINK:BTKRF)(FRA:0NB) is pleased to announce the completion of reconnaissance exploration on the South Rim property located in central British Columbia. The South Rim property comprises four claims totalling 1,771.33 hectares. The project is located approximately 140 kilometres south of Smithers, in central British Columbia.

Black Tusk's geologic crew visited the property between August 12 and August 16 to map and sample documented mineral showings as well as testing of other areas. Access was by helicopter from Smithers, BC, with flying time from Smithers to the property of 1 hour each way.

Black Tusk announced the acquisition of the project in 2020, and released information regarding historically mapped and sampled mineralization at that time. The project has undergone a number of exploration programs dating back to 1967. These were designed to explore for gold and molybdenum. This work eventually led to the discovery of mineral occurrences that are now documented in the BC Mineral Inventory database, as well as within company reports.

The Black Tusk crew visited and recorded 24 sites during the week's reconnaissance. A total of 19 rock samples were obtained during the reconnaissance. The majority of these were of vuggy quartz-carbonate veining (epithermal style), some locations of which were documented in previous reports (see news release dated July 19, 2021).

Summary of 2021 reconnaissance mapping and sampling

Sample Type UTMZn E N Description (brief) SRPG-01 chips 9 U 613893 5922973 Quartz Vein SRPG-02 grab 9 U 613924 5922958 Quartz Vein SRPG-03 grab 9 U 614131 5922478 Float, volcanic breccia SRPG-04 chips 9 U 614075 5922378 Volcanic breccia with veining SRPG-05 grab 9 U 614073 5922388 Float, quartz vein, vuggy SRPG-06 grab 9 U 613485 5923257 Float, quartz vein, vuggy SRPG-07 chips 9 U 613438 5923285 Stinger quartz veins in volcanic SRPG-08 grab 9 U 613328 5923398 Float, quartz vein, vuggy SRPG-09 chips 9 U 613249 5923436 5-10cm quartz quartz vein in volcanic breccia SRPG-10 chips 9 U 613276 5923494 Quartz vein 10-30cm rusty with dyke or shear zone SRPG-11 chips 9 U 612782 5923689 3 meter silicified dacitic dyke with fine pyrite SRPG-12 grab 9 U 612760 5923679 Grabs of assorted vein and volcanic rocks 9 U 615507 5922317 Andesite volcanic with potassic alteration and fine pyrite SRPG-13 chips 9 U 615533 5922305 Silicified and potassic altered volcanic 9 U 612075 5923792 Mapped purple volcanic outcrop SRPG-14 chips 9 U 612082 5923756 5-10m wide alteration zone, quartz veins and pyrite SRPG-15 chips 9 U 612065 5923854 2m wide shear with vuggy quartz SRPG-16 chips 9 U 610773 5924318 Black volcanic silicified and fine pyrite, minor veins 9 U 610614 5924300 Creek gulley not accessed SRPG-17 chips 9 U 613118 5924622 Quartz carbonate breccia vein, about 30cm 9 U 613149 5924659 Altered volcanic with 20cm quartz vein SRPG-18 chips 9 U 613122 5924631 Quartz vein 30-40cm wide vn in rusty volcanic SRPG-19 grab 9 U 613325 5926507 Rusty oc along stream bank with minor carbonate veining



Rock samples obtained during site reconnaissance were continuously under control of the Black Tusk crew and were dropped directly to ALS Labs in Kamloops BC. ALS Labs have been directed to process samples for gold content using their code AU-AA26 (fire assay and AAS), and silver using their code AG-OG62 (acid digestion with HCl leach, ICP AES). Samples will also be screened for 51 elements using ALS code ME-MS41 (aqua regia with ICP-MS finish). Black Tusk will continue to undertake Quality Assurance and Control by placing a "standard materials" packet into the sample stream. Results from the Lab are expected in the next month.

The property lies within geologic terrain that hosts the Huckleberry Copper-Molybdenum Mine (closed) located 23 kilometres to the north of the South Rim Property. The Huckleberry Mine contains remaining reserves of 35 million tonnes of proven and probable grading 0.32 % copper and 0.01 % molybdenum, with measured and indicated resources of 180 million tonnes grading 0.32 % copper and 0.01 % molybdenum (Imperial Metals website, February, 2020)

The Ootsa Project is located on the south shore of the Nechako Reservoir, 6 km from the Huckleberry copper-molybdenum mine. The Ootsa project contains an estimated measured and indicated resource of 224 million tonnes grading 0.22 % copper, .021 % molybdenum and 0.15 gpt gold (Surge Copper Corporation website, January, 2020).

(The reader is cautioned that resources that exist on regional or adjacent properties are not necessarily indicative of potential on the Black Tusk -South Rim Project.)

Perry Grunenberg, P.Geo, a qualified professional, as that term is defined under National Instrument 43-101, has compiled and reviewed this news release, and undertook the August 2021 exploration work on the South Rim project.

South Rim Property Southern Portion (helicopter at center bottom)

South Rim Property Alpine Terrain

South Rim Property Rusty Shear Zone with Vuggy Quartz Veins (epithermal system)

South Rim Property Quartz Breccia Vein (epithermal style)



