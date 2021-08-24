Renforth Drills 9.5m of 4.66 g/t Gold at Wholly Owned Parbec Gold Deposit in Quebec

August 24, 2021 - Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR) (CNSX:RFR.CN) (OTC:RFHRF) (FSE:9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional positive assay results from the 2021 portion of the >15,000m drilled into the wholly owned Parbec surface gold deposit in Malartic, Quebec, contiguous to the Canadian Malartic Mine. The interval of 9.5m of 4.66 g/t gold included a sub-interval of 1m which assayed 31.2 g/t of gold. This drill program, which consisted of 49 drill holes, was designed to infill gaps within the mineralized model, as well as test several historic holes in order to validate >13,000m of drill data excluded from the May 2020 Mineral Resource Estimate for Parbec and to begin to test the deposit at depth, greater than 75% of the mineralization in the model sits above a depth of 300m. With today's release there are assay results from 10 drill holes remaining to be received and released once complete.

Surimeau District Project Update

Renforth is currently planning a return to the field this Fall on the wholly owned 260 km2 Surimeau battery metals property, specifically the 5km long Victoria West target, with nickel, copper and zinc sulphides observed on surface and within initial drilling.

Renforth intends to, upon receipt of required permits, strip an area of surface mineralization at Victoria West in order to get a better look at the mineralized system between and outside of two areas of existing outcrop. In addition to this Renforth intends to fly a detailed magnetic survey and produce a high-resolution photo-mosaic of Victoria West using drone mounted geophysical equipment. A drone survey is a low impact and cost-effective way to obtain very accurate information with a quick turnaround, this data would be used in the planning of Renforth's next drilling at Surimeau.

Samples referred to in this press release were selected, split, bagged and tagged in the field and delivers to the facilities of AGAT Laboratories in Val d'Or Quebec where they were assayed for gold using "202-051 - Au by Fire Assay, AAS Finish" and "202-064 - Au by Fire Assay, Gravimetric Finish" for overlimit (>10 g/t Au) values.

Technical disclosure in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Francis R. Newton P.Geo (OGQ#2129), a "qualified person" pursuant to NI 43-101

About Renforth

Renforth holds the Parbec open pit constrained gold deposit in Malartic Quebec, contiguous to the Canadian Malartic mine, with a 2020 resource estimate of 104,000 indicated ounces of gold at a grade of 1.78 g/t Au and 177,000 inferred ounces of gold at a grade of 1.78 g/t Au. This resource estimate is now considered by Renforth to be out of date due to the results received in a 15,569m drill program which has been recently completed. This program was planned to twin, infill and undercut existing drill holes at Parbec, to support a rebuild of the geological model and a resource estimate restatement. In addition to this, Renforth has discovered a nickel bearing polymetallic system, over ~5km of strike in the western end of the 20km central anomaly at Renforth's wholly owned 260 km2 Surimeau District Property. Renforth also holds the Malartic West property, the site of a copper/silver discovery, and Nixon-Bartleman, west of Timmins Ontario, with gold present on surface over a strike length of ~500m. Renforth is well funded, with ~$5 million in cash and securities on hand (*as at 05/14/21), in addition to the gold contained in our gold deposit.

