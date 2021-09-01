Gunpoint Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

Vancouver, September 1, 2021 - Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: GUN) ("Gunpoint or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Cindy Ieong, CPA, CA, as Chief Financial Officer effective September 1, 2021.
Ms. Ieong is a Canadian chartered accountant with 12 years of progressive senior level experience to mining and construction companies in areas of finance, treasury management and risk analysis.
Randy Reifel, Chairman and President states, "I am very pleased to welcome Cindy Ieong to the Company. Cindy brings great energy and breadth of experience which will be an important role as Gunpoint advances the Talapoosa gold project located in Nevada. The Company also extends its appreciation to Sam Wong for his dedication and contribution as the CFO over the last nine years. We wish Sam continued success in his future endeavors."
For more information on Gunpoint, please contact Randy Reifel at (604) 731-1094.
