IMPACT Silver Adds Fourth Drilling Rig and Expands Drill Plans to 20,000 Meters in 2021-2022

Vancouver, September 13, 2021 - Impact Silver Corp. (TSXV: IPT) (OTC Pink: ISVLF) ("IMPACT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has purchased another surface drilling rig to add to productivity of its exploration plans for 2021-2022. This brings the total Company-owned drill fleet to two surface and two underground rigs. To date in 2021, IMPACT has drilled over 9,000 meters. Initial drill assay results have been published and further results are pending.



With this new drilling capacity IMPACT plans to add a second phase of drilling for an additional 10,000 meters to test priority targets including the Pachuqueno area of the Guadalupe Mine, southern extensions of the San Ramon mine, and initial drilling on new greenfields targets developed by the Exploration team.

CEO Fred Davidson stated "With cashflow positive at operations and a healthy treasury we are focusing on following up on the many qualified and highly prospective targets within our GIS database on our large 211 square kilometer land package. The fourth drill will add productivity and capacity for us to test new targets starting with the San Ramon Mine South area which could open up new areas for mining."

The current Phase One 10,000 metre drill program on both near mine and greenfield exploration targets (see IMPACT news release dated February 1, 2021) program is ongoing. Initial Phase One drill results from the Veta Negra Mine area included 9.8 meters of 211 g/t Silver and 13.85 meters of 186g/t Silver (see IMPACT news release dated July 13, 2021).

ABOUT IMPACT SILVER

Impact Silver Corp. is a successful silver-gold explorer-producer with two processing plants on adjacent districts within its 100% owned mineral concessions covering 211km2 in central Mexico with excellent infrastructure and labor force. Over the past 15 years, IMPACT has produced over 10.9 million ounces of silver, generating revenues over $212 million, with no long-term debt. At the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver District, three underground silver mines and one open pit mine feed the central Guadalupe processing plant. To the south, in the Mamatla District, the Capire Project includes a 200 tpd processing pilot plant adjacent to an open pit silver mine with a mineral resource of over 4.5 million oz silver, 48 million lbs zinc and 21 million lbs lead (see IMPACT news release dated January 18, 2016 for details). Company engineers are reviewing Capire for potential restart of operations in light of current elevated silver prices. With 15 years of exploration successes leading to production cash flows, IMPACT has shown the Zacualpan Silver-Gold District to be endowed with many high-grade silver-gold zones and has placed multiple zones into commercial production.

Additional information about IMPACT and its operations can be found on the Company website at www.impactsilver.com.

Qualified Person and NI 43-101 Disclosure

George Gorzynski, P. Eng., Vice President and Director of Impact Silver Corp., and a Qualified Person as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101, approved the technical information in this news release..

