Warrior Gold Reports Annual & Special Meeting Results

Warrior Gold Inc. (TSX-V - WAR) ("Warrior Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on September 22, 2021 (the "Meeting"). A total of 35,661,63 common shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting, representing approximately 39% of the total number of issued and outstanding shares. At the Meeting, all resolutions were approved close to unanimously, including the election of all four management nominees to the board of directors, the re-appointment of Crowe MacKay LLP as auditors for the ensuing year, and re-approval of the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan.

The Company also announces that in accordance with the Company's stock option plan, an aggregate of 5,320,000 stock options to purchase common shares of the Company has been granted to certain directors, officers, contractors and consultants of the Company. The options, which vest one-third immediately, one-third in six months and one-third in one year, are exercisable for a period of five years at a price of $0.065 per share and are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Warrior Gold Inc.

Warrior Gold is a TSX Venture Exchange listed company that has consolidated a large and prospective land package in the Kirkland Lake Gold Camp in Ontario, Canada. The Company's properties are hosted in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, one of the world's best-endowed greenstone belts with over 200 million ounces of gold produced to date. The properties are host to regional and property-scale mineralized structures that are considered to be second order structures off the Larder Lake Cadillac Deformation Zone - LLCDZ - the regional structure in the belt known to be spatially associated with the gold deposits hosted in the camp.

The properties assembled include: the 100%-owned Goodfish-Kirana, the Arnold property and the recently optioned KL West (KLW) and KL Central (KLC) properties. Warrior's land position in the Kirkland Lake Gold Camp comprises 19,307 ha, over 376 claims and 29 patented claims and ranks the Company as one of the largest landholders in the Kirkland Lake region.

