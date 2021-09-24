Millennial Lithium Announces COVID-19 Protocols for Special Meeting of Securityholders

Vancouver, September 23, 2021 - Millennial Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ML) (FSE: A3N2) (OTCQX: MLNLF) ("Millennial" or the "Company") announces COVID-19 protocols for its special meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders ("Shareholders") and warrantholders ("Warrantholders" and together with Shareholders, "Voting Securityholders") scheduled to be held at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) on September 30, 2021 at 250 Howe St 20th Floor, Vancouver, BC V6C 3R8. At the Meeting, Voting Securityholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be asked to consider and vote on a proposed acquisition of all of the common shares of the Company by a subsidiary of Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. by way of a plan of arrangement as more fully set out in Millennial's management information circular dated August 26, 2021 (the "Circular") which is available under Millennial's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

In order to comply with government and venue requirements and to mitigate potential risks to public health and safety, in-person access to the Meeting will only be granted to those Voting Securityholders and duly appointed proxyholders who (i) are Fully Vaccinated (as defined below) and who provide satisfactory proof of vaccination; or (ii) who have provided evidence of a Negative Test (as defined below) and who wear a mask and remain socially distanced from other Meeting participants.

All attendees will be required to wear masks in all public spaces, including lobbies, elevators, reception area, meeting rooms and washrooms.

Fully Vaccinated Voting Securityholders and Duly Appointed Proxyholders

Voting Securityholders and duly appointed proxyholders who are deemed fully vaccinated ("Fully Vaccinated") with a vaccine that is approved for use in Canada, include those who have received:

two (2) doses of any of the following COVID-19 vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca, and who have waited 14 days after receiving their second dose; or

one (1) dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, and who have waited 14 days after receiving their first dose.

Non-Vaccinated Voting Securityholders and Duly Appointed Proxyholders

Voting Securityholders and duly appointed proxyholders who are not Fully Vaccinated must contact the Company at info@millenniallithium.com by no later than 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on September 27, 2021. The Company will provide a rapid test to the Voting Securityholder and duly appointed proxyholder. Voting Securityholders and duly appointed proxyholders must show a negative result on such rapid test (a "Negative Test") prior to attending the Meeting and remain socially distanced from all other persons at all times while in attendance at the Meeting.

All Securityholders

In order to ensure that all Voting Securityholders are able to cast their votes, Millennial strongly encourages Voting Securityholders to vote in advance of the Meeting using the Form of Proxy or Voting Instruction Form mailed to them with the Meeting materials. Comprehensive information with respect to how registered and beneficial Voting Securityholders may vote in advance of the Meeting is contained in the Circular.

About Millennial

To find out more about Millennial Lithium Corp. please contact Investor Relations at (604) 662-8184 or email info@millenniallithium.com.

Millennial Lithium Corp.

"Graham Harris"

Chair, Board of Directors

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to the timing of the Meeting and health protocols at the Meeting. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/97505