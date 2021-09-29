Doubleview Capital Corp. Appoints Dr. Elena Musienko, P.Geo. to Geological Team

Vancouver, Sept 29, 2021 - Doubleview Capital Corp. (TSXV: DBG) (OTC Pink: DBLVF) (FSE: 1D4) ("Doubleview") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Elena Musienko, P.Geo. to Doubleview's geological team to advance the Hat Porphyry Polymetallic Project. Ms. Musienko is a Professional Geoscientist (PhD, P. Geo.), is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia who holds a PhD degree in Seismology from the National Academy of Science, Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic and was a Senior Research Scientist at that Institution.

Dr. Musienko brings many years of experience in most fields of mineral exploration and research and will provide Doubleview with particular skills in project design and management, geophysics, data management, technical reporting (NI 43-101 standards), geological interpretation, QA/QC, and grade modeling. Dr. Musienko's recent work assignments were with Vancouver- and Saskatoon-based companies with projects in Northwest Territories, B.C. and Saskatchewan.

Farshad Shirvani, Doubleview's President and CEO, comments that: "We are particularly pleased to welcome Dr. Musienko to our geological and exploration team. She is a top-flight geoscientist and brings a broad range of skills and experience in mineral exploration and she will immediately broaden our capabilities in identifying exploration targets, managing and interpreting drill cores and analyses, and in integrating geophysical and geological data. She joined us at the right time and I am confident that her impressive record of achievements will continue and that she will be instrumental in helping to achieve our goals for our projects, more specifically the Hat Porphyry Deposit."

About the Hat Project:

The Hat Property is considered a probable porphyry gold-copper deposit with characteristics similar to those of many of British Columbia's major deposits. Hat mineralization carries many of the important North American strategic metals, including but not limited to, Copper, Cobalt, and Scandium, with unique metallurgical characteristics that differ from other base metal deposits of British Columbia's Stikine Terrane. Sulphide mineralization, primarily chalcopyrite, occurs in fracture zones in dioritic intrusive rocks and strongly altered andesitic volcanic and volcaniclastic rocks of Upper Triassic age.

Doubleview acquired the Hat Property in 2011 and has conducted several programs of exploration. Doubleview discovered the Hat deposit under the supervision and guidance of Mr. Erik Ostensoe, P.Geo.

About Doubleview Gold Corp

Doubleview Gold Corp., a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: DBG). Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia. Doubleview increases shareholder value through acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper and silver properties and the application of advanced state-of-the-art exploration methods. Doubleview's portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risk.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Farshad Shirvani, President & Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact:

Doubleview Gold Corp.

Vancouver, BC Farshad Shirvani

President & CEO

T: (604) 678-9587

E: corporate@doubleview.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Doubleview cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Doubleview's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Doubleview's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Doubleview undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

