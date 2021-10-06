Renforth drills 21.85m of 3.06 g/t gold at wholly owned Parbec open pit gold deposit in Malartic, Quebec

October 6, 2021 - Renforth Resources Inc. (CNSX:RFR.CN) (OTC:RFHRF) (FSE:9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the final results from our 2020/21 drill program at our wholly owned Parbec open pit gold deposit located in Malartic, Quebec, adjacent to the Canadian Malartic Mine, Canada's largest gold mine. Assay results highlights appear below, including 21.85m of 3.06 g/t gold drilled in PAR-21-141, which was drilled as an "infill" drill hole, in an area which had not previously been drilled. At the end of the program the field geologists decided to follow up on the visual results of PAR-21-141, which terminated at a vertical depth of ~250m as can be seen in the vertical section below, with a shallow "overcut", PAR-21-145.

As seen in the section PAR-21-141 delivered new mineralization outside of the conceptual pit shell. PAR-21-145, also delivering new mineralization, terminated at approximately 150m vertical depth, delivering highlights of 33m of 0.748 g/t gold, 19.5m of 1.09 g/t gold and 9.9m of 1.38 g/t gold. All of the assay data in these two holes is new mineralization, demonstrating continuity of mineralization at Parbec and extending mineralization to some depth.



Assay intervals are as measured in the core box, not true width

Vertical Section 5075NW



With the receipt of all assay data Renforth can now update the deposit database and update the deposit model. In addition, a structural interpretation will be carried out, all of the drilling to date, and the resource modelling, has been on the basis of grade, as opposed to a structural interpretation. With the >15,000m of new data Renforth believes an initial structural interpretation can now be completed.

"I am very happy to release the final Parbec drill results, after unprecedent lab delays caused by the impact of COVID on local labour. I am thrilled that this final press release contains excellent results from drilling in a previously undrilled area, demonstrating that there is still lots to be learned at Parbec, and offering an immediate drill target for the future, an undercut of the 21.85m of an average grade above the current resource grade. Parbec's future is bright" states Nicole Brewster, President and CEO of Renforth.

Samples referred to in this press release were bagged, tagged, and sealed in the field and transported directly to the facilities of AGAT Laboratories in Val d'Or, Quebec where they underwent Fire Assay - Trace Au, AAS finish (Code 202-051) for gold analysis.

Technical disclosure in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Francis R. Newton P.Geo (OGQ#2129), a "qualified person" pursuant to NI 43-101

About Renforth

Renforth holds the Parbec open pit constrained gold deposit in Malartic Quebec, contiguous to the Canadian Malartic mine, with a 2020 resource estimate of 104,000 indicated ounces of gold at a grade of 1.78 g/t Au and 177,000 inferred ounces of gold at a grade of 1.78 g/t Au. This resource estimate is now considered by Renforth to be out of date due to the results received in a 15,569m drill program which has been recently completed. This program was planned to twin, infill and undercut existing drill holes at Parbec, to support a rebuild of the geological model and a resource estimate restatement. In addition to this Renforth wholly owns the 260 km2 Surimeau District Property with several areas of historically identified polymetallic and gold mineralization. This includes the Victoria West occurrence, Renforth's current focus, interpreted to be a nickel-containing ultramafic unit, juxtaposed with VMS-style copper-zinc mineralization which occurs over ~5km of strike in the western end of the 20km central anomaly at Surimeau. Renforth also holds the Malartic West property, the site of a copper/silver discovery, and Nixon-Bartleman, west of Timmins Ontario, with gold present on surface over a strike length of ~500m. Renforth is well funded, with ~$5 million in cash and securities on hand (*as at 05/14/21), in addition to the gold contained in our gold deposit.

