Voyageur Mineral Explorers Corp. Announces Management and Board Changes

Toronto, October 13, 2021 - Voyageur Mineral Explorers Corp. (CSE: VOY) ("Voyageur" or the "Company") is pleased to announce changes to the management team and to the board of directors, effective immediately. Mr. Robert Cudney joins the Company as Executive Chairman and as a member of its Board of Directors. Mr. Cudney is the President and Founder of Northfield Capital Corporation. Fraser Laschinger, a current director of the Company, has also been appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Concurrently, Brian Howlett has stepped down as President, Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company. In addition, Mr. William Phillips has resigned as Non-Executive Chairman but will remain on the Board of Directors.

"I am excited to be joining Voyageur as more than just a shareholder," said Mr. Cudney. "In my view, Voyageur represents an attractive and unique opportunity as it owns a valuable package of royalties and other uniquely positioned exploration assets. I wish to thank Brian Howlett for his leadership of the Company."

About Voyageur Mineral Explorers Corp.

Voyageur is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with a specific focus on mineral properties in Northwest Manitoba and Northeast Saskatchewan, Canada. All of the Company's properties are currently at the exploration stage. The Company has assembled a portfolio of base metal and precious metal prospects including strategic locations in the Provinces of Manitoba and Saskatchewan, all of which are 100 percent owned with no option payments or work commitments to a third party. The Company also owns a valuable package of royalties in the prolific Flin Flon greenstone belt.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Mr. Fraser Laschinger

President and CEO

Voyageur Mineral Explorers Corp.

Tel: 647-242-5511

