Westhaven Drills 85.45 Metres of 1.09 g/t Gold and 2.43 g/t Silver, Including 3.14 Metres of 10.80 g/t Gold and 24.80 g/t Silver at Shovelnose

VANCOUVER, Oct. 18, 2021 - Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V:WHN) is pleased to announce drill results from its ongoing, fully-financed drill campaign at its 100% owned 17,623-hectare Shovelnose gold property. Shovelnose is located within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), which borders the Coquihalla Highway 30 kilometres south of Merritt, British Columbia.



Westhaven is reporting assays for 10 holes from its ongoing drill campaign at Shovelnose. Westhaven has completed 34,991 metres of diamond drilling to date in 2021. An additional 18 holes are pending assays.

Recent Drilling Highlights:

SNR21-35 (South Zone: 42.00-127.45m)

85.45 metres (m) of 1.09 g/t gold (Au) and 2.43 g/t silver (Ag),

including 10.00m of 3.42 g/t Au and 3.97 g/t Ag,

including 2.00m of 13.55 g/t Au and 3.98 g/t Ag,

and 3.14m of 10.80 g/t Au and 24.80 g/t Ag.

SNR21-37 (South Zone: 73.00-90.00m)

17.00m of 1.21 g/t Au and 2.50 g/t Ag,

including 2.00m of 6.77 g/t Au and 7.57 g/t Ag.

SNR21-34 (South Zone: 103.08-149.00m)

45.92m of 0.58 g/t Au and 1.84 g/t Ag,

including 15.00m of 1.26 g/t Au and 2.91 g/t Ag.

Please click the following link to the 2021 drill database table of assay results:

https://www.westhavengold.com/projects/shovelnose-gold/maps/

Gareth Thomas, President & CEO of Westhaven Gold, states: "These drill results at the South Zone once again confirm that we are dealing with a robust gold-silver system that continues to expand with drilling. The South Zone resource drilling is complete and drilling is now focused on recently identified exploration targets." Peter Fischl, Exploration Manager, comments: "Recent drilling continues to intersect mineralization between vein zones at the South Zone. Hole SNR21-35 intersected a shallow intercept of significant gold in a sparsely veined interval of rhyolite tuff situated between Vein Zones 1 and 2. The presence of such mineralization adds to the potential for a near-surface bulk-tonnage resource at South Zone. Renewed drilling along strike to the northwest at the FMN target is testing for similar near-surface vein-hosted mineralization."

Drilling Update:

Two drills are currently conducting exploration drilling at the FMN Zone and CSAMT (Controlled-source Audio-frequency Magnetotellurics) targets. The FMN Zone is initially being drilled along a series of sections spaced 50 m apart over a strike length of 250m as a follow-up to holes SN20-158, SN21-161 (15.97m of 9.15 g/t Au and 27.43 g/t Ag) and SN21-167. Drilling will be expanded eastward towards holes SN20-139 (5.50m of 4.58 g/t Au and 267.35 g/t Ag) and SN20-145 to test for the continuity of mineralization over strike-lengths similar to that seen at South Zone.

Geophysical Survey Drill Targets (CSAMT/Magnetic)

Two targets along CSAMT Line 4000 are being drill tested west of South Zone. Both targets feature prominent resistivity highs that may be associated with zones of quartz veining similar to that seen at South Zone. Subsequently, two prominent northwest trending magnetic lows situated on trend to the southeast of South Zone, immediately southeast of the Shylock targets, are currently being evaluated as potential drill targets. Please see maps below.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Westhaven Gold Corp.



"Gareth Thomas"



Gareth Thomas, President, CEO & Director

Qualified Person Statement

Peter Fischl, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 has read and takes responsibility for this release.

QA/QC

Core samples were prepared using the PREP-31 package in ALS's Kamloops facility. Each core sample is crushed to better than 70 % passing a 2 mm (Tyler 9 mesh, US Std. No.10) screen. A split of 250 g is taken and pulverized to better than 85 % passing a 75-micron (Tyler 200 mesh, US Std. No. 200) screen. 0.75g of this pulverized split is digested by Four Acid and analyzed via ICP-MS (method code ME-MS61m (+Hg)), which reports a 49-element suite of elements. All samples are analyzed by Fire Assay with an AES finish, method code Au-ICP21 (30g sample size). Additional Au screening is performed using ALS's Au-SCR24 method, select samples are dry screened to 100 microns. A duplicate 50g fire assay is conducted on the undersized fraction as well as an assay on the entire oversize fraction. Total Au content, individual assays and weight fractions are reported. All analytical and assay procedures are conducted in ALS's North Vancouver facility. A QA/QC program included laboratory and field standards inserted every 25 samples. At least one field blank is inserted in every batch of 25 samples, with additional blanks inserted following samples with visible gold.

Westhaven's ongoing Quality Assurance and Quality Control programs include auditing of all exploration data. Any significant changes will be reported when available.

