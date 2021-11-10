Genius Metals Receives Drill Core Assays and Identifies Au, Zn, Pb, Ag Structure on Sakami

TSX-V:GENI

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 10, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Genius Metals Inc. (TSXV: GENI) ("Genius Metals" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the results of its maiden drilling campaign completed on the Sakami property in the James Bay Territory. The main objective was to investigate the extent of gold mineralization discovered by grab and channel sampling on the Lamarche and Golden Eye prospects. A total of 17 holes were collared on property generating 2,568 m of core material. Results of the seven holes drilled on the Golden Eye prospect returned intersections of 1.45 g/t Au over 6.0 m and 0.27 g/t Au over 7.7 m (SAK-21-10); 0.43 g/t Au over 2.7 m; (SAK-21-11), 2.53 g/t Au over 1.50 m (SAK-21-12) and 0.78 g/t Au sur 0.7 m (SAK-21-16) (Table 1). The mineralized zone is shallow with apparent depths of 11 to 51 m, extends along a NE-SW strike for 410 m and is open to the SW (Figure 1). Data from the seven holes collared on the Lamarche prospect generated 45 g/t Ag over 3.7 m and including an interval of 1.17 g/t Au, 209 g/t Ag and 1.69 % Zn over 0.50 (SAK-21-03) and 0.28 g/t Au and 0.64 % Zn over 4.6 m (SAK-21-08). The Lamarche prospect was found to be Zn and Pb-rich.

Previous exploration work on Lamarche yielded a value of 13 g/t Au with others ranging from 0.8 to 6.1 g/t Au. These were accompanied by silver and base metals concentrations varying from 39-712 g/t Ag, 1.0-19.2 % Zn and 0.80-5.56 % Pb. Golden Eye revealed strongly altered, mineralized, and deformed (mylonitized) metavolcanic rocks and iron formations with gold values ranging from 0.64 to 3.1 g/t Au (Genius Metals PR, Sept. 16, and Nov. 3, 2020). The association of gold with Ag and other base metals at Sakami suggests an affinity with the polymetallic mineralization occurring in volcanosedimentary assemblages hosting the La Garnde Sud tonalite 11 km to the NE.

DDH From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Zn (wt.%) Ag (g/t)



















Golden Eye



















SAK-21-10 11.0 17.0 6.0 1.45





43.1 50.8 7.7 0.26

















SAK-21-11 18.0 23.0 5.0

0.15

Incl. 19.0 21.7 2.7 0.43 0.14















SAK-21-12 25.4 26.9 1.5 2.53



Incl. 26.4 26.9 0.5 6.30

















SAK-21-16 38.3 39.0 0.7 0.78























Lamarche



















SAK-21-03 9.9 11.5 1.6

0.28



19.1 21.2 2.1

0.31



52.9 53.9 1.0

0.84



81.0 84.7 3.7

0.36 44 Incl. 83.0 83.5 0.5 1.17 1.69 290













SAK-21-08 10.0 14.0 4.0

0.18



28.4 38.9 10.5

0.43

Incl. 29.4 33.0 4.6 0.28 0.64















SAK-21-04 32.5 36.8 4.3

0.55



Table 1. Significant assay results for the drillcore from the Sakami 2021 drilling campaign, James Bay Territory.

Click here to view the chargeability contour map showing de main assay results from Genius Metals 2021 drilling campaign on the Golden Eye prospect, Sakami property.

Click here to view the core samples

Guy Goulet, president and CEO of Genius Metals affirms "The first preliminary results of our maiden drilling campaign at Sakami reveals the importance and extent of the polymetallic mineralization while advancing the knowledge of the process leading to Au, Ag and Zn enrichment in metasediment and metavolcanic rocks. Therefore, the first assay results from this campaign confirms the precious metal potential of the Sakami property and will serve as a guide for future exploration work. The company is well funded to pursue another great year of exploration on Sakami in 2022"

Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC)

Genius Metals implemented a strict QA/QC protocol in processing all core samples collected from the Sakami property. The protocol included the insertion and monitoring of appropriate reference materials, in this case certified gold standards, blanks and duplicates, to validate the accuracy and precision of the assay results. All collected rock samples were put in sturdy plastic bags, tagged, and sealed in the field under the supervision of professional geologists. The sample bags were then put in rice pouches and kept securely in a field tent before being sent by truck for preparation and analysis to the ALS Minerals laboratories in Val d'Or, QC. All samples were analyzed using the ME-ICP41 package (Aqua regia with AA finish) for 35 elements. Samples having contents > 10 000 ppm Zn and > 100 ppm Ag were re-analyzed by OG-46 method (4 acids). Gold assays were determined by Fire Assay with an atomic absorption finish (method Au-AA24).

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Michel Boily, Ph.D., P. Geo, qualified person under NI 43-101.

