Secova Metals Corp. Acquires Mineral Claims Adjacent to its Eagle River Property in the Quebec Windfall Lake Region

VANCOUVER, November 16, 2021 - Secova Metals Corp. ("Secova" or the "Company") (CSE:SEK), (CNSX:SEK.CN), (OTC:SEKZF) is pleased to announce it has entered into a strategic acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") effective November 15, 2021, with 9093 - 6725 Quebec Inc. ("9093") and Randon Ferderber ("Ferderber") (collectively the "Vendors"). Under the agreement, the Vendors will sell and transfer 100% interest ownership in claims located in the Province of Quebec to Secova as further detailed in figure 1 (the "Claims"). The Company acquired these claims as they completed the continuous land package to the east of its existing claims. Secova will include these claims in its new exploration project at Eagle River.

In consideration for the transfer of the Claims the Company will pay the Vendors an aggregate sum of C$25,000 (C$12,500 to 9093 and C$12,500 to Ferderber). The Vendors will retain a total net smelter royalty ("NSR") of two percent (2%) on a commercial production from the Property if, as, and when same occurs, consisting of a 1% NSR to 9093 and a 1% NSR to Ferderber. One half (1/2) of the total two percent (2%) NSR, may be purchased by the Purchaser for the sum of C$1.0 million and a further half (1/2) of the two percent (2%) NSR, may be purchased for the additional sum of C$2.0 million dollars.

Figure 1: Secova Metals Eagle River Claims Disposition



The Eagle River project is located south of Osisko Mining's Windfall Lake project and is adjacent to Bonterra Resources Inc.'s Gladiator project in the Urban-Berry area of Quebec (see Figure 2). The property and newly acquired claims comprise favourable Greenstone and Ultramafic bedrock which outcrop, and subprop beneath shallow glacial deposits at the east of the property. Theses greenstone and ultramafic bedrock exposures are highlighted by a pronounced magnetic anomaly which will be the focus of upcoming exploration efforts at the property.

Figure 2: Eagle River Property Location and surrounding claims disposition



Qualified Person: Alexander Beloborodov (P.Geo) is a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined by National Instrument 43-101 guidelines, and he has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

About the Company

Secova Metals Corp. is a Canadian environmentally aware resource exploration and processing company. Management has demonstrated expertise in advancing gold exploration projects into acquisition targets, most notably in the province of Quebec. Secova's principal restoration and recovery project is the Montauban property situated in Quebec, just 80 kilometers west of Quebec City. The Company is proposing to commence operations by the middle of 2022. The Company's main exploration focus is its 100% ownership of the Eagle River project, which is adjacent to and on-trend to several gold projects in the Windfall Lake district of Urban Barry in Quebec. Secova will use its expertise in early-stage exploration to create shareholder value by attempting to prove out the resource in these assets.

