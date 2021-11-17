Manning Ventures Completes Airborne MAG Survey at Flint Lake Gold Project

Vancouver, November 17, 2021 - Manning Ventures Inc. (the "Company" or "Manning") (CSE:MANN) (CNSX:MANN.CN) (Frankfurt:1H5) US (OTC:MANVF) is pleased to announce it has completed an airborne magnetic survey at the Flint Lake Gold Project, located 60 kilometers south?southeast of the town of Kenora, in northwestern Ontario.

The high-resolution airborne magnetic survey was completed with a line-spacing of 50 meters on four separate blocks that constitute the Flint Property. A total of 925 line-kilometers were completed.

The high-resolution survey data will be used to target potential linear breaks, faults, prospective units, and altered rocks commonly associated with gold and base metal mineralization in the area, for follow up drill programs.

The Flint Lake project consists of four separate unpatented cell groups referred to as Bag Lake, Dogpaw, Flint Lake and Stephen Lake from west to east respectively, totaling 73 full and boundary cells or 1,712 hectares (see image 1).



Image 1: Flint Lake Gold Project, Ontario, Canada

High-grade and numerous gold occurrences across the claim blocks have been historically documented, and are summarized below:

Stephens Lake Claims

- Starlyght Zone: channel sampling of 4.22 g/t Au over 10.0m in 2003. Drilling in 2007 reveal 0.77 g/t Au over 33.7m, including 1.178g/t Au over 7.7m in hole DP-07-08

Bag Lake Claims

- Jenson-Johnson Occurrence: grab sample of up to 28.66 g/t Au - Bag Lake South Occurrence: channel sample results up to 3.73 g/t Au over 2.73m

Flint Lake Claims

- Flint Central Occurrence: channel sample of 7.8 g/t Au over 3.1m. Grab sample of rubble pike from historical trench, with 112.5 g/t Au - Thomas Edison (Flint Mine) Occurrence: sampling of historical stock-piles reveal an average of 25.05 g/t Au over 10 samples

Dogpaw Claims

- New Dogpaw Occurrence: grab samples up to 23.42 g/t Au - Gauthier Occurrence: grab samples up to 127.8 g/t Au

Neil McCallum, B.Sc., P.Geo., of Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, supervised the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

About Manning

Manning is a broad-based mineral exploration and development company with a focus in Canada. Manning holds a 100% interest in two mineral properties located in the province of Quebec, namely the Lac Simone Project and the Hope Lake Iron Ore Projects. The Company is also currently earning towards a majority interest in the Squid East Silver-Gold Property, located in the Yukon, and the Flint Lake Gold Project located in Ontario.

