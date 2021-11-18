Secova Mobilizes to Eagle River Property, Quebec, to Undertake Drilling Program

VANCOUVER, November 18, 2021 - Secova Metals Corp. ("Secova" or the "Company") (CNSX:SEK.CN) (OTC:SEKZF) is pleased to announce that it has mobilized a Québec based drill contractor to commence additional overburden drilling at its 100% owned Eagle River Project 130 kms east of Lebel-sur-Quévillon in the Province of Quebec. The limited program is intended provide a preliminary characterization of the property overburden and test basal till for potentially gold anomalism.

The Company has previously completed property wide surface geochemical sampling and prospecting over favourable areas where known favourable greenstone and ultramafic rocks have been regionally identified. An airborne VTEM was completed in 2017 and several geophysical anomalies were identified. On November 16, 2021, the Company announced it had acquired 10 additional claims in the northeast and east of the property where additional favourable greenstone and ultramafic rocks were identified. These areas remain untested and further exploration is warranted.

The Eagle River project is located south of Osisko Mining's Windfall Lake project and is adjacent to Bonterra Resources Inc.'s Gladiator project in the Urban-Berry area of Quebec (see Figure 1).

Figure 1: Eagle River Property Location and surrounding claims disposition



"Secova Metals Corp. is delighted to recommence work on the Eagle River Property after a hiatus of exploration since 2018. We are equally delighted to reengage with our technical team from Longford Exploration Services to commence a more systematic exploration and basal till sampling across the newly acquired claims in the northeast and east of the property", stated Brad Kitchen, C.E.O. of Secova Metals Inc.

Fall 2021 Work Program

The proposed drill program (see Figure 2) is expected to include approximately 20 shallow drill holes to characterize the extent of overburden sand deposits and test the basal till layer that has been variably identified across the eastern part of the property. An initial orientation traverse of shallow drilling is to be carried out across areas of thick overburden deposits that obscure favourable greenstone and ultramafic rocks adjacent to previously identified geophysical anomalies.

Figure 2: Proposed basal till drilling location at the east of the Eagle River property.



Contingent upon the success of the basal till drilling program additional diamond drilling is proposed to provide further orientation information on outcropping Greenstone and Ultramafic bedrock geology located toward the east of the property. Additional prospecting over the new claim acquired in 2021 is also proposed to identify any favourable outcrops and potential mineralization along the identified greenstone and ultramafic rocks.

Qualified Person: Alexander Beloborodov (P.Geo) is a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined by National Instrument 43-101 guidelines, and he has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

Pour une traduction française de ce communiqué de presse, veuillez visiter notre site Web à www.secova.ca.

About the Company

Secova Metals Corp. is a Canadian environmentally aware resource exploration and processing company. Management has demonstrated expertise in advancing gold exploration projects into acquisition targets, most notably in the province of Quebec. Secova's principal restoration and recovery project is the Montauban property situated in Quebec, just 80 kilometers west of Quebec City. The Company is proposing to commence operations by the middle of 2022. The Company's main exploration focus is its 100% ownership of the Eagle River project, which is adjacent to and on-trend to several gold projects in the Windfall Lake district of Urban Barry in Quebec. Secova will use its expertise in early-stage exploration to create shareholder value by attempting to prove out the resource in these assets.

For more information on Secova Metals Corp. please contact info@secova.ca, Tel: +1 604-803-5229 or visit the website at www.secova.ca for the French version of this news release, past news releases, media interviews and opinion-editorial pieces by CEO and Chairman Brad Kitchen.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors, Secova Metals Corp.

"Brad Kitchen"

Chairman, CEO, and Director

Tel: +1 604-803-5229

Email: info@secova.ca

This press release contains "forward-looking information" that is based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, statements with respect to the Company's exploration and development plans. The words "will", "anticipated", "plans" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking information.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

