U.S. Gold Corp. Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Mining Conference November 30 - December 1, 2021 (Virtual Conference)

15:45 Uhr  |  PR Newswire

ELKO, Nev., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Gold Corp. (Nasdaq: USAU) (the "Company"), a gold exploration and development company, today announced it will be featured as a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright Mining Conference. The conference is being held virtually from November 30 - December 1, 2021.

Edward Karr, founder of U.S. Gold Corp., will provide an overview of the Company's business during the live presentation. Mr. Karr and members of the management team will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the event.

If you are an institutional investor, and would like to attend the Company's presentation, please click on the following link (www.hcwevents.com/mining) to register for the conference. Once your registration is confirmed, you will be prompted to log into the conference website to request a one-on-one meeting with the Company.

Event:

H.C. Wainwright Mining Conference (Virtual Conference)

Presentation Time:

Wednesday, December 1, 2021, 10:00 AM - 10:30 AM ET

Registration:

www.hcwevents.com/mining

About U.S. Gold Corp.
U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates. Keystone and Maggie Creek are exploration properties on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Nevada. The Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho. For more information about U.S. Gold Corp., please visit www.usgoldcorp.gold

For additional information, please contact:

U.S. Gold Corp. Investor Relations:
+1 800 557 4550
ir@usgoldcorp.gold
www.usgoldcorp.gold

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-gold-corp-announces-participation-at-the-hc-wainwright-mining-conference-november-30---december-1-2021-virtual-conference-301429579.html

SOURCE U.S. Gold Corp.


