Crestview Exploration Announces Chris Wensley as New Chief Executive Officer

Calgary, November 23, 2021 - Crestview Exploration Inc. (CNSX:CRS.CN) (Frankfurt:CE7) ("Crestview" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective today, Chris Wensley has been appointed the new Chief Executive Officer of Crestview Exploration Inc. , replacing Glen Watson.

Mr. Wensley brings over 40 years of business and negotiating experience to the Company. For the past 24 years, he has provided services to public companies. His managerial experience includes raising capital, investor relations, marketing and communication, property acquisition, exploration, and development. Mr. Wensley was CEO, President, and Chairman of the Board of Petro Horizon Energy Corp., a public oil and gas exploration company.

"I am very excited to join the knowledgeable and experienced team at Crestview Exploration Inc. The Company has assembled highly prospective claims in prolific locales in Nevada and I look forward to the further exploration and advancement of these properties." Said Christopher Wensley, newly appointed CEO at Crestview Exploration.

"Mr. Wensley's corporate experience, awareness of the capital market, and linkage in the investment community provides the resources for Crestview to steer the public sector, and to support the Company marketing, and communication objectives," said James Liakopoulos, Chairman of the Board at Crestview, and added "we would also like to acknowledge and thank Mr. Watson for his invaluable contributions to the Company and we are pleased to have his continued support and involvement moving forward."

Glen Watson will continue to support the Company by joining the Advisory Board. He has also been retained as a consultant on a month-to-month base. His primary mandate will be on instructional investor awareness.

About Crestview Exploration Inc:

Crestview Exploration is a technology driven, well-funded and experienced exploration company focused on finding gold and silver deposits in mining friendly jurisdictions. The company's flagship project Rock Creek as well as the Divide Mine and Castile Mountain precious metal projects are located in the Tuscarora mining district in north-central Nevada, in Elko County.

