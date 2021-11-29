Trigon Metals Strengthens Its Board of Directors with the Appointment of Mr. Gabriel Ollivier

TORONTO, November 29, 2021 - Trigon Metals Inc. (TSXV:TM) ("Trigon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the election of Mr. Gabriel Ollivier to the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Ollivier brings over 25 years of resource sector and capital markets experience, working both domestically in Canada and internationally in numerous countries. He currently leads Equus Energy Advisors Inc., a consulting practice based in Calgary, Alberta, and he is also currently the President and CEO of the oil company United Hydrocarbon International Corp.

Mr. Ollivier's professional experience includes his role as President and CEO of the Nambian-based UNX Energy Corp, a company that was sold for $730 million in 2011. Mr. Ollivier also spent nine years in the Canadian investment banking industry working as a Managing Partner and Institutional Equity Salesman at Paradigm Capital, and as a Partner and Institutional Equity Salesman at Cormark Securities Inc. In the first decade of his career, Mr. Ollivier worked in various intermediate and ultimately senior-level capacities with various upstream companies, including Canadian Hunter Exploration Ltd., Crestar Energy Inc. and Murphy Oil Company Ltd.

Mr. Ollivier holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree and a Masters of Economics, both from the University of Calgary, and is also a Chartered Professional Accountant ("CPA") and a Chartered Financial Analyst ("CFA"). He is an active volunteer and is currently the Chairman on the Board of Children Believe and a board member with the Childfund Alliance. He has previously held Board positions at notable charities and several public and private companies.

Mr. Gabriel Ollivier was elected to the Trigon board of directors at the Company's Annual General Meeting held virtually on November 26, 2021 from Toronto. He fills the seat of Stephon Theron, following his resignation. We would like to thank Mr. Theron for his contributions to the Trigon as a director and former CEO of the Company. All other directors have been re-elected to the board for another term.

Jed Richardson, President and CEO of Trigon, commented, "I am pleased to welcome Gabriel to Trigon as a director. We value his wealth of experience and anticipate invaluable contributions to Company governance and beyond as we continue to advance our projects in Namibia and Morocco."

In connection with the recent announcement, the Company has granted stock options in accordance with the Company's stock option plan. Mr. Gabriel Ollivier will receive 350,000 options. The options have an exercise price of $0.45 and will expire five years from the date of grant. The options will vest immediately. The grant of options remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Trigon Metals Inc.

Trigon is a publicly traded Canadian exploration and development company with its core business focused on copper and silver holdings in mine-friendly African jurisdictions. Currently the company has operations in Namibia and Morocco. In Namibia, the Company holds an 80% interest in five mining licences in the Otavi Mountainlands, an area of Namibia widely recognized for its high-grade copper deposits, where the Company is focused on exploration and re-development of the previously producing Kombat mine. In Morocco, the Company is the holder of the Silver Hill project, a highly prospective copper and silver exploration project.

Cautionary Notes

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements include statements regarding the Board of Directors and the annual general meeting; the Company's strategies and the Company's abilities to execute such strategies, the Company's expectations for the Kombat Project, and the Company's future plans and objectives. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statements or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, contact:

Jed Richardson

+1 647 276 0002

jed.richardson@trigonmetals.com

Website: www.trigonmetals.com

SOURCE: Trigon Metals Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/675007/Trigon-Metals-Strengthens-Its-Board-of-Directors-with-the-Appointment-of-Mr-Gabriel-Ollivier