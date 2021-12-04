Michael Gentile, CFA Announces Filing of Early Warning Report Related to Acquisition of Common Shares of Northern Superior Resources Inc.

Toronto, December 3, 2021 - Michael Gentile announces that he has filed an early warning report (the "Report") announcing the acquisition ("Acquisition") of 100,000 common shares issued on a flow-through basis (the "Common Shares") in the capital of Northern Superior Resources Inc. (the "Company").

Prior to the completion of the Acquisition, Mr. Gentile beneficially owned and controlled, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 10,684,358 Common Shares, 6,367,858 warrants and 275,000 stock options, representing approximately 16.83% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares on an undiluted basis and approximately 24.71% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares on a partially diluted basis. Following the completion of the Acquisition, Mr. Gentile beneficially owns and controls, an aggregate of 10,784,358 Common Shares, 6,367,858 warrants and 275,000 stock options, representing approximately 15.21% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares on an undiluted basis and approximately 24.62% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares on a partially diluted basis.

The Common Shares were acquired for investment purposes. Mr. Gentile has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities of the Company either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the Shares on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

For further details relating to the acquisition, please see the Report, a copy of which is available on SEDAR or from Michael Gentile at 514-591-4227.

