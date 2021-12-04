Spanish Mountain Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Departure of Directors

Vancouver, December 3, 2021 - Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (TSXV: SPA) (the "Company") announces the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on December 2, 2021.

A total of 152,558,614 common shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting, accounting for approximately 45.73% of the total number of common shares issued and outstanding. The following matters were duly authorized and approved:

the appointment of Smythe LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as Auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorization of the Board of Directors to fix the Auditor's remuneration





fixing the number of Directors at six

The vote tabulation with respect to the election of Directors is as follows:

Voted "For" Voted "Withhold" Name # % # % Christopher Lattanzi 109,665,740 88.00% 14,947,663 12.00% Donald Coxe 110,854,481 88.96% 13,758,922 11.04% Larry Yau 114,865,038 92.18% 9,748,365 7.82% Sara Heston 37,191,946 29.85% 87,421,457 70.15% W. Terry MacLean 37,966,716 30.47% 86,646,687 69.53% Darryl Steane 37,304,636 29.94% 87,308,767 70.06%



Dale Corman, who has been a Director since 2010, did not stand for re-election and will assume the new role of Special Advisor to the Company. The Board of Directors has accepted the resignations of Ms. Heston, Mr. MacLean and Mr. Steane as Directors effective December 3, 2021 and is grateful for the service of the departing Directors.

The Company respects the decisions rendered by its shareholders and expects to reconstitute the Board of Director with distinguished business leaders who are also experienced directors.

About Spanish Mountain Gold

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. is focused on advancing its 100%-owned Spanish Mountain gold project in southern central British Columbia. The Company is simultaneously pursuing the dual objectives of delivering critical project milestones for the multi-million ounce Mineral Reserve and further expanding the overall Mineral Resource. The Pre-Feasibility Study (2021) demonstrates the Project's potential to be a mining operation with a robust production profile (>150,000 oz per year) and profitability (AISC $801 per oz) over a mine life of 14 years. Details on the Project and the Company are available on www.sedar.com and on the Company's website: www.spanishmountaingold.com

On Behalf of the Board,

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd.

Larry Yau

Director

Inquiries:

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd.

Phone: (604) 601-3651

E-mail: info@spanishmountaingold.com

Website: www.spanishmountaingold.com



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/106530