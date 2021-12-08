Golden Independence Appoints Jeremy Poirier to the Board of Directors

Vancouver, December 8, 2021 - Golden Independence Mining Corp. (CSE: IGLD) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FSE: 6NN) ("Golden Independence" or the "Company") an exploration company focused on the development of its flagship advanced stage Independence property located adjacent to Nevada Gold Mine's Phoenix-Fortitude mine in the Battle Mountain-Cortez Trend of Nevada today announced the appointment of Mr. Jeremy Poirier to the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Poirier brings nearly two decades of capital markets experience in the natural resource and technology sectors. He has served in various senior officer and corporate development roles at exploration mining companies. From September 2016 through December 2019, Mr. Poirier was CEO of Bearing Lithium Corp. and was instrumental in the Company's acquisition of Li3 Energy. Prior to Bearing Lithium, Mr. Poirier held senior roles at Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. and is currently the CEO of Hilo Mining Ltd.

Golden Independence CEO, Christos Doulis, commented, "I am pleased to welcome Jeremy to the Golden Independence Board of Directors. A meaningful shareholder of the Company and for the past year acting in the role of Strategic Advisor, Jeremy has been instrumental in attracting the capital required to get the Company to where it is today."

About Golden Independence Mining Corp.

Golden Independence Mining Corp. is an exploration company currently focused on exploring the advanced-stage Independence property located adjacent to Nevada Gold Mine's Phoenix-Fortitude mine in the Battle Mountain-Cortez Trend of Nevada. The Independence Property hosts a M&I resource of 537,300 ounces of gold and Inferred resource of 943,500 ounces of gold with a substantial silver credit. The Company is actively advancing the near-surface resource towards a production decision with a PEA anticipated in late 2021.

