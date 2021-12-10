Central Iron Ore Ltd.: Results of the Shareholders Meeting

VANCOUVER, Dec. 09, 2021 - Central Iron Ore Ltd. (CIO - TSX.V) ("CIO" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual meeting of shareholders held on December 3, 2021. The shareholders approved, by a majority of votes, a resolution to elect the following directors: Richard Homsany, Tony Howland-Rose, Brett Hodgins and David Deitz.
The shareholders, by a majority of votes, proceeded with the appointment of SCS Audit and Corporate Services Pty Ltd as auditors of the Corporation and approved the continuation of the 10% rolling stock option plan.
For more information, please contact:
David Deitz, Director
Tel.: +61 411 858 830
