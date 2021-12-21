Canada Silver Cobalt Announces the Closing of $3.4 Million Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares

Coquitlam, December 21, 2021 - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") announces that it has completed its previously announced marketed private placement offering by raising total gross proceeds of approximately $3.42 million, including the partial exercise of the option to increase the size of the offering, consisting of: (i) 5,904,578 flow-through common shares of the Company (the " Federal FT Shares") that will qualify as "flow-through shares" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act"), at a price of $0.23 per FT Share, and (ii) 8,595,883 Québec flow-through common shares of the Company (the "Québec FT Shares") that will qualify as "flow-through shares" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Tax Act and section 359.1 of the Taxation Act (Québec), at a price of $0.24 per Québec FT Share.

The offering was conducted on a "best efforts" agency basis and was co-led by Research Capital Corporation, as sole bookrunner, and Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the "Agents").

The proceeds from the issue and sale of the Federal FT Shares and Québec FT Shares will be used to incur Canadian Exploration Expenses and "flow-through mining expenditures" as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Tax Act and under section 359.1 of the Taxation Act (Québec) (the " Qualifying Expenditures ") on the Company's Castle property and Graal property, which will be incurred on or before December 31, 2022 and renounced with an effective date no later than December 31, 2021 to the initial purchasers of Federal FT Shares and Québec FT Shares in an aggregate amount not less than the gross proceeds raised from the offering of Federal FT Shares and Québec FT Shares.

In connection with the offering, the Company paid the Agents a cash commission of $144,974, representing 7% (reduced to 3.5% for certain subscribers on the Company's president's list) of the gross proceeds from the offering and issued compensation warrants to the Agents entitling them to purchase an aggregate of 616,842 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.24 for a period of two years from closing of the offering. In addition, the Company paid to GloRes Securities Inc. a cash finder's fee of $87,500 and 367,753 finder's warrants for introducing subscribers to the Company on the same terms as the Agents' compensation warrants.

The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

About Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. recently discovered a major high-grade silver vein system at Castle East located 1.5 km from its 100%-owned, past-producing Castle Mine near Gowganda in the prolific and world-class silver-cobalt mining district of Northern Ontario. This discovery has the highest silver resource grade in the world, with recent drill intercepts of up to 89,853 grams/tonne silver (2,621 oz/ton Ag). A drill program is underway to expand the size of the deposit with an update to the resource estimate scheduled for Q1 2022.

In May 2020, based on a small initial drill program, the Company published the region's first 43-101 resource estimate that contained a total of 7.56 million ounces of silver in Inferred resources, comprising very high-grade silver (8,582 grams per tonne un-cut or 250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Castle East Robinson Zone, beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 meters. Note that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to Canada Silver Cobalt Works Press Release May 28, 2020, for the resource estimate. Report reference: Rachidi, M. 2020, NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate for Castle East, Robinson Zone, Ontario, Canada, with an effective date of May 28, 2020, and a signature date of July 13, 2020.

Canada Silver Cobalt's flagship silver-cobalt Castle mine and 78 sq. km Castle Property feature strong exploration upside for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper. With underground access at the fully owned Castle Mine, an exceptional high-grade silver discovery at Castle East, a pilot plant to produce cobalt-rich gravity concentrates on site, a processing facility (TTL Laboratories) in the town of Cobalt, and a proprietary hydrometallurgical process known as Re-2Ox (for the creation of technical-grade cobalt sulphate as well as nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations), Canada Silver Cobalt is strategically positioned to become a Canadian leader in the silver-cobalt space. More information at www.canadasilvercobaltworks.com.

"Frank J. Basa"

Frank J. Basa, P. Eng.

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, contact:

Frank J. Basa, P.Eng.

Chief Executive Officer

416-625-2342

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments regarding the Offering and comments that involve other future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address the Offering, resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, future financings, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. No assurance can be given that the Offering will close on the terms and conditions set out in this news release or at all. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements. A detailed discussion of the risk factors encountered by Canada Silver Cobalt is available in the Company's Annual Information Form dated July 19, 2021 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

