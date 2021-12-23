Monarch First Mining Company to Earn the Concilivi Seal

MONTREAL, Dec. 23, 2021 - Monarch Mining Corp. ("Monarch" or the "Corporation") (TSX: GBAR) (OTCQX: GBARF) is pleased to announce that it has completed the accreditation process and been officially granted the Concilivi Seal by the Concilivi decision committee, for its work-life balance ("WLB") best practices.



Monarch, a supportive organization

Monarch launched the process of obtaining the Concilivi Seal in September 2021. Over the past few months, the Corporation has developed a workforce profile and consulted its employees with a view to developing a charter of new and enhanced measures for ensuring work-life balance. Meeting its employees' real needs is a must for Monarch, and obtaining the Concilivi Seal was key to retaining staff and raising the Corporation's profile in the job market.

"Monarch management cares about the well-being of its employees and their families and is committed to making this process a success," said Jean-Marc Lacoste, President and CEO of Monarch. "We started this initiative by creating an in-house work-life balance committee and encouraging employee ownership of the plan to earn the Concilivi Seal. This is a collective effort that takes into account specific issues associated with different work realities, and today we are proud to offer our employees a charter that supports flexible work arrangements. Our goal is to maintain effective communication with our employees and regularly assess their satisfaction with our WLB measures, aiming for continuous improvement in our employee relations, for everyone's benefit."

About Concilivi

Created by R?seau pour un Qu?bec Famille, Concilivi is aimed at encouraging employers to introduce work-life balance measures adapted to the new reality of work and employees' needs. Concilivi includes both a seal of recognition and a centre of expertise specialized in work-life balance.

The Concilivi Seal is a key certification for organizations wishing to demonstrate their commitment to work-life balance. The Centre of Expertise is Concilivi's research and innovation arm, providing ongoing monitoring of the latest market trends. To learn more about Concilivi, visit our website, at www.concilivi.com (in French only).

About Monarch

Monarch Mining Corp. (TSX: GBAR) (OTCQX: GBARF) is a fully integrated mining company that owns four projects, including the Beaufor Mine, which has produced more than 1 million ounces of gold over the last 30 years. Other assets include the Croinor Gold, McKenzie Break and Swanson properties, all located near Monarch's wholly owned 750 tpd Beacon Mill. Monarch owns 28,702 hectares (287 km2) of mining assets in the prolific Abitibi mining camp that host a combined measured and indicated gold resource of 478,982 ounces and a combined inferred resource of 383,393 ounces.

