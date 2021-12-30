Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Equinox Gold Appoints François Bellemare to Board of Directors

30.12.2021  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, Dec. 30, 2021 - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE: EQX) ("Equinox Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that François Bellemare will be joining the Company's Board of Directors effective January 1, 2022. Mr. Bellemare is replacing Tim Breen as Mubadala Investment Company's Board appointee and will also serve on Equinox Gold's Environment, Social and Governance Committee.

Mr. Bellemare is a long-standing member of Mubadala's Direct Investments platform, currently serving as Senior Vice President covering the Industrials and Business Services sector based in the firm's New York office. Mr. Bellemare has been involved in multiple aspects of the mining sector, including deal origination and execution, partnerships, project development, financing, and joint ventures across all major geographies. Prior to joining Mubadala in 2014, he was at BMO Capital Markets based in their London and Toronto offices, advising metals and mining companies on M&A and capital markets transactions. Mr. Bellemare holds a Bachelor's degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering from McGill University.

Ross Beaty, Chairman of Equinox Gold, commented: "François has been closely involved since Mubadala's original investment in April 2019 and is very familiar with the Company's projects and business strategy. He will be a tremendous addition to the Board of Directors, bringing a wide range of capital markets, project development and industry experience. I welcome François to Equinox Gold's Board of Directors and also thank Tim for his contributions as a director."

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equinox-gold-appoints-francois-bellemare-to-board-of-directors-301451982.html

SOURCE Equinox Gold Corp.



Contact
Equinox Gold Contacts: Christian Milau, Chief Executive Officer, Rhylin Bailie, Vice President, Investor Relations, Tel: +1 604-558-0560, Email: ir@equinoxgold.com
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Equinox Gold Corp.

Equinox Gold Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2PQKJ
CA29446Y5020
www.equinoxgold.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2021.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap