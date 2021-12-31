Bold Ventures Closes Non-Brokered FT Shares Private Placement

Not for distribution to U.S.Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States

TORONTO, December 31, 2021 - Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") announces that, further to its Press Release of December 13, 2021, it has closed the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") with the sale of 370,000 "flow-through shares" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each a "FT Share") at a price of $0.125 per FT Share for gross proceeds of $46,250. The Company placed an aggregate of 1,180,000 FT Shares pursuant to the Offering for gross proceeds of $147,500.

Proceeds from the sale of FT Shares will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" as defined in subsection 66.1(6) of the Income Tax Act and "flow through mining expenditures" as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Income Tax Act.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid eligible finders cash fees of $3,237.50. The securities issued are subject to a hold period expiring on May 1, 2022.

About Bold Ventures Inc.

The Company explores for Gold and Base Metals in Canada. Bold is exploring properties located within active gold camps of Northern Ontario. Bold also holds significant assets located within and around the emerging multi-metals district dubbed the Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.

For additional information about Bold Ventures and our projects please visit www.boldventuresinc.com or contact us at 416-864-1456 or email us at info@boldventuresinc.com.

"David B Graham"

David Graham

President and CEO

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

