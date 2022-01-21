GoGold Resources Announces Filing of Technical Report for Initial Mineral Resource Estimate at Los Ricos North

HALIFAX, Jan. 21, 2022 - GoGold Resources Inc. (TSX: GGD) (OTCQX: GLGDF) ("GoGold", "the Company") is pleased to announce the filing of a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report and Initial Mineral Resource Estimate (the "Technical Report") for their Los Ricos North Project located in Jalisco State, Mexico. The highlights of the Technical Report were previously announced in a news release dated December 7, 2021, and the effective date of the Technical Report is December 1, 2021.

Highlights of the Mineral Resource Estimate:

Indicated Mineral Resource at Los Ricos North of 87.8 million ounces silver equivalent ("AgEq") grading 122 g/t AgEq contained in 22.3 million tonnes ("Mt") (Table 1)

Inferred Mineral Resource at Los Ricos North of 73.2 million ounces AgEq grading 111 g/t AgEq contained in 20.5 Mt (Table 1)

Sensitivity analysis of pit constrained Mineral Resources at higher cut-off of 50 g/t AgEq show an Indicated Mineral Resource of 80.3 million ounces AgEq grading 147 g/t AgEq and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 60.7 million ounces AgEq grading 129 g/t AgEq (Figure 1) (Table 2)

Los Ricos North Mineral Resource is calculated as a pit constrained Mineral Resource forming 96% of the Mineral Resource Estimate, with 4% being out-of-pit Mineral Resource (Indicated 0.9 million ounces AgEq grading 163 g/t AgEq and Inferred 6.4 million ounces grading 178 g/t AgEq)

Total Los Ricos Measured & Indicated Mineral Resources of 151.5 million ounces AgEq (Table 3)

Total Los Ricos Inferred Mineral Resource of 93.1 million ounces AgEq (Table 3)

Total Company Measured & Indicated Mineral Resources of 187.5 million ounces AgEq (Table 4)

Total Company Inferred Mineral Resources of 93.1 million ounces AgEq (Table 4)

In Los Ricos North, an additional 100,000 metres of exploration drilling targeting additional Mineral Resource ounces is planned for 2022

"The initial Mineral Resource Estimate at Los Ricos North represented the first 100,000 metres of drilling at Los Ricos North, and established the Los Ricos District as a very significant project in the silver industry. Combining Los Ricos North and South, the district shows a Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of 151 million ounce AgEq and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 93 million ounces AgEq," said Brad Langille, President and CEO. "This year, we've begun our next 100,000 metres of drilling which is primarily focused on continued expansion of the Mineral Resources. We look forward to many more excellent drilling results, particularly at El Favor East, Mololoa, and our new Gran Cabrera target, which we recently began drilling. We anticipate that in 2022 we will continue to grow the ounces in the Los Ricos District significantly as we did in 2021."

The Los Ricos North Mineral Resource Estimate by deposit is provided below in Table 1.



Table 1: Los Ricos North Mineral Resource Estimate (1-11)

Deposit Tonnes Average Grade Contained Metal Au Ag Cu Pb Zn AuEq AgEq Au Ag Cu Pb Zn AuEq AgEq

(Mt) (g/t) (g/t) (%) (%) (%) (g/t) (g/t) (koz) (koz) (Mlb) (Mlb) (Mlb) (koz) (koz) Indicated:





























El Favor 7.7 0.27 98 - - - 1.61 119 68 24,413 - - - 399 29,454 Casados 3.2 0.42 124 - - - 2.09 154 43 12,871 - - - 218 16,061 La Trini 3.1 0.54 74 - - - 1.54 114 54 7,428 - - - 155 11,424 Mololoa 0.4 0.36 130 - - - 2.12 157 5 1,788 - - - 29 2,161 Silver-Gold

Oxide Zone 14.5 0.37 100 - - - 1.71 127 171 46,500 - - - 801 59,100 El Orito Sulfide

Zone1 7.8 0.06 28 0.11 0.88 1.33 1.55 114 15 7,011 19 151 229 389 28,708 Total Indicated 22.3









1.66 122 186 53,510





1,190 87,808 Inferred:





























El Favor 12.4 0.27 89 - - - 1.47 108 106 35,505 - - - 587 43,350 Casados 1.8 0.35 108 - - - 1.82 135 21 6,323 - - - 106 7,843 La Trini 0.1 0.43 108 - - - 1.89 139 1 201 - - - 4 260 Mololoa 0.7 0.39 94 - - - 1.66 122 9 2,102 - - - 37 2,739 Silver-Gold

Oxide Zone 15.0 0.28 91 - - - 1.52 112 136 44,131 - - - 734 54,191 El Orito Sulfide

Zone1 5.5 0.06 28 0.12 0.74 1.20 1.46 108 11 4,888 15 90 146 258 19,007 Total Inferred 20.5









1.51 111 148 49,019





992 73,198

1. El Orito is a silver-base metal sulfide zone, all other deposits are silver-gold oxide zones. 2. Mineral Resources which are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources

may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues. 3. The Inferred Mineral Resource in this estimate has a lower level of confidence than that applied to an Indicated Mineral Resource and

must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of the Inferred Mineral Resource could be

upgraded to an Indicated Mineral Resource with continued exploration. 4. The Mineral Resources in this news release were estimated in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and

Petroleum (CIM), CIM Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves, Definitions and Guidelines (2014) prepared by the CIM Standing

Committee on Reserve Definitions and adopted by the CIM Council and CIM Best Practices (2019). 5. Historically mined areas were depleted from the Mineral Resource model. 6. Approximately 98.9% of the indicated and 91.3% of the Inferred contained AgEq ounces are pit constrained, with the remainder out

-of-pit. See tables 4 and 6 for details of the split between pit constrained and out-of-pit deposits. 7. The pit constrained AgEq cut-off grade of 29 g/t Ag was derived from US$1,550/oz Au price, US$21/oz Ag price, $3.66$/lb Cu, $0.90

$/lb Pb, $1.26 $/lb Zn, 93% process recovery for Ag and Au, 90% process recovery for Cu, 80% process recovery for Pb and Zn,

US$18/tonne process and G&A cost. The constraining pit optimization parameters were $2.00/t mineralized mining cost, $1.50/t waste

mining cost and 50-degree pit slopes. 8. The out-of-pit AuEq cut-off grade of 119 g/t Ag was derived from US$1,550/oz Au price, US$21/oz Ag price, $3.66$/lb Cu, $0.90 $/lb

Pb, $1.26 $/lb Zn, 93% process recovery for Ag and Au, 90% process recovery for Cu, 80% process recovery for Pb and Zn, $57/t mining

cost, US$18/tonne process and G&A cost. The out-of-pit Mineral Resource grade blocks were quantified above the 119 g/t AgEq cut

-off, below the constraining pit shell within the constraining mineralized wireframes and exhibited sufficient continuity to be considered

for cut and fill and longhole mining 9. No Mineral Resources are classified as Measured. 10. AgEq and AuEq calculated at an Ag/Au ratio of 73.8:1. 11. Totals may not agree due to rounding

Table 2: Cut-off Sensitivities - Pit Constrained Mineral Resource1



Cut-off (AgEq) Tonnes Average Grade Contained Metal Pit

Constrained Au Ag AuEq AgEq Au Ag AuEq AgEq

(g/t) (Mt) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) (koz) (koz) (koz) (koz) Indicated 50 17.0 0.31 89 1.99 147 170 48,811 1,088 80,288 40 19.5 0.28 81 1.81 134 177 51,061 1,138 83,951 29 22.1 0.26 74 1.65 122 183 52,886 1,177 86,862 20 23.7 0.24 70 1.57 116 185 53,681 1,194 88,106 Inferred 50 14.7 0.26 85 1.74 129 121 40,312 823 60,735 40 17.2 0.23 78 1.58 116 128 42,834 872 64,380 29 19.4 0.21 71 1.45 107 133 44,456 905 66,814 20 20.8 0.20 68 1.38 102 135 45,181 921 67,951

1. See Table 1 notes for assumptions

Mineral Resource Estimate Methodology - Los Ricos North

A total of 503 drill holes totalling 106,982 metres were used in the Mineral Resource Estimate. The nearest neighbour mean distance between drill hole collars is 23 metres.

P&E Mining Consultants Inc. ("P&E") collaborated with GoGold personnel to develop the mineralization models, grade estimates, and reporting criteria for the Mineral Resources at Los Ricos North. Mineralization models were initially developed by GoGold and were reviewed and modified by P&E. A total of 21 individual mineralized domains have been identified through drilling and surface sampling. The modelled mineralization domains are constrained by individual wireframes based on a 29 g/t AgEq cut-off.

Mineralization wireframes were used as hard boundaries for the purposes of grade estimation.

A 5m x 2.5m x 5m three-dimensional block model was used for the Mineral Resource Estimate. The block model consists of estimated Au and Ag grades, estimated bulk density, classification criteria, and a block wireframe volume inclusion percent factor. Ag equivalent block grades were subsequently calculated from the estimated Au and Ag grades. The average bulk density by deposit was assigned for the Mineral Resource Estimate.

Assay samples were composited to a 1.00m standard length. Au and Ag grades were estimated using Inverse Distance Cubed weighting of between 4 and 12 composites, with a maximum of 3 composites per drill hole. Composites were capped prior to grade estimation by mineralization domain. Composites were selected within an anisotropic search ellipse oriented parallel to the axes of the modelled domains.

Classification criteria were determined from observed grade, geological continuity, and variography. Indicated Mineral Resources are informed by 3 or more drill holes within 50m.

P&E's Qualified Persons are of the opinion that the Mineral Resource Estimates are suitable for public reporting and are a reasonable representation of the mineralization and metal content of the Los Ricos North Deposits.

Table 3: Los Ricos Mineral Resources - Los Ricos North ("LRN") & Los Ricos South ("LRS")(1-7)

Deposit Tonnes Average Grade Contained Metal Au Ag Cu Pb Zn AuEq AgEq Au Ag Cu Pb Zn AuEq AgEq

(Mt) (g/t) (g/t) (%) (%) (%) (g/t) (g/t) (koz) (koz) (Mlb) (Mlb) (Mlb) (koz) (koz) LRS Measured 1.1 1.10 152 - - - 2.84 249 39 5,464 - - - 102 8,917 Indicated:





























LRN Oxide1 14.5 0.37 100 - - - 1.71 127 171 46,500 - - - 801 59,100 LRS (Oxide)2-6 8.8 0.89 115 - - - 2.20 193 253 32,588 - - - 626 54,765 LRN Sulfide1 7.8 0.06 28 0.11 0.88 1.33 1.55 114 15 7,011 19 151 229 389 28,708 Total Indicated 31.1









1.93 143 439 86,099





1,816 142,573 Measured &

Indicated 32.2









1.98 146 478 91,563





1,918 151,490 Inferred:





























LRN Oxide1 15.0 0.28 91 - - - 1.52 112 136 44,131 - - - 734 54,191 LRS (Oxide)2-6 3.3 0.88 112 - - - 2.17 190 93 11,781 - - - 227 19,884 LRN Sulfide1 5.5 0.06 28 0.12 0.74 1.20 1.46 108 11 4,888 15 90 146 258 19,007 Total Inferred 23.8









1.65 122 240 60,800





1,219 93,082

1. See Table 1 notes for assumptions 2. See GoGold press release #29-2020 dated July 29, 2020 for full details regarding Los Ricos South Mineral Resource

estimate. 3. The LRS pit constrained AuEq cut-off grade of 0.43 g/t Au was derived from US$1,400/oz Au price, US$16/oz Ag price,

93% process recovery, US$18/tonne process and G&A cost. The constraining pit optimization parameters were

$2.00/t mineralized mining cost, 1.50/t waste mining cost and 50-degree pit slopes. 4. The LRS out-of-pit AuEq cut-off grade of 1.4 g/t Au was derived from US$1,400/oz Au price, US$16/oz Ag price, 93%

process recovery, $40/t mining cost, US$18/tonne process and G&A cost. The out-of-pit Mineral Resource grade

blocks were quantified above the 1.4 g/t AuEq cut-off, below the constraining pit shell and within the constraining

mineralized wireframes. Out-of-Pit Mineral Resources are restricted to the Los Ricos and Rascadero Veins, which

exhibit historical continuity and reasonable potential for extraction by cut and fill and longhole mining methods. 5. No out-of-pit Mineral Resources are classified as Measured at LRS. 6. AgEq and AuEq calculated at an Ag/Au ratio of 87.5 for LRS. 7. Totals may not agree due to rounding.

Table 4: Company Wide Mineral Resources(1-3)

Deposit Tonnes Average Grade Contained Metal Au Ag Cu Pb Zn AuEq AgEq Au Ag Cu Pb Zn AuEq AgEq

(Mt) (g/t) (g/t) (%) (%) (%) (g/t) (g/t) (koz) (koz) (Mlb) (Mlb) (Mlb) (koz) (koz) Measured:





























LRS1 1.1 1.10 152 - - - 2.84 249 39 5,464 - - - 102 8,917 Parral2 6.8 0.35 32 - - - 0.77 58 76 6,897 - - - 168 12,532 Esmerelda3 5.7 0.26 49 - - - 0.82 72 48 8,985 - - - 151 13,194 Total Measured 13.6 0.37 49 - - - 1.07 79 163 21,346 - - - 421 34,643 Indicated:





























LRN Oxide1 14.5 0.37 100 - - - 1.71 127 171 46,500 - - - 801 59,100 LRS (Oxide)1 8.8 0.89 115 - - - 2.20 193 253 32,588 - - - 626 54,765 LRN Sulfide1 7.8 0.06 28 0.11 0.88 1.33 1.55 114 15 7,011 19 151 229 389 28,708 Parral2 6.0 0.35 34 - - - 0.81 60 68 6,525 - - - 157 11,554 Esmerelda3 0.1 0.00 48 - - - 0.77 67 - 80 - - - 1 112 Total Indicated 37.2









1.75 129 507 92,704





1,974 154,239 Measured &

Indicated 50.8









1.57 116 670 114,050





2,395 188,882 Inferred:





























LRN Oxide1 15.0 0.28 91 - - - 1.52 112 136 44,131 - - - 734 54,191 LRS (Oxide)1 3.3 0.88 112 - - - 2.17 190 93 11,781 - - - 227 19,884 LRN Sulfide1 5.5 0.06 28 0.12 0.74 1.20 1.46 108 11 4,888 15 90 146 258 19,007 Total Inferred 23.8









1.65 122 240 60,800





1,219 93,082

1. See Table 2 for LRN and LRS assumptions. 2. Parral Mineral Resources are inclusive of Mineral Reserves - see GoGold press release #2021-43 dated December 7,

2021 for details. 3. Esmerelda Mineral Resources are based on US$1,400/oz Au, US$16/oz Ag, operating costs of US$10.14/t and Au and

Ag process recoveries of 50% resulting in a AgEq cut-off grade of 41 g/t, calculated at an Ag/Au ratio of 87.5:1.

Table 5 - Los Ricos North Mineral Resource Estimate - Pit Constrained (1)

Deposit Tonnes Average Grade Contained Metal Au Ag Cu Pb Zn AuEq AgEq Au Ag Cu Pb Zn AuEq AgEq

(Mt) (g/t) (g/t) (%) (%) (%) (g/t) (g/t) (koz) (koz) (Mlb) (Mlb) (Mlb) (koz) (koz) Indicated:





























El Favor 7.7 0.28 98 - - - 1.60 118 68 24,366 - - - 398 29,395 Casados 3.2 0.42 123 - - - 2.09 154 43 12,782 - - - 216 15,957 La Trini 3.0 0.54 72 - - - 1.51 112 52 6,970 - - - 146 10,781 Mololoa 0.4 0.37 129 - - - 2.12 156 5 1,770 - - - 29 2,139 Silver-Gold

Oxide Zone 14.3 0.37 100 - - - 1.72 127 168 45,888 - - - 789 58,272 El Orito Sulfide

Zone 7.8 0.06 28 0.11 0.89 1.32 1.55 114 15 6,997 19 151 227 387 28,591 Indicated 22.1









1.66 122 168 45,888





1,176 86,863 Inferred:





























El Favor 11.7 0.25 85 - - - 1.41 104 95 32,053 - - - 529 39,051 Casados 1.8 0.35 107 - - - 1.79 132 20 6,014 - - - 101 7,464 Mololoa 0.6 0.37 85 - - - 1.52 112 7 1,619 - - - 29 2,134 Silver-Gold

Oxide Zone 14.1 0.27 88 - - - 1.45 107 122 39,686 - - - 659 48,649 El Orito Sulfide

Zone 5.3 0.07 28 0.12 0.73 1.17 1.44 106 11 4,768 14 85 137 246 18,162 Inferred 19.4









1.45 107 140 44,454





905 66,811

1. See Table 1 notes for assumptions

Table 6 - Los Ricos North Mineral Resource Estimate - Out-of-Pit(1,2)

Deposit Tonnes Average Grade Contained Metal Au Ag Cu Pb Zn AuEq AgEq Au Ag Cu Pb Zn AuEq AgEq

(kt) (g/t) (g/t) (%) (%) (%) (g/t) (g/t) (koz) (koz) (Mlb) (Mlb) (Mlb) (koz) (koz) Indicated:





























El Favor 11 0.45 131 - - - 2.23 164 0.2 47 - - - 0.8 59 Casados 18 0.38 154 - - - 2.46 182 0.2 88 - - - 1.4 105 La Trini 126 0.62 113 - - - 2.16 159 2.5 458 - - - 8.7 643 Mololoa 3 0.51 188 - - - 3.05 225 - 18 - - - 0.3 22 Silver-Gold

Oxide Zone 158 0.57 120 - - - 2.21 163 2.9 611 - - - 11.2 829 El Orito Sulfide

Zone 23 0.03 19 0.18 0.75 2.89 2.20 162 - 14 - - 1 1.6 118 Indicated 181









2.20 163 2.9 625





12.8 947 Inferred:





























El Favor 736 0.49 146 - - - 2.46 182 11.5 3,452 - - - 58.3 4,299 Casados 58 0.51 167 - - - 2.77 205 0.9 310 - - - 5.1 379 La Trini 56 0.44 111 - - - 1.95 144 0.8 199 - - - 3.5 257 Mololoa 103 0.50 145 - - - 2.47 182 1.7 482 - - - 8.2 605 Silver-Gold

Oxide Zone 953 0.49 145 - - - 2.45 181 14.9 4,443 - - - 75.1 5,540 El Orito Sulfide

Zone 163 0.03 23 0.27 1.05 2.23 2.19 161 0.1 121 1 4 8 11.4 845 Inferred 1,116









2.41 178 15.0 4,564





86.5 6,385

1. See table 1 notes for assumptions

Qualified Persons

The independent Qualified Person for the Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve disclosure for the project is Eugene Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET, President of P&E, who has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.? Mr. David Duncan, P. Geo. is the Qualified Person for GoGold as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for the technical information of this news release.

VRIFY Slide Deck and 3D Presentation

VRIFY is a platform being used by companies to communicate with investors using 360° virtual tours of remote mining assets, 3D models and interactive presentations. VRIFY can be accessed by website and with the VRIFY iOS and Android apps. Access the GoGold Company Profile on VRIFY at: https://vrify.com

The VRIFY Slide Deck and 3D Presentation for GoGold can be viewed at: https://vrify.com/decks/10437 and on the Company's website at: www.gogoldresources.com.

Los Ricos District Exploration Projects

The Company's two exploration projects at its Los Ricos District are in Jalisco state, Mexico. The Los Ricos South Project began in March 2019 and an initial Mineral Resource was announced on July 29, 2020 which disclosed a Measured & Indicated Mineral Resource of 63.7 million ounces AgEq grading 199 g/t AgEq contained in 10.0 million tonnes, and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 19.9 million ounces AgEq grading 190 g/t AgEq contained in 3.3 million tonnes. An initial PEA on the project was announced on January 20, 2021 indicating an NPV 5% of US$295M.

The Los Ricos North Project was launched in March 2020 and an initial Mineral Resource was announced on December 7, 2021, which disclosed an Indicated Mineral Resource of 87.8 million ounces AgEq grading 122 g/t AgEq contained in 22.3 million tonnes, and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 73.2 million ounces AgEq grading 111 g/t AgEq contained in 20.5 million tonnes. The Company has a drill program in place for an additional 100,000 metres of drilling in 2022.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources (TSX: GGD) is a Canadian-based silver and gold producer focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring high quality projects in Mexico. The Company operates the Parral Tailings mine in the state of Chihuahua and has the Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North exploration projects in the state of Jalisco. Headquartered in Halifax, NS, GoGold is building a portfolio of low cost, high margin projects. For more information visit gogoldresources.com.

About P&E Mining Consultants Inc.

P&E Mining Consultants Inc., established in 2004, provides geological and mine engineering consulting reports, Mineral Resource Estimate Technical Reports, Preliminary Economic Assessments and Pre-Feasibility Studies. In addition, they are affiliated with major Toronto based consulting firms for the purposes of joint venturing on Feasibility Studies. Their experience covers over 400 NI 43-101 Technical Reports on diamonds and metallic mineral deposits including gold, silver, base metals, PGM and iron for both open pit and underground operations.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy of any of GoGold's securities in the United States.

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Parral tailings project, the Los Ricos projects, future operating margins, future production and processing, and future plans and objectives of GoGold, constitute forward looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such information but which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions in connection with the continuance of GoGold and its subsidiaries as a going concern, general economic and market conditions, mineral prices, the accuracy of mineral resource estimates, and the performance of the Parral project There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from GoGold's expectations include exploration and development risks associated with GoGold's projects, the failure to establish estimated mineral resources or mineral reserves, volatility of commodity prices, variations of recovery rates, and global economic conditions. For additional information with respect to risk factors applicable to GoGold, reference should be made to GoGold's continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with securities regulators, including, but not limited to, GoGold's Annual Information Form. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date of this release.



SOURCE GoGold Resources Inc.







Contact

Steve Low, Corporate Development, GoGold Resources, T: 416 855 0435, E: steve@gogoldresources.com

