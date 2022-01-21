GoGold Resources Announces Filing of Technical Report for Initial Mineral Resource Estimate at Los Ricos North
Highlights of the Mineral Resource Estimate:
- Indicated Mineral Resource at Los Ricos North of 87.8 million ounces silver equivalent ("AgEq") grading 122 g/t AgEq contained in 22.3 million tonnes ("Mt") (Table 1)
- Inferred Mineral Resource at Los Ricos North of 73.2 million ounces AgEq grading 111 g/t AgEq contained in 20.5 Mt (Table 1)
- Sensitivity analysis of pit constrained Mineral Resources at higher cut-off of 50 g/t AgEq show an Indicated Mineral Resource of 80.3 million ounces AgEq grading 147 g/t AgEq and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 60.7 million ounces AgEq grading 129 g/t AgEq (Figure 1) (Table 2)
- Los Ricos North Mineral Resource is calculated as a pit constrained Mineral Resource forming 96% of the Mineral Resource Estimate, with 4% being out-of-pit Mineral Resource (Indicated 0.9 million ounces AgEq grading 163 g/t AgEq and Inferred 6.4 million ounces grading 178 g/t AgEq)
- Total Los Ricos Measured & Indicated Mineral Resources of 151.5 million ounces AgEq (Table 3)
- Total Los Ricos Inferred Mineral Resource of 93.1 million ounces AgEq (Table 3)
- Total Company Measured & Indicated Mineral Resources of 187.5 million ounces AgEq (Table 4)
- Total Company Inferred Mineral Resources of 93.1 million ounces AgEq (Table 4)
- In Los Ricos North, an additional 100,000 metres of exploration drilling targeting additional Mineral Resource ounces is planned for 2022
"The initial Mineral Resource Estimate at Los Ricos North represented the first 100,000 metres of drilling at Los Ricos North, and established the Los Ricos District as a very significant project in the silver industry. Combining Los Ricos North and South, the district shows a Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of 151 million ounce AgEq and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 93 million ounces AgEq," said Brad Langille, President and CEO. "This year, we've begun our next 100,000 metres of drilling which is primarily focused on continued expansion of the Mineral Resources. We look forward to many more excellent drilling results, particularly at El Favor East, Mololoa, and our new Gran Cabrera target, which we recently began drilling. We anticipate that in 2022 we will continue to grow the ounces in the Los Ricos District significantly as we did in 2021."
The Los Ricos North Mineral Resource Estimate by deposit is provided below in Table 1.
Table 1: Los Ricos North Mineral Resource Estimate (1-11)
|
Deposit
|
Tonnes
|
Average Grade
|
Contained Metal
|
Au
|
Ag
|
Cu
|
Pb
|
Zn
|
AuEq
|
AgEq
|
Au
|
Ag
|
Cu
|
Pb
|
Zn
|
AuEq
|
AgEq
|
(Mt)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
(%)
|
(%)
|
(%)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
(koz)
|
(koz)
|
(Mlb)
|
(Mlb)
|
(Mlb)
|
(koz)
|
(koz)
|
Indicated:
|
El Favor
|
7.7
|
0.27
|
98
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1.61
|
119
|
68
|
24,413
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
399
|
29,454
|
Casados
|
3.2
|
0.42
|
124
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2.09
|
154
|
43
|
12,871
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
218
|
16,061
|
La Trini
|
3.1
|
0.54
|
74
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1.54
|
114
|
54
|
7,428
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
155
|
11,424
|
Mololoa
|
0.4
|
0.36
|
130
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2.12
|
157
|
5
|
1,788
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
29
|
2,161
|
Silver-Gold
|
14.5
|
0.37
|
100
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1.71
|
127
|
171
|
46,500
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
801
|
59,100
|
El Orito Sulfide
|
7.8
|
0.06
|
28
|
0.11
|
0.88
|
1.33
|
1.55
|
114
|
15
|
7,011
|
19
|
151
|
229
|
389
|
28,708
|
Total Indicated
|
22.3
|
1.66
|
122
|
186
|
53,510
|
1,190
|
87,808
|
Inferred:
|
El Favor
|
12.4
|
0.27
|
89
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1.47
|
108
|
106
|
35,505
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
587
|
43,350
|
Casados
|
1.8
|
0.35
|
108
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1.82
|
135
|
21
|
6,323
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
106
|
7,843
|
La Trini
|
0.1
|
0.43
|
108
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1.89
|
139
|
1
|
201
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
4
|
260
|
Mololoa
|
0.7
|
0.39
|
94
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1.66
|
122
|
9
|
2,102
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
37
|
2,739
|
Silver-Gold
|
15.0
|
0.28
|
91
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1.52
|
112
|
136
|
44,131
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
734
|
54,191
|
El Orito Sulfide
|
5.5
|
0.06
|
28
|
0.12
|
0.74
|
1.20
|
1.46
|
108
|
11
|
4,888
|
15
|
90
|
146
|
258
|
19,007
|
Total Inferred
|
20.5
|
1.51
|
111
|
148
|
49,019
|
992
|
73,198
|
1.
|
El Orito is a silver-base metal sulfide zone, all other deposits are silver-gold oxide zones.
|
2.
|
Mineral Resources which are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources
|
3.
|
The Inferred Mineral Resource in this estimate has a lower level of confidence than that applied to an Indicated Mineral Resource and
|
4.
|
The Mineral Resources in this news release were estimated in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and
|
5.
|
Historically mined areas were depleted from the Mineral Resource model.
|
6.
|
Approximately 98.9% of the indicated and 91.3% of the Inferred contained AgEq ounces are pit constrained, with the remainder out
|
7.
|
The pit constrained AgEq cut-off grade of 29 g/t Ag was derived from US$1,550/oz Au price, US$21/oz Ag price, $3.66$/lb Cu, $0.90
|
8.
|
The out-of-pit AuEq cut-off grade of 119 g/t Ag was derived from US$1,550/oz Au price, US$21/oz Ag price, $3.66$/lb Cu, $0.90 $/lb
|
9.
|
No Mineral Resources are classified as Measured.
|
10.
|
AgEq and AuEq calculated at an Ag/Au ratio of 73.8:1.
|
11.
|
Totals may not agree due to rounding
Table 2: Cut-off Sensitivities - Pit Constrained Mineral Resource1
|
Cut-off
(AgEq)
|
Tonnes
|
Average Grade
|
Contained Metal
|
Pit
|
Au
|
Ag
|
AuEq
|
AgEq
|
Au
|
Ag
|
AuEq
|
AgEq
|
(g/t)
|
(Mt)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
(koz)
|
(koz)
|
(koz)
|
(koz)
|
Indicated
|
50
|
17.0
|
0.31
|
89
|
1.99
|
147
|
170
|
48,811
|
1,088
|
80,288
|
40
|
19.5
|
0.28
|
81
|
1.81
|
134
|
177
|
51,061
|
1,138
|
83,951
|
29
|
22.1
|
0.26
|
74
|
1.65
|
122
|
183
|
52,886
|
1,177
|
86,862
|
20
|
23.7
|
0.24
|
70
|
1.57
|
116
|
185
|
53,681
|
1,194
|
88,106
|
Inferred
|
50
|
14.7
|
0.26
|
85
|
1.74
|
129
|
121
|
40,312
|
823
|
60,735
|
40
|
17.2
|
0.23
|
78
|
1.58
|
116
|
128
|
42,834
|
872
|
64,380
|
29
|
19.4
|
0.21
|
71
|
1.45
|
107
|
133
|
44,456
|
905
|
66,814
|
20
|
20.8
|
0.20
|
68
|
1.38
|
102
|
135
|
45,181
|
921
|
67,951
|
1.
|
See Table 1 notes for assumptions
Mineral Resource Estimate Methodology - Los Ricos North
A total of 503 drill holes totalling 106,982 metres were used in the Mineral Resource Estimate. The nearest neighbour mean distance between drill hole collars is 23 metres.
P&E Mining Consultants Inc. ("P&E") collaborated with GoGold personnel to develop the mineralization models, grade estimates, and reporting criteria for the Mineral Resources at Los Ricos North. Mineralization models were initially developed by GoGold and were reviewed and modified by P&E. A total of 21 individual mineralized domains have been identified through drilling and surface sampling. The modelled mineralization domains are constrained by individual wireframes based on a 29 g/t AgEq cut-off.
Mineralization wireframes were used as hard boundaries for the purposes of grade estimation.
A 5m x 2.5m x 5m three-dimensional block model was used for the Mineral Resource Estimate. The block model consists of estimated Au and Ag grades, estimated bulk density, classification criteria, and a block wireframe volume inclusion percent factor. Ag equivalent block grades were subsequently calculated from the estimated Au and Ag grades. The average bulk density by deposit was assigned for the Mineral Resource Estimate.
Assay samples were composited to a 1.00m standard length. Au and Ag grades were estimated using Inverse Distance Cubed weighting of between 4 and 12 composites, with a maximum of 3 composites per drill hole. Composites were capped prior to grade estimation by mineralization domain. Composites were selected within an anisotropic search ellipse oriented parallel to the axes of the modelled domains.
Classification criteria were determined from observed grade, geological continuity, and variography. Indicated Mineral Resources are informed by 3 or more drill holes within 50m.
P&E's Qualified Persons are of the opinion that the Mineral Resource Estimates are suitable for public reporting and are a reasonable representation of the mineralization and metal content of the Los Ricos North Deposits.
Table 3: Los Ricos Mineral Resources - Los Ricos North ("LRN") & Los Ricos South ("LRS")(1-7)
|
Deposit
|
Tonnes
|
Average Grade
|
Contained Metal
|
Au
|
Ag
|
Cu
|
Pb
|
Zn
|
AuEq
|
AgEq
|
Au
|
Ag
|
Cu
|
Pb
|
Zn
|
AuEq
|
AgEq
|
(Mt)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
(%)
|
(%)
|
(%)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
(koz)
|
(koz)
|
(Mlb)
|
(Mlb)
|
(Mlb)
|
(koz)
|
(koz)
|
LRS Measured
|
1.1
|
1.10
|
152
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2.84
|
249
|
39
|
5,464
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
102
|
8,917
|
Indicated:
|
LRN Oxide1
|
14.5
|
0.37
|
100
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1.71
|
127
|
171
|
46,500
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
801
|
59,100
|
LRS (Oxide)2-6
|
8.8
|
0.89
|
115
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2.20
|
193
|
253
|
32,588
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
626
|
54,765
|
LRN Sulfide1
|
7.8
|
0.06
|
28
|
0.11
|
0.88
|
1.33
|
1.55
|
114
|
15
|
7,011
|
19
|
151
|
229
|
389
|
28,708
|
Total Indicated
|
31.1
|
1.93
|
143
|
439
|
86,099
|
1,816
|
142,573
|
Measured &
|
32.2
|
1.98
|
146
|
478
|
91,563
|
1,918
|
151,490
|
Inferred:
|
LRN Oxide1
|
15.0
|
0.28
|
91
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1.52
|
112
|
136
|
44,131
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
734
|
54,191
|
LRS (Oxide)2-6
|
3.3
|
0.88
|
112
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2.17
|
190
|
93
|
11,781
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
227
|
19,884
|
LRN Sulfide1
|
5.5
|
0.06
|
28
|
0.12
|
0.74
|
1.20
|
1.46
|
108
|
11
|
4,888
|
15
|
90
|
146
|
258
|
19,007
|
Total Inferred
|
23.8
|
1.65
|
122
|
240
|
60,800
|
1,219
|
93,082
|
1.
|
See Table 1 notes for assumptions
|
2.
|
See GoGold press release #29-2020 dated July 29, 2020 for full details regarding Los Ricos South Mineral Resource
|
3.
|
The LRS pit constrained AuEq cut-off grade of 0.43 g/t Au was derived from US$1,400/oz Au price, US$16/oz Ag price,
|
4.
|
The LRS out-of-pit AuEq cut-off grade of 1.4 g/t Au was derived from US$1,400/oz Au price, US$16/oz Ag price, 93%
|
5.
|
No out-of-pit Mineral Resources are classified as Measured at LRS.
|
6.
|
AgEq and AuEq calculated at an Ag/Au ratio of 87.5 for LRS.
|
7.
|
Totals may not agree due to rounding.
Table 4: Company Wide Mineral Resources(1-3)
|
Deposit
|
Tonnes
|
Average Grade
|
Contained Metal
|
Au
|
Ag
|
Cu
|
Pb
|
Zn
|
AuEq
|
AgEq
|
Au
|
Ag
|
Cu
|
Pb
|
Zn
|
AuEq
|
AgEq
|
(Mt)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
(%)
|
(%)
|
(%)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
(koz)
|
(koz)
|
(Mlb)
|
(Mlb)
|
(Mlb)
|
(koz)
|
(koz)
|
Measured:
|
LRS1
|
1.1
|
1.10
|
152
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2.84
|
249
|
39
|
5,464
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
102
|
8,917
|
Parral2
|
6.8
|
0.35
|
32
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
0.77
|
58
|
76
|
6,897
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
168
|
12,532
|
Esmerelda3
|
5.7
|
0.26
|
49
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
0.82
|
72
|
48
|
8,985
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
151
|
13,194
|
Total Measured
|
13.6
|
0.37
|
49
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1.07
|
79
|
163
|
21,346
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
421
|
34,643
|
Indicated:
|
LRN Oxide1
|
14.5
|
0.37
|
100
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1.71
|
127
|
171
|
46,500
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
801
|
59,100
|
LRS (Oxide)1
|
8.8
|
0.89
|
115
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2.20
|
193
|
253
|
32,588
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
626
|
54,765
|
LRN Sulfide1
|
7.8
|
0.06
|
28
|
0.11
|
0.88
|
1.33
|
1.55
|
114
|
15
|
7,011
|
19
|
151
|
229
|
389
|
28,708
|
Parral2
|
6.0
|
0.35
|
34
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
0.81
|
60
|
68
|
6,525
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
157
|
11,554
|
Esmerelda3
|
0.1
|
0.00
|
48
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
0.77
|
67
|
-
|
80
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
112
|
Total Indicated
|
37.2
|
1.75
|
129
|
507
|
92,704
|
1,974
|
154,239
|
Measured &
|
50.8
|
1.57
|
116
|
670
|
114,050
|
2,395
|
188,882
|
Inferred:
|
LRN Oxide1
|
15.0
|
0.28
|
91
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1.52
|
112
|
136
|
44,131
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
734
|
54,191
|
LRS (Oxide)1
|
3.3
|
0.88
|
112
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2.17
|
190
|
93
|
11,781
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
227
|
19,884
|
LRN Sulfide1
|
5.5
|
0.06
|
28
|
0.12
|
0.74
|
1.20
|
1.46
|
108
|
11
|
4,888
|
15
|
90
|
146
|
258
|
19,007
|
Total Inferred
|
23.8
|
1.65
|
122
|
240
|
60,800
|
1,219
|
93,082
|
1.
|
See Table 2 for LRN and LRS assumptions.
|
2.
|
Parral Mineral Resources are inclusive of Mineral Reserves - see GoGold press release #2021-43 dated December 7,
|
3.
|
Esmerelda Mineral Resources are based on US$1,400/oz Au, US$16/oz Ag, operating costs of US$10.14/t and Au and
Table 5 - Los Ricos North Mineral Resource Estimate - Pit Constrained (1)
|
Deposit
|
Tonnes
|
Average Grade
|
Contained Metal
|
Au
|
Ag
|
Cu
|
Pb
|
Zn
|
AuEq
|
AgEq
|
Au
|
Ag
|
Cu
|
Pb
|
Zn
|
AuEq
|
AgEq
|
(Mt)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
(%)
|
(%)
|
(%)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
(koz)
|
(koz)
|
(Mlb)
|
(Mlb)
|
(Mlb)
|
(koz)
|
(koz)
|
Indicated:
|
El Favor
|
7.7
|
0.28
|
98
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1.60
|
118
|
68
|
24,366
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
398
|
29,395
|
Casados
|
3.2
|
0.42
|
123
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2.09
|
154
|
43
|
12,782
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
216
|
15,957
|
La Trini
|
3.0
|
0.54
|
72
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1.51
|
112
|
52
|
6,970
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
146
|
10,781
|
Mololoa
|
0.4
|
0.37
|
129
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2.12
|
156
|
5
|
1,770
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
29
|
2,139
|
Silver-Gold
|
14.3
|
0.37
|
100
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1.72
|
127
|
168
|
45,888
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
789
|
58,272
|
El Orito Sulfide
|
7.8
|
0.06
|
28
|
0.11
|
0.89
|
1.32
|
1.55
|
114
|
15
|
6,997
|
19
|
151
|
227
|
387
|
28,591
|
Indicated
|
22.1
|
1.66
|
122
|
168
|
45,888
|
1,176
|
86,863
|
Inferred:
|
El Favor
|
11.7
|
0.25
|
85
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1.41
|
104
|
95
|
32,053
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
529
|
39,051
|
Casados
|
1.8
|
0.35
|
107
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1.79
|
132
|
20
|
6,014
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
101
|
7,464
|
Mololoa
|
0.6
|
0.37
|
85
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1.52
|
112
|
7
|
1,619
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
29
|
2,134
|
Silver-Gold
|
14.1
|
0.27
|
88
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1.45
|
107
|
122
|
39,686
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
659
|
48,649
|
El Orito Sulfide
|
5.3
|
0.07
|
28
|
0.12
|
0.73
|
1.17
|
1.44
|
106
|
11
|
4,768
|
14
|
85
|
137
|
246
|
18,162
|
Inferred
|
19.4
|
1.45
|
107
|
140
|
44,454
|
905
|
66,811
|
1.
|
See Table 1 notes for assumptions
Table 6 - Los Ricos North Mineral Resource Estimate - Out-of-Pit(1,2)
|
Deposit
|
Tonnes
|
Average Grade
|
Contained Metal
|
Au
|
Ag
|
Cu
|
Pb
|
Zn
|
AuEq
|
AgEq
|
Au
|
Ag
|
Cu
|
Pb
|
Zn
|
AuEq
|
AgEq
|
(kt)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
(%)
|
(%)
|
(%)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
(koz)
|
(koz)
|
(Mlb)
|
(Mlb)
|
(Mlb)
|
(koz)
|
(koz)
|
Indicated:
|
El Favor
|
11
|
0.45
|
131
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2.23
|
164
|
0.2
|
47
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
0.8
|
59
|
Casados
|
18
|
0.38
|
154
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2.46
|
182
|
0.2
|
88
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1.4
|
105
|
La Trini
|
126
|
0.62
|
113
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2.16
|
159
|
2.5
|
458
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
8.7
|
643
|
Mololoa
|
3
|
0.51
|
188
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3.05
|
225
|
-
|
18
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
0.3
|
22
|
Silver-Gold
|
158
|
0.57
|
120
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2.21
|
163
|
2.9
|
611
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
11.2
|
829
|
El Orito Sulfide
|
23
|
0.03
|
19
|
0.18
|
0.75
|
2.89
|
2.20
|
162
|
-
|
14
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
1.6
|
118
|
Indicated
|
181
|
2.20
|
163
|
2.9
|
625
|
12.8
|
947
|
Inferred:
|
El Favor
|
736
|
0.49
|
146
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2.46
|
182
|
11.5
|
3,452
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
58.3
|
4,299
|
Casados
|
58
|
0.51
|
167
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2.77
|
205
|
0.9
|
310
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
5.1
|
379
|
La Trini
|
56
|
0.44
|
111
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1.95
|
144
|
0.8
|
199
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3.5
|
257
|
Mololoa
|
103
|
0.50
|
145
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2.47
|
182
|
1.7
|
482
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
8.2
|
605
|
Silver-Gold
|
953
|
0.49
|
145
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2.45
|
181
|
14.9
|
4,443
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
75.1
|
5,540
|
El Orito Sulfide
|
163
|
0.03
|
23
|
0.27
|
1.05
|
2.23
|
2.19
|
161
|
0.1
|
121
|
1
|
4
|
8
|
11.4
|
845
|
Inferred
|
1,116
|
2.41
|
178
|
15.0
|
4,564
|
86.5
|
6,385
|
1.
|
See table 1 notes for assumptions
Qualified Persons
The independent Qualified Person for the Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve disclosure for the project is Eugene Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET, President of P&E, who has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.? Mr. David Duncan, P. Geo. is the Qualified Person for GoGold as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for the technical information of this news release.
VRIFY Slide Deck and 3D Presentation
VRIFY is a platform being used by companies to communicate with investors using 360° virtual tours of remote mining assets, 3D models and interactive presentations. VRIFY can be accessed by website and with the VRIFY iOS and Android apps. Access the GoGold Company Profile on VRIFY at: https://vrify.com
The VRIFY Slide Deck and 3D Presentation for GoGold can be viewed at: https://vrify.com/decks/10437 and on the Company's website at: www.gogoldresources.com.
Los Ricos District Exploration Projects
The Company's two exploration projects at its Los Ricos District are in Jalisco state, Mexico. The Los Ricos South Project began in March 2019 and an initial Mineral Resource was announced on July 29, 2020 which disclosed a Measured & Indicated Mineral Resource of 63.7 million ounces AgEq grading 199 g/t AgEq contained in 10.0 million tonnes, and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 19.9 million ounces AgEq grading 190 g/t AgEq contained in 3.3 million tonnes. An initial PEA on the project was announced on January 20, 2021 indicating an NPV5% of US$295M.
The Los Ricos North Project was launched in March 2020 and an initial Mineral Resource was announced on December 7, 2021, which disclosed an Indicated Mineral Resource of 87.8 million ounces AgEq grading 122 g/t AgEq contained in 22.3 million tonnes, and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 73.2 million ounces AgEq grading 111 g/t AgEq contained in 20.5 million tonnes. The Company has a drill program in place for an additional 100,000 metres of drilling in 2022.
About GoGold Resources
GoGold Resources (TSX: GGD) is a Canadian-based silver and gold producer focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring high quality projects in Mexico. The Company operates the Parral Tailings mine in the state of Chihuahua and has the Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North exploration projects in the state of Jalisco. Headquartered in Halifax, NS, GoGold is building a portfolio of low cost, high margin projects. For more information visit gogoldresources.com.
About P&E Mining Consultants Inc.
P&E Mining Consultants Inc., established in 2004, provides geological and mine engineering consulting reports, Mineral Resource Estimate Technical Reports, Preliminary Economic Assessments and Pre-Feasibility Studies. In addition, they are affiliated with major Toronto based consulting firms for the purposes of joint venturing on Feasibility Studies. Their experience covers over 400 NI 43-101 Technical Reports on diamonds and metallic mineral deposits including gold, silver, base metals, PGM and iron for both open pit and underground operations.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:
The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy of any of GoGold's securities in the United States.
This news release may contain "forward-looking information" as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Parral tailings project, the Los Ricos projects, future operating margins, future production and processing, and future plans and objectives of GoGold, constitute forward looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such information but which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions in connection with the continuance of GoGold and its subsidiaries as a going concern, general economic and market conditions, mineral prices, the accuracy of mineral resource estimates, and the performance of the Parral project There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.
Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from GoGold's expectations include exploration and development risks associated with GoGold's projects, the failure to establish estimated mineral resources or mineral reserves, volatility of commodity prices, variations of recovery rates, and global economic conditions. For additional information with respect to risk factors applicable to GoGold, reference should be made to GoGold's continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with securities regulators, including, but not limited to, GoGold's Annual Information Form. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date of this release.
