Black Tusk Resources Inc. Planning 2022 Exploration on the PG Highway and Mogold Projects

VANCOUVER, February 2, 2022 - Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CSE:TUSK) is pleased to announce 2022 exploration plans for the PG Highway (PGH) and MoGold projects located north of Val d'Or, Quebec. The MoGold and PGH projects cover 2,400 hectares with 43 adjoining claims that are directly accessed by Highway 397 approximately 30 kilometres north from Val d'Or. The claims cover areas that were historically explored for gold and base metals. Black Tusk is broadening the scope of exploration to include potential Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) and Komatiite-hosted PGE mineralization. Exploration is to include continued lithologic sampling and a deep penetrating electromagnetic (EM) surveys. Targets derived from these surveys will be tested by diamond drilling.

The MoGold and PGH properties are staked over a section of the Abitibi greenstone belt which is one of the world's largest, best-exposed, and most richly mineralized Archean greenstone belts. The belt contains world-class orogenic lode Au and Cu-Zn VMS deposits, and significant Ni-Cu-PGE mineralization (2011 Society of Economic Geologists Reviews in Economic Geology, v. 17, p. 89-121; Komatiite-Associated Ni-Cu-(PGE) Deposits, Abitibi Greenstone Belt, Superior Province, Canada).

In 2021, Black Tusk completed 153 line kilometres of drone magnetometer surveys over the PG Highway and MoGold projects. The results of the survey provided targets for Black Tusk's geologic team that conducted rock sampling over the two properties. The team sampled historically documented mineralized areas and new exploration zones. A total of 108 rock samples were obtained and tested at ALS laboratory. Results returned elevated gold, copper, silver, and zinc values from samples taken from both properties (see News Release dated January 10, 2022). The highest gold samples were returned from channel samples taken from the PG Highway claims, with 0.035 grams per tonne, 0.019 grams per tonne, and 0.015 grams per tonne from samples that were highly mineralized with pyrite. Samples with elevated copper and/or gold were noted in some cases to contain elevated silver (to 0.65 ppm) and zinc (to 1,135 ppm).

Twelve rock samples were selected for platinum-palladium screen testing. One of these (sample B0116758 tabled below) from the MoGold property returned a combined 0.15 grams per tonne Pt+Pd with 702 ppm nickel and 199 ppm copper. This potential PGE target will be further explored in the coming year.

Rock sample from MoGold property returned elevated Cu, Ni, Pt, Pd

SampleID UTM_E UTM_N Sample Type Cu ppm Ni ppm Pt ppb Pd ppb B0116758 298679 5353848 Grab 199 702 76.3 77.8

Dr Mathieu Piché, member of the Black Tusk geological team, notes that there is potential for volcanogenic massive sulphide deposition on these claims based upon the geology and some of the geochemical characteristics, as well as the presence of near-massive to massive pyrite and pyrrhotite on the PGH property. As well, in the area of the MoGold and PGH ground, the Abitibi belt contains komatiite within basaltic volcanic rocks. The komatiites are considered prospective for Ni-Cu-PGE mineralization. Three documented PGE showings (From Sigeom: Lynx, La Tour, Route 397) are mapped within four kilometres of the Black Tusk claims. Black Tusk will continue to explore PGE as a potential target.

The proposed 2022 EM surveys over the target areas will trace sulphide-bearing zones to depth. Following the EM survey, further prospecting and rock sampling followed by diamond drilling is planned to test the targets. This work is expected to be carried out in the spring and summer of 2022.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Penn

CEO

(778) 384-8923

SOURCE: Black Tusk Resources Inc.

