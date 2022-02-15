E-Tech Resources Inc. - Investor Promotional Contracts for its 100% Owned Eureka Rare Earths Project in Namibia

Halifax, February 15, 2022 - E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I) ("E-Tech" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide disclosure of its various investor awareness campaigns and other promotional activities.

E-Tech has entered an advertising and investor awareness campaign with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network ("INN"). INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007. The agreement, signed on October 20, 2021, is valid for a period of one year commencing in November 2021, INN will provide advertising to increase awareness of the issuer, under supervision of the Company's CEO Elbert Loois. The contract with INN for two Twitter outreach campaigns does not include investor relations or market making services. All incoming enquiries from interested parties are forwarded to E-Tech for follow-up The cost of the campaign is $3,000 per month.

E-Tech has also entered into a digital marketing and awareness agreement with Numus Financial Inc. ("Numus"). Numus is a private venture capital firm, focused on early-stage, high-growth companies, located in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Numus will provide on-line marketing, promotional and advertising activities for the Corporation through public media channels. Numus will also develop and manage the Corporation's website and other on-line activities of the Corporation under supervision of its CEO Elbert Loois. Numus does not provide investor relations or market making services. The contract is for a term of one year at a monthly cost of $5,000 per month. As the principals of Numus are minority shareholders of the Corporation, this contract has been approved by the Corporation's Board of Directors and will be signed on February 16, 2022, effective as of December 2021 for a period of one year.

Elbert Loois, CEO of E-Tech Resources Inc., commented:

"We are pleased to be working with both INN and Numus to increase awareness of E-Tech Resources and its Rare Earths Eureka Project in Namibia, with the objective to provide timely information on its ongoing exploration campaign during a very exciting time in the Rare Earths market."

About E-Tech Resources Inc.

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I) is a rare earth exploration and development company focused on developing its Eureka Rare Earths Project in Namibia. The Eureka Project is located approximately 250 km north-west of Namibia's capital city Windhoek and 140km east of Namibia's main industrial port Walvis Bay. The project is situated next to the national B1 highway in the Erongo Region of Namibia. The Eureka deposit lies in the Southern Central Zone of the Neoproterozoic Damara Belt within Exclusive Prospecting Licence ("EPL") number EPL 6762, which covers Eureka Farm 99 and Sukses Farm 90. Namibia is recognized as one of Africa's most politically stable jurisdictions, with an extremely well-established national infrastructure and a clear and transparent mining law. The Corporation continues to assess new project opportunities and expand its Southern African portfolio.

Further details are available on the Corporation's website at www.etech-resources.com or contact

Elbert Loois, CEO of E-Tech Resources Inc., at +1 (902) 334 1949.

Cautionary Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information, such as statements regarding the completion of the work in Namibia by E-Tech Resources and future plans and objectives of E-Tech Resources. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions (including assumptions in connection with the continuance of the applicable company as a going concern and general economic and market conditions) that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including risks relating to the ability to satisfy the conditions to completion of exploration programs and work in Namibia. Actual results may differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking information. E-Tech Resources assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information in this release, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information unless and until required by applicable securities laws. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings made by E-Tech Resources with Canadian securities regulators, copies of which are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

