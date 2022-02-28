Centerra Gold Completes Acquisition of the Goldfield District Development Project

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2022 - Centerra Gold Inc. ("Centerra" or the "Company") (TSX: CG) (NYSE: CGAU) is pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced acquisition of Gemfield Resources LLC, owner of the Goldfield District Project ("Goldfield"), from Waterton Nevada Splitter, LLC ("Waterton").
Further details on the transaction can be found in Centerra's February 22, 2022 news release and in the presentation available on Centerra's website: https://www.centerragold.com/investor/events-presentations
About Centerra Gold Centerra Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties in North America, Turkey, and other markets worldwide. Centerra operates two mines: the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the ?ks?t Mine in Turkey. While the Company still owns the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic, it is currently no longer under the Company's control. The Company also owns the Goldfield District Project in Nevada, United States, the Kemess Underground Project in British Columbia, Canada, and owns and operates the Molybdenum Business Unit in the United States. Centerra's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the symbol CG and on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the symbol CGAU. The Company is based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
For more information: Toby Caron Treasurer and Director, Investor Relations (416) 204-1694 toby.caron@centerragold.com
