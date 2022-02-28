Progressus Clean Technologies Announced as New Name and Brand for Leading Green Hydrogen Technology Company, AES-100 Inc.

"Progressus Clean Technologies TM " announced as the new name and brand for leading green hydrogen company, AES-100 Inc.

" announced as the new name and brand for leading green hydrogen company, AES-100 Inc. New branding under the Progressus Clean Technologies banner a major first step towards successful commercialization of the technology

As development of innovative home power unit continues, new name will strategically differentiate product offering in eyes of consumers and new partners alike

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2022 -- Aberdeen International Inc. ("Aberdeen" or the "Company") (TSX: AAB F: A8H, OTC: AABVF) is pleased to announce the new rebranding of its portfolio company, AES-100 Inc., to become Progressus Clean TechnologiesTM ("Progressus"). The new name and brand marks a significant first step towards successful commercialization of its unique green hydrogen technology and continued vision in becoming a leading clean energy company.

"Progressus is the Latin word for advancement, and its suiting because our technology has the ability to transform the way our world uses green energy," said Channce Fuller, President and CEO of Progressus. "Establishing a new brand and market presence is a key first step to the successful commercialization of our technology. This exciting milestone allows Progressus to pursue additional business opportunities going forward and brings us closer in providing clean hydrogen energy to residential homes."

Uniquely differentiated, Progressus owns the intellectual property for a world class proprietary system that enables lower cost hydrogen production with no greenhouse gas emissions. Further, Progressus technology does not rely on construction of new infrastructure, instead leveraging existing pipeline infrastructure to bring clean power to the doorsteps of common residential homes. The name change and new brand aligns the vision and mission of the company to transform the green hydrogen landscape.

"We're extremely proud of the Progressus technology and want to make sure its strategically branded to succeed in the marketplace. The ethos associated with the name does exactly that. Although Progressus is a new name, our purpose of providing a renewable and sustainable economy stays the same. This continues to position us as a company making a positive difference in the world," said Christopher Younger, CEO of Aberdeen.

In conjunction with the name change, the company also launched its new website with the most up to date information on technology developments as well as relevant market updates. The new website can be viewed at www.progressuscleantech.com.

ABOUT Progressus Clean Technologies

Progress Clean Technologies (formerly AES-100 Inc.) is a venture stage green technology company focused on the development of novel hydrogen generation and separation technologies. Progressus Clean Technologies owns the exclusive rights and intellectual property pertaining to the Advanced Electrolyzer System for the production of hydrogen from dilute syngas.

Progressus Clean Technologies is a private company with ownership held by PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (NEO: MOVE) (FWB:2K6B) (OTC: MOTNF), Aberdeen International (TSX: AAB F: A8H, OTC: AABVF) and a minority position being privately held.

ABOUT ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL INC.

Aberdeen International is a global resource investment company and merchant bank focused on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewable energy sectors. Progressus Clean Technologies (formerly AES-100 Inc.), an Aberdeen portfolio investment, owns the exclusive rights and all intellectual property pertaining to the Advanced Electrolyzer System for the production of hydrogen from dilute syngas.

For additional information, please visit our website at www.aberdeen.green

For further information, please contact:

Chris Younger

Chief Executive Officer

Aberdeen International Inc.

Chris.Younger@aberdeen.green

(416) 861-1685

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the name change to Progressus Clean Technologies; the Advanced Electrolyzer System; the renewable energies sector and the Company's future plans. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks inherent in the mining industry and risks described in the public disclosure of the Company which is available under the profile of the Company on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.aberdeen.green. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.