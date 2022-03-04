Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. Announces Passing of Director

Vancouver, March 4, 2022 - Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: GUN) ("Gunpoint" or the "Company") announces with great sadness, that Mr. Gerald ("Gerry") Sneddon, a member of Gunpoint's Board of Directors, has passed away. Gerry was a mining engineer with over 50 years of experience throughout the world. The Board wishes to extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends and business associates.
Randy Reifel, President of Gunpoint stated, "I have known and worked with Gerry for over 25 years. Gerry was a dear friend, colleague and mentor who will be sorely missed. Gerry's passion for the industry, social nature and worldwide experience will be remembered by those who knew him."
About Gunpoint Exploration Ltd.
Gunpoint owns the Talapoosa project, an open pit heap leach gold deposit in Nevada. Gunpoint is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange where it trades under the symbol "GUN".
