Second Representative of La Mancha Appointed to the Board

7 March 2022 - Altus Strategies Plc (AIM:ALS), (TSXV:ALTS), (OTC:ALTUF) announces the appointment of Mr Gérard De Hert as a non-executive director of the Company, effective immediately. Mr De Hert is Managing Director (Technical Services) at La Mancha Holding S.à r.l ("La Mancha"). His appointment is in accordance with the terms of the Strategic Investment Agreement between La Mancha and the Company ("SIA") approved by shareholders on 18 February 2020 (see Company announcement of 19 February 2020). Under the terms of the SIA, La Mancha has certain shareholder rights, including the option to appoint up to two non-executive directors to the board of the Company. On 6 April 2020, Mr Karim Nasr, Chief Executive of La Mancha, was appointed as La Mancha's first representative on the Altus board.

David Netherway, Chairman of Altus, commented:

"We are delighted with the appointment of Gérard De Hert to Altus' board. Gérard is the Technical Services MD at La Mancha and was a non-executive director of TSX-listed Golden Star Resources, until its recent US$ 470 million acquisition by Chifeng Jilong Gold Mining Co. in January of this year.

"Prior to joining La Mancha, Gérard held senior management positions with a number of Africa-focused multinational gold miners, including eight years with LSE-listed Endeavour Mining, where he held the role of Senior VP Exploration, prior to which he worked with IAMGOLD, AngloGold Ashanti and Randgold Resources (now Barrick Gold). Gérard's technical expertise in the exploration for and development of mines in Africa will be of considerable value to Altus as we continue to aggressively grow the business and specifically to our active gold exploration programmes across Mali and Egypt. On behalf of the board, I welcome Gérard as a director and look forward to working with him."

Mr Gérard De Hert, appointed as Non-Executive Director

Mr De Hert serves as Managing Director, Technical Services for La Mancha, where he oversees the technical assessment of new and existing investments. For more than 20 years, he has worked on the appraisal and extraction of several of Africa's largest epigenetic gold deposits for Endeavour Mining, IAMGOLD, AngloGold Ashanti, and Randgold Resources (now Barrick Gold). He holds a Masters in mineralogy and geology from the Catholic University of Louvain as well as a Masters in mineral exploration from the University of Leicester. Mr De Hert is a Qualified Professional (QP) registered with the Mining & Metallurgical Society of America, and is also registered with the European Federation of Geologists.

Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules

Information required under Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies ("AIM Rules"):

Gérard De Hert, aged 51, is or has been a director of the following companies in the past five years:

Current directorships and partnerships Past directorships and partnerships within five years La Mancha Capital Advisory LLP Golden Star Resources Ltd. Legend Gold Corp Endeavour Mining Services LLP

Mr De Hert holds no ordinary shares, options or warrants in the Company.

There are no other matters which are required to be announced in respect of this appointment under Rule 17 and paragraph (g) of Schedule 2 of the AIM Rules.

