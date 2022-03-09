Menü Artikel
VIDEO: Wiluna Mining Corporation Ltd: Investor Update

09.03.2022  |  ABN Newswire
Perth, Australia - Wiluna Mining Corp. Limited (ASX:WMC) (FRA:NZ3) (OTCMKTS:WMXCF) is pleased to advise that a new investor video is available on the Company's website. Executive Chairman, Milan Jerkovic provides a market update and outlines the near-term investment opportunity available to shareholders.

To view the Video, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/109523/wmc



About Wiluna Mining Corporation Ltd:

Wiluna Mining Corp. (ASX:WMC) (OTCMKTS:WMXCF) is a Perth based, ASX listed gold mining company that controls over 1,600 square kilometres of the Yilgarn Craton in the Northern Goldfields of WA. The Yilgarn Craton has a historic and current gold endowment of over 380 million ounces, making it one of most prolific gold regions in the world. The Company owns 100% of the Wiluna Gold Operation which has a defined resource of 8.04M oz at 1.67 g/t au. In May 2019, a new highly skilled management team took control of the Company with a clear plan to leverage the Wiluna Gold Operation's multi-million-ounce potential.



Source:
Wiluna Mining Corp. Ltd



Contact:

Milan Jerkovic Executive Chair +61 8 9322 6418 Jim Malone General Manager Investor Relations +61 419 537 714 Dannika Warburton Media & Communications +61 401 094 261


