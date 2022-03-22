Northern Superior Resources Further Expands Gold Footprint in Multiple Directions from RC Drill Program and CBSZ* Area

SUDBURY, March 22, 2022 - Northern Superior Resources ("Northern Superior" or the "Company") (TSXV:SUP)(OCTQB:NSUPF) is pleased to announce the results from the recently completed reverse circulation (RC) drill program.

Release Highlights

Significant expansion of the CBSZ gold-footprint area, which hosts a 640,000 oz at 1.7 g/t Au inferred resource, further east and southeast from the area previously defined in our results earlier this year (Figure 1; see Northern Superior press release, January 11 2022). This was achieved, through shallow RC drilling targeting the bedrock, which documented a high-hit rate of intersecting all primary lithologies associated with the CBSZ and CNSZ.

Two new gold targets defined through the discovery of gold-bearing bedrock chips, highlighted by gold assays of 0.21 g/t and 0.61 g/t (Figure 1) with also recorded similar lithologies as the CBSZ and CNSZ.

Initiated 7-hole (2,000m) core drill program, refined for the latest RC drilling results, to test 5 gold targets identified on the Company's large (30 x 15 kms) 100% owned Croteau Est property in Quebec. See Figure 1 for preliminary core drill plan.

Dr. T.F. Morris, President and CEO states: "The results from the RC programs are very encouraging as they indicate a larger gold footprint in the area of the CBSZ than previously thought. The 7 holes (2,000m) planned for this winter's core drill program are designed to test 5 targets identified from the 2021 and 2022 core drill programs. The Company determined that wet summer ground conditions would prohibit the ability to test these holes until next winter. Taking advantage of the cold weather and frozen ground associated with the trails and pads having already been cut for the 2022 RC program, the Company decided to initiate the current program."

"In addition, if weather permits and the Company can procure permits in a timely manner, at least two relatively deep holes will be drilled into the CBSZ. These holes will test for the extension of at least two of 9 high grade gold shoots identified within this large alteration system. All high-grade gold shoots are of mineable width and grade, dip to the east and are contiguous, as evidenced by the 96% hit rate experienced in the Company's 2017 core drill program." (see Northern Superior Corporate Presentation www.nsuperior.com).

"Again, the reader is reminded that the Croteau Est Property is a large one (30 x 15km) with not only a 640,000 oz 1.7g/t gold inferred resource on a very small portion of its land package but several gold showings and regional targets on the property defined (Figure 2). Management will initiate a bedrock mapping and prospecting program this summer to not only gain a better understanding of the economic potential of the gold showings identified, but to also better understand the prospectivity of the property's regional targets."

Figure 1. Planned core drill holes for the winter 2022 program highlighted by blue ellipsoids. These targets are inaccessible in the summer due to wet ground conditions and are being drilled now to take advantage of frozen ground conditions. Black rectangles represent preliminary targets for a core drill program, H2 2022. These targets will be refined based on results from the current drill program and a bedrock mapping and prospecting program being planned for this summer.

RC Drill Program Highlights

Expansion of gold-footprint areas and potential for a series of stacked gold bearing shear zones identified (south to north) (Figure 1), generally west to east striking:

A) The CBSZ, which hosts the NI 43-101 compliant inferred resource of 640,000 oz gold at 1.7 g/t Au;

B) The CNSZ, aligned roughly parallel to and north of the CBSZ, possibly converging with the CBSZ to the east;

C) A third area, with gold-mineralized sericite-carbonate alteration north of both gold bearing CBSZ and Croteau North Shear Zones (CNSZ)(see Northern Superior press release, January 11, 2022); and

D) A fourth area, hosting the Croteau-Est showing with channel samples up to 4.83 g/t Au over 0.7 m, together with geophysics, suggesting a fourth area of alteration north and roughly parallel to the CBSZ, CNSZ and the "third area".

New targets and expanded footprint area demonstrate all the primary lithologies associated with the CBSZ, CNSZ, the intervening tuffaceous sediments (as currently mapped) and the area north of the CNSZ host gold.

Current and Projected Core Drill Programs

Current drilling (Figure 1, Blue Ellipsoids):

i) Two holes planned to test a geologically complicated area where quartz feldspar dykes (QFP) associated with high grade gold within the CBSZ strike towards an area where the Croteau Fault and Croteau Deformation Zone converge and where the CBSZ ("A") and the CNSZ ("B") are projected to converge;

ii) one hole to test the eastward extension of the newly defined "third area" ("C") of alteration (see text); iii) same as (ii), plus where an RC bedrock chip sample returned anomalous gold value (0.21g/t Au);

iv) one hole to test an RC bedrock chip sample returned anomalous gold value (0.61g/t Au); and

vii, ix) One hole each to test sections of the third area.

Projected Drilling (2022, H2; Figure 1, Black Rectangles)

a) test an area of gold values up to 0.64 g/t over 10.9 m in surface channel samples within sericite-carbonate altered shear zones and anomalous Au, Ag and As RC bedrock chip geochemistry with four holes, rectangles v, vi, vii; and

b) test a fourth area associated with the Croteau-Est showing with two holes, rectangles x, xi.

CBSZ Summary: Evidence for High Grade Gold

Evidence for high grade gold material associated with the CBSZ comes from various sources (Table 1): bedrock grab samples (see Northern Superior press releases July 20, 2011, November 12, 2013), channel samples (see Northern Superior press releases, October 12, 2011, July 5, 2017) and core drilling (see Northern Superior press release November 13, 2017, January 10, 2018).

Evidence, High Grade Gold Highlighted Bedrock Grab Samples 150g/t Au 52.8g/t Au 68.7g/t Au 58.8 g/t Au Highlighted Channel Samples 92.7g/t Au over 1.0m incl. 12.8g/t Au over 7.8m 14.37g/t Au over 7.5m 8.49g/t Au over 5.7m Highlighted Core Intersections 11.06g/t Au over 9.1m incl. 43.75g/t Au over 2.0m 61.24g/t Au over 5.95m incl. 705g/t Au over 0.5m 7.5g/t Au over 7.95m incl. 56.4g/t Au over 1.0m 1.99g/t Au over 34.65m incl. 9.46g/t Au over 2.35m

Table 1. Examples of various materials with high grade gold assays

High grade gold mineralization associated with one of the high-grade shoots was proven to extend directly to surface by projecting the shoots to surface and exposing it. This shoot consisted of two zones of >10g/t Au, 2.5m (long) x 2.0 m (wide) and 2.0m (long) x 0.5m (wide), enclosed by a halo of >5g/t Au, 7.0m (long) x 2.5m (wide) in turn enclosed by a halo of gold mineralization of >3g/t Au over an area of 8.0m (long) x 3.0m (wide)(see Northern Superior press release, November 3, 2014).

* Reference for Northern Superior's 640,000 ounce Inferred Gold Resource: "Drabble, Mark (B. App. Sci. (Geology), MAIG, MAusIMM); Glacken, Ian (BSc Hons (Geology), FAusIMM (CP), MIMMM, CEng; Kahan, Cervoj (B. App. Sci., MAIG, MAusIMM); Morgan, Rebecca (BSc Hons (Geology), GDip (Mining), MAIG, MAusIMM). October 12, 2015. Technical Report on the Croteau Est Gold Project, Québec September 2015, Mineral Resource Estimate."

Summer Bedrock Mapping and Prospecting Program

The Company is in the process of planning a bedrock mapping and prospecting program this summer to:

i) improve our understanding of the economic potential of gold showings previously discovered across the Croteau Est property; and

ii) explore several areas identified across the property as being highly prospective for gold mineralization

(Figure 2).

Figure 2. Croteau Est Target Areas. The CBSZ NI 43-101 compliant resource occurs at the intersection of the east to west oriented Croteau Bouchard Shear Zone and the northeast to southwest oriented

Croteau Fault. There are at least 11 other such opportunities that occur on the Croteau Est property where east-west oriented shear zones are cross-cut by northeast to southwest faults. Gold showings at several of these intersections including Trench 101, Area # 5 and Croteau South emphasize this opportunity.

Qualified Person

Sarah Dean (P.Geo) is a Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101. Ms. Dean has reviewed and approved the information disclosed in this press release.

About Northern Superior Resources Inc.

The Croteau Est gold property is one of three key mineral properties 100% owned by Northern Superior. The Company's two other properties (TPK and Lac Surprise) also represent regional scale exploration opportunities (see Northern Superior Corporate Presentation, www.nsuperior.com).

Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec, and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SUP, and the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol NSUPF.

For Further Information

Please refer to Northern Superior news available on the Company's website (www.nsuperior.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or contact:

Thomas F. Morris PhD., P.Geo., FGAC , ICD.D

President and CEO

Tel: (705) 525 ?0992 Fax: (705) 525 ?7701

e?mail: info@nsuperior.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Northern Superior Resources Inc.

